PDF to Video: Turn Documents Into Narrated, Shareable Videos

Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos in minutes with HeyGen’s pdf to video converter. Upload a PDF, pick a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports, no editing skills required.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Training and eLearning

Training and eLearning

Turn manuals, SOPs, and course PDFs into narrated lessons with chapter markers and downloadable transcripts.


Product demos & sales enablement

Product demos & sales enablement

Convert spec sheets, product guides, and pitch decks into concise videos reps can share with prospects.


Marketing and social content

Marketing and social content

Repurpose whitepapers and case studies into short, engaging videos and explainer videos.


Internal comms & onboarding

Internal comms & onboarding

Produce consistent, repeatable onboarding videos and company updates from policy documents and handbooks.

Thought leadership & content repurposing

Thought leadership & content repurposing

Turn long-form reports and research into digestible video summaries that increase reach and time on content by converting PDF documents.

Why HeyGen for PDF to video

HeyGen automates the boring parts of turning text to video so teams can scale learning, marketing, and sales enablement. Our tool reads your content, builds a scene-by-scene storyboard, adds natural-sounding narration, and enriches pages with dynamic visuals and motion — all optimized for retention and shareability.


olished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.

Save production time

Replace hours of recording and editing with a few clicks. Generate a full video from a PDF and go straight to distribution.

Improve comprehension and engagement

Narration, on-screen text, and motion make complex content easier to follow and remember than static documents.

Publish anywhere, instantly

Export MP4, subtitle files, and vertical formats optimized for LMS, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and internal comms.

Automatic script and scene generation

HeyGen reads your PDF document, extracts headings and paragraphs, and breaks the content into timed scenes. Each page of the PDF document becomes a readable, paced video slide so your message flows naturally.

Natural-sounding AI narration

Natural-sounding AI narration

AI visuals and contextual b-roll

Add relevance and visual interest automatically. HeyGen suggests images, icons, and short clips to illustrate ideas and highlight data points from your document.

Voice cloning

With video translator, you can translate scripts and generate localized voiceovers and captions for global training or marketing campaigns without re-recording.

Customize video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like "slow pan" or "zoom on subject." This video generator tool gives you full control with zero learning curve.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the PDF to Video Generator

Give your PDFs a life and convert them into stunning videos using these four simple steps.

Step 1

Upload your PDF

Drag a file, paste a URL, or import slides. HeyGen accepts multi-page PDF files up to your plan limit.

Step 2

Pick voice, style, and length

Select an AI voice, visual theme, aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16, 1:1), and desired pacing. Optionally clone your voice for brand consistency.

Step 3

Review suggested storyboard

Preview the AI-created scene breakdown, swap visuals, edit on-screen text, or refine narration with plain-language prompts.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render a broadcast-ready MP4, SRT captions, and social-sized versions for your narrated video. Share a link, embed the video, or download and publish.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What types of PDFs work best with pdf to video?

Documents with clear headings, bullet lists, and logical sections convert best because HeyGen can create distinct scenes from those structural cues, turning a PDF into a video. Slide decks, guides, manuals, reports, and whitepapers all produce excellent results when you convert PDF to video.


Do I need to record my own voice?

No. Pick from a library of natural AI voices or clone a voice with a short sample for consistent narration in your narrated video. You can also upload your own voiceover if you prefer full control over the narration in your engaging video.


How long will the generated video be?

Video length scales with your PDF length and chosen pacing. HeyGen offers controls for narration speed and scene timing so you can compress a long document into a short summary or produce a full-length walkthrough.

Can I edit the visuals and text after conversion?

Yes. Swap suggested images, adjust on-screen copy, change caption styling, or tweak timing. Regenerate any scene after edits without rebuilding the whole project to ensure your engaging video remains fresh.

Are captions and translations included?

Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and supports translation into many languages with synced voiceovers and subtitle timing for localized videos.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

