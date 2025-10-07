Start from a product URL, short script, or simple brief and get polished Facebook ad copies without filming or manual editing. HeyGen auto-generates copy, visuals, aspect ratios, and localized versions so teams can launch more high-performing ad variants faster.
When a product window is short, traditional shoots slow you down. Paste a product URL or brief and HeyGen will generate focused video or image ads with clear hooks and CTAs so you can launch campaigns in hours rather than weeks.
Converting many SKUs into ads is resource intensive, especially when using an AI ad generator. HeyGen automates creative generation for each product, producing consistent visuals and copy so teams can run parallel campaigns for large catalogs without increasing headcount using our AI ad generator.
Expanding into new markets requires translated creatives. HeyGen translates scripts, recreates voiceovers, and aligns captions and pacing so you can test localized messages quickly and cost effectively.
Why Heygen Is the Best AI Facebook Ad Generator
HeyGen combines fast production, platform-optimized creatives, and automated testing to help teams scale Facebook ads without a studio. Generate multiple ad concepts, translate scripts, and iterate quickly to improve ROI.
Generate launch-ready Facebook creatives from text or a URL in minutes. HeyGen builds visuals, motion, and on-screen copy using an AI tool so teams skip filming and long edit cycles.
Auto-resize and format creatives for Feed, Stories, Reels, and Messenger. HeyGen ensures aspect ratios, pacing, and captions match Facebook placement rules and best practices.
HeyGen suggests audiences, creates variant sets for A/B testing, and optimizes copy and visuals over time so your ads get more clicks and lower costs.
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen will extract key messaging, images, and product shots. The system maps these assets into multi-scene drafts and generates both image and video creatives ready for Facebook campaigns without manual composition. Use the link to video flow to turn product pages into short social clips or static ad frames instantly.
Automated copywriting and creative combos
HeyGen drafts headlines, primary text, and CTAs tailored to your campaign goal. The engine pairs copy variants with generated visuals and suggested hooks to produce dozens of ad concepts. Each draft follows platform copy length constraints and uses tested persuasion patterns to improve click through and conversion rates.
Built-in localization and voice options
Translate scripts and regenerate narration with the video translator, so you can run ads across markets quickly using our AI ad maker. HeyGen supports multilingual voice synthesis and lip sync for video ads and updates captions and on-screen text so localized creatives feel native and consistent.
How to Use the AI Facebook Ad Generator
Create Facebook ads in four simple steps from brief to launch ready assets.
Paste a product page, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyzes product details, features, and visual assets to build an initial creative concept.
Pick aspect ratios, pacing, and visual themes for Feed, Stories, Reels, or Messenger. Apply your brand kit to keep colors, fonts, and logos consistent.
Preview multiple copy and visual drafts, tweak headlines or images, and generate additional variants. Use built-in suggestions to refine hooks and CTAs.
Download MP4 or PNG assets optimized for each placement, or export organized batches for your ad manager. HeyGen’s outputs are ready to upload and test immediately.
An AI facebook ad generator automates ad creation using text, images, or product links. HeyGen converts briefs into complete ad creatives by generating copy, visuals, motion, and exports. You provide the idea or URL and the engine builds launch-ready assets so teams can produce more ads with less cost and time.
Yes. HeyGen supports image to video and text to video workflows so you can produce static image ads, short video clips, and multi-scene social creatives. The system auto-formats assets for vertical, square, and horizontal placements and optimizes pacing and caption placement for each format.
No. HeyGen generates persuasive copy, suggested hooks, and matching visuals automatically. You can customize the outputs, but the default drafts are built to meet platform limits and conversion best practices so teams without designers can still launch high quality campaigns.
HeyGen creates multiple variants of headlines, descriptions, visuals, and CTAs so you can run A/B tests quickly with our Facebook ad copy generator. The platform organizes batch exports and suggests audience and format pairings to help you iterate faster and scale the versions that perform best.
Yes. Use the video translator and localization tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers with preserved tone, and update captions and on-screen text. Localized creatives are rebuilt with adjusted timing and visuals to feel natural in each language, ensuring effective ad copies.
