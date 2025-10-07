HeyGen logo

AI Facebook Ad Generator for Quick and High-performing Ads

Start from a product URL, short script, or simple brief and get polished Facebook ad copies without filming or manual editing. HeyGen auto-generates copy, visuals, aspect ratios, and localized versions so teams can launch more high-performing ad variants faster.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Rapid product launch ads

Rapid product launch ads

When a product window is short, traditional shoots slow you down. Paste a product URL or brief and HeyGen will generate focused video or image ads with clear hooks and CTAs so you can launch campaigns in hours rather than weeks.

Scalable catalog and collection promos

Scalable catalog and collection promos

Converting many SKUs into ads is resource intensive, especially when using an AI ad generator. HeyGen automates creative generation for each product, producing consistent visuals and copy so teams can run parallel campaigns for large catalogs without increasing headcount using our AI ad generator.

Localized market testing

Localized market testing

Expanding into new markets requires translated creatives. HeyGen translates scripts, recreates voiceovers, and aligns captions and pacing so you can test localized messages quickly and cost effectively.

Social-first short form creative

Social-first short form creative

Retargeting and dynamic creative

Retargeting and dynamic creative

Agency campaign workflows

Agency campaign workflows

Why Heygen Is the Best AI Facebook Ad Generator

HeyGen combines fast production, platform-optimized creatives, and automated testing to help teams scale Facebook ads without a studio. Generate multiple ad concepts, translate scripts, and iterate quickly to improve ROI.

Faster ad production

Generate launch-ready Facebook creatives from text or a URL in minutes. HeyGen builds visuals, motion, and on-screen copy using an AI tool so teams skip filming and long edit cycles.

Platform-optimized formats

Auto-resize and format creatives for Feed, Stories, Reels, and Messenger. HeyGen ensures aspect ratios, pacing, and captions match Facebook placement rules and best practices.

Continuous performance learning

HeyGen suggests audiences, creates variant sets for A/B testing, and optimizes copy and visuals over time so your ads get more clicks and lower costs.

Link to video and image creation workflow

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen will extract key messaging, images, and product shots. The system maps these assets into multi-scene drafts and generates both image and video creatives ready for Facebook campaigns without manual composition. Use the link to video flow to turn product pages into short social clips or static ad frames instantly.

Automated copywriting and creative combos

HeyGen drafts headlines, primary text, and CTAs tailored to your campaign goal. The engine pairs copy variants with generated visuals and suggested hooks to produce dozens of ad concepts. Each draft follows platform copy length constraints and uses tested persuasion patterns to improve click through and conversion rates.

Built-in localization and voice options

Translate scripts and regenerate narration with the video translator, so you can run ads across markets quickly using our AI ad maker. HeyGen supports multilingual voice synthesis and lip sync for video ads and updates captions and on-screen text so localized creatives feel native and consistent.

Voice cloning

Batch generation and variant testing tools

Create and export large batches of ad variants by changing hooks, images, or CTAs. HeyGen organizes exports by naming conventions and platform ready settings, making it easy to run structured A B tests and iterate on winners without time consuming rework.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the AI Facebook Ad Generator

Create Facebook ads in four simple steps from brief to launch ready assets.

Step 1

Add your URL or brief

Paste a product page, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyzes product details, features, and visual assets to build an initial creative concept.

Step 2

Choose formats and style

Pick aspect ratios, pacing, and visual themes for Feed, Stories, Reels, or Messenger. Apply your brand kit to keep colors, fonts, and logos consistent.

Step 3

Review and iterate variants

Preview multiple copy and visual drafts, tweak headlines or images, and generate additional variants. Use built-in suggestions to refine hooks and CTAs.

Step 4

Export and launch campaigns

Download MP4 or PNG assets optimized for each placement, or export organized batches for your ad manager. HeyGen’s outputs are ready to upload and test immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI facebook ad generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI facebook ad generator automates ad creation using text, images, or product links. HeyGen converts briefs into complete ad creatives by generating copy, visuals, motion, and exports. You provide the idea or URL and the engine builds launch-ready assets so teams can produce more ads with less cost and time.

Can HeyGen create both video and image ads for Facebook?

Yes. HeyGen supports image to video and text to video workflows so you can produce static image ads, short video clips, and multi-scene social creatives. The system auto-formats assets for vertical, square, and horizontal placements and optimizes pacing and caption placement for each format.

Do I need design or copywriting skills to generate effective Facebook ads?

No. HeyGen generates persuasive copy, suggested hooks, and matching visuals automatically. You can customize the outputs, but the default drafts are built to meet platform limits and conversion best practices so teams without designers can still launch high quality campaigns.

How does HeyGen help with testing and improving ad performance?

HeyGen creates multiple variants of headlines, descriptions, visuals, and CTAs so you can run A/B tests quickly with our Facebook ad copy generator. The platform organizes batch exports and suggests audience and format pairings to help you iterate faster and scale the versions that perform best.

Can HeyGen translate and localize my Facebook ad campaigns?

Yes. Use the video translator and localization tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers with preserved tone, and update captions and on-screen text. Localized creatives are rebuilt with adjusted timing and visuals to feel natural in each language, ensuring effective ad copies.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

