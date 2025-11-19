Start from a product URL, short script, or a few images and get Instagram-ready ads in minutes. HeyGen automatically writes hooks, pairs copy with visuals, generates captions and thumbnails, and exports platform-formatted bundles so you can test faster and scale winning AI ads.
Turn new product pages into a suite of Feed, Reels, and Story creatives so you can launch paid campaigns the same day.
Generate consistent, high-quality creatives for large SKU catalogs with automated b-roll, closeups, and copy variations per item.
Produce vertical, punchy edits with immediate hooks and captions optimized for Reels and Instagram Shorts to maximize early engagement.
Deliver client-ready ad libraries with locked brand elements, organized exports, and clear naming conventions so uploads and testing stay efficient.
Create personalized messages for warm audiences—highlighting discounts, testimonials, or feature benefits to convert high-intent viewers.
Why HeyGen is the best script to video AI
HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.
Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.
Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine
From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.
Link to ad generation from product pages
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts imagery, specs, and selling points to build a storyboard. The link-to-ad workflow converts page content into short, benefit-led scenes and carousel panels with no manual composition.
Copy and creative pairing tuned for Instagram
HeyGen writes thumb-stopping captions, headline options, and CTAs tuned to Instagram intent and pairs them with visuals. Multiple copy variants are coupled with image or video options to create testable concept sets for ad creation.
Vertical video and carousel-ready outputs
Generate vertical short-form edits with punchy hooks and readable captions, or multi-panel carousels that tell a product story. Each export follows Instagram formatting rules so uploads are ready without rework.
Brand kit and style controls
Apply logos, fonts, colors, and locked brand elements so every creative stays on brand. Use templates to enforce visual consistency across campaigns and teams.
How to Use the AI Instagram Ad Generator
Bring your ad ideas to life within four simple steps with HeyGen's advanced Instagram Ad generator.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script to create ads easily. HeyGen analyzes content and drafts scene-by-scene concepts.
Select aspect ratios, voice or avatar, and apply your brand kit. Pick creative direction like UGC, cinematic, or minimalist.
Produce multiple drafts with alternate hooks, CTAs, and visual treatments. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate takes for testing.
Download MP4s, thumbnails, SRTs, and organized zip bundles formatted for Instagram using the ad creator. Upload to your ad manager and begin structured A/B testing.
An AI instagram ad generator converts briefs, product URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad assets—copy, visuals, video edits, and export bundles—using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and formatting optimized for Instagram placements
No. HeyGen can generate image and video ads from product pages, image to video, or text to video. If you prefer, you can upload your own footage and HeyGen will edit and format it for Instagram.
Yes. HeyGen supports Feed posts, carousels, Stories, and vertical short-form edits. Each output is optimized for safe text areas, aspect ratio, and caption readability.
Map a CSV or product feed to a template, and the AI tool will produce per-SKU creative variants, applying brand assets and naming conventions so you can deploy ads at scale.
Yes. Use localization tools and video translator tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and create synchronized captions so localized creatives feel native without reshoots.
HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and packaged zip bundles with thumbnails and metadata ready for upload.
HeyGen organizes creative variants into test sets, suggests audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles for A/B testing so teams can identify top-performing hooks and visuals quickly.
You retain ownership of the ads you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the appropriate rights.
