Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos in minutes with HeyGen’s pdf to video converter. Upload a PDF, pick a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports, no editing skills required.
Turn manuals, SOPs, and course PDFs into narrated lessons with chapter markers and downloadable transcripts.
Convert spec sheets, product guides, and pitch decks into concise videos reps can share with prospects.
Repurpose whitepapers and case studies into short, engaging videos and explainer videos.
Produce consistent, repeatable onboarding videos and company updates from policy documents and handbooks.
Turn long-form reports and research into digestible video summaries that increase reach and time on content by converting PDF documents.
Why HeyGen for PDF to video
HeyGen automates the boring parts of turning text to video so teams can scale learning, marketing, and sales enablement. Our tool reads your content, builds a scene-by-scene storyboard, adds natural-sounding narration, and enriches pages with dynamic visuals and motion — all optimized for retention and shareability.
olished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.
Replace hours of recording and editing with a few clicks. Generate a full video from a PDF and go straight to distribution.
Narration, on-screen text, and motion make complex content easier to follow and remember than static documents.
Export MP4, subtitle files, and vertical formats optimized for LMS, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and internal comms.
Automatic script and scene generation
HeyGen reads your PDF document, extracts headings and paragraphs, and breaks the content into timed scenes. Each page of the PDF document becomes a readable, paced video slide so your message flows naturally.
Natural-sounding AI narration
Natural-sounding AI narration is generated automatically from your PDF content.
AI visuals and contextual b-roll
Add relevance and visual interest automatically. HeyGen suggests images, icons, and short clips to illustrate ideas and highlight data points from your document.
Translate scripts and generate localized voiceovers and captions for global training or marketing campaigns without re-recording.
Customize video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like "slow pan" or "zoom on subject."
Scale content creation and drive growth with automated PDF to video conversion.
How to Use the PDF to Video Generator
Give your PDFs a life and convert them into stunning videos using these four simple steps.
Drag a file, paste a URL, or import slides. HeyGen accepts multi-page PDF files up to your plan limit.
Select an AI voice, visual theme, aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16, 1:1), and desired pacing. Optionally clone your voice for brand consistency.
Preview the AI-created scene breakdown, swap visuals, edit on-screen text, or refine narration with plain-language prompts.
Render a broadcast-ready MP4, SRT captions, and social-sized versions for your narrated video. Share a link, embed the video, or download and publish.
Documents with clear headings, bullet lists, and logical sections convert best because HeyGen can create distinct scenes from those structural cues, turning a PDF into a video. Slide decks, guides, manuals, reports, and whitepapers all produce excellent results when you convert PDF to video.
No. Pick from a library of natural AI voices or clone a voice with a short sample for consistent narration in your narrated video. You can also upload your own voiceover if you prefer full control over the narration in your engaging video.
Video length scales with your PDF length and chosen pacing. HeyGen offers controls for narration speed and scene timing so you can compress a long document into a short summary or produce a full-length walkthrough.
Yes. Swap suggested images, adjust on-screen copy, change caption styling, or tweak timing. Regenerate any scene after edits without rebuilding the whole project to ensure your engaging video remains fresh.
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and supports translation into many languages with synced voiceovers and subtitle timing for localized videos.
