Turn long videos into short, shareable clips using HeyGen’s AI video clip generator. Upload a full recording and generate multiple high impact clips optimized for social feeds, without scrubbing timelines or manually editing footage.
Long conversations are hard to repurpose manually. The AI video clip generator pulls strong moments that work as standalone clips for discovery.
Instructors turn recorded lessons into focused clips that explain one concept at a time, helping learners revisit key points quickly.
Teams extract short clips that show specific features or workflows, making it easier to share product value across channels.
Instead of sharing full recordings, generate highlight clips that capture the most relevant insights from talks or panels using the AI video generator.
Creators use the AI video clip generator to maintain posting frequency by turning each long video into multiple posts.
Companies clip internal meetings or training sessions into short videos that are easier to watch and retain.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Clip Generator
HeyGen is built for repurposing at scale. It helps teams extract the most engaging moments from long videos and convert them into clips that are easy to publish, easy to update, and designed to perform.
The AI video clip generator analyzes speech, pacing, and visual cues to surface moments that feel complete and engaging on their own.
Clips are generated with social viewing behavior in mind, including framing, pacing, and caption readiness for vertical and square formats.
Instead of trimming manually, teams generate multiple clips at once and spend time refining message instead of cutting footage.
Automatic highlight detection
Upload a long video and let the system identify natural clip boundaries based on dialogue, emphasis, and topic shifts. Each clip is structured to feel intentional, not abruptly cut, thanks to the advanced capabilities of the AI clip generator.
Multi clip generation from one video
Create several short clips from a single source video in one pass. The AI video clip generator turns one recording into a steady stream of reusable content.
Caption ready clip layouts
Each clip is generated with clear spacing for captions and on screen text. This supports sound off viewing and improves clarity across social platforms.
Platform optimized framing
Clips are automatically formatted for TikTok, square, or landscape viewing. Subjects stay centered and readable without manual reframing, thanks to the AI-powered technology.
How to Use the AI Video Clip Generator
Create short video clips in four steps using a workflow designed for speed and scale.
Add your full length recording. HeyGen analyzes audio and visuals to understand structure and emphasis.
The AI video clip generator identifies multiple clip candidates and prepares them as standalone segments.
Edit clip text, captions, or framing if needed. Adjust length or emphasis without re-cut footage.
Download clips in the formats you need and publish across social platforms like TikTok, websites, or internal tools.
An AI video clip generator turns long videos into short clips automatically. It detects highlight moments and prepares them as ready to share videos.
Videos with clear speech or structure work especially well, including podcasts, interviews, webinars, lessons, and product demos.
Clips typically range from fifteen seconds to one minute, but lengths can be adjusted based on your publishing goals.
No. The workflow is designed for non editors. You review and refine clips without using timelines or advanced tools, making it easier than ever with our AI tool.
Yes. Clips are generated with caption friendly layouts and can include automatically generated captions for clarity.
Yes. One long video can produce multiple clips in a single generation, supporting consistent content output.
You can export vertical, square, and landscape clips suitable for social platforms, websites, and internal sharing using the AI clip generator.
The AI video clip generator helps teams get more value from every recording by turning one video into many distribution ready assets.
