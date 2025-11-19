HeyGen logo

AI Instagram Ad Generator: Create Ads Instantly

Start from a product URL, short script, or a few images and get Instagram-ready ads in minutes. HeyGen automatically writes hooks, pairs copy with visuals, generates captions and thumbnails, and exports platform-formatted bundles so you can test faster and scale winning AI ads.

Product launches and flash promotions

Product launches and flash promotions

Turn new product pages into a suite of Feed, Reels, and Story creatives so you can launch paid campaigns the same day.

Catalog and marketplace scaling

Catalog and marketplace scaling

Generate consistent, high-quality creatives for large SKU catalogs with automated b-roll, closeups, and copy variations per item.

Short-form social testing

Short-form social testing

Produce vertical, punchy edits with immediate hooks and captions optimized for Reels and Instagram Shorts to maximize early engagement.

Agency delivery and client packs

Agency delivery and client packs

Deliver client-ready ad libraries with locked brand elements, organized exports, and clear naming conventions so uploads and testing stay efficient.

Retargeting and dynamic creative

Retargeting and dynamic creative

Create personalized messages for warm audiences—highlighting discounts, testimonials, or feature benefits to convert high-intent viewers.

Why HeyGen is the best script to video AI

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.

Lightning-fast generation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.

Zero learning curve

Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.

Link to ad generation from product pages

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts imagery, specs, and selling points to build a storyboard. The link-to-ad workflow converts page content into short, benefit-led scenes and carousel panels with no manual composition.

A woman holding a light pink Croc shoe, with an inset image of the shoe in the top right corner.

Copy and creative pairing tuned for Instagram

HeyGen writes thumb-stopping captions, headline options, and CTAs tuned to Instagram intent and pairs them with visuals. Multiple copy variants are coupled with image or video options to create testable concept sets for ad creation.

Live shopping interface featuring a woman holding foundation, with interactive 'Order now' and 'Add to cart' buttons.

Vertical video and carousel-ready outputs

Generate vertical short-form edits with punchy hooks and readable captions, or multi-panel carousels that tell a product story. Each export follows Instagram formatting rules so uploads are ready without rework.

Multiple smartphone screens showing a live video of a woman, with language options like French, Spanish, Chinese, and German.

Brand kit and style controls

Apply logos, fonts, colors, and locked brand elements so every creative stays on brand. Use templates to enforce visual consistency across campaigns and teams.

Smiling man in a floral shirt, overlaid with a "Brand Colors" palette showing various color swatches.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Instagram Ad Generator

Bring your ad ideas to life within four simple steps with HeyGen's advanced Instagram Ad generator.

Step 1

Add your source to the AI tool

Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script to create ads easily. HeyGen analyzes content and drafts scene-by-scene concepts.

Step 2

Choose formats and brand style

Select aspect ratios, voice or avatar, and apply your brand kit. Pick creative direction like UGC, cinematic, or minimalist.

Step 3

Generate variants and refine

Produce multiple drafts with alternate hooks, CTAs, and visual treatments. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate takes for testing.

Step 4

Export and launch campaigns

Download MP4s, thumbnails, SRTs, and organized zip bundles formatted for Instagram using the ad creator. Upload to your ad manager and begin structured A/B testing.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI instagram ad generator?

An AI instagram ad generator converts briefs, product URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad assets—copy, visuals, video edits, and export bundles—using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and formatting optimized for Instagram placements

Do I need to film to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen can generate image and video ads from product pages, image to video, or text to video. If you prefer, you can upload your own footage and HeyGen will edit and format it for Instagram.

Can HeyGen create carousel and story ads?

Yes. HeyGen supports Feed posts, carousels, Stories, and vertical short-form edits. Each output is optimized for safe text areas, aspect ratio, and caption readability.

How does batch generation work for large catalogs?

Map a CSV or product feed to a template, and the AI tool will produce per-SKU creative variants, applying brand assets and naming conventions so you can deploy ads at scale.

Can I localize ads for different countries?

Yes. Use localization tools and video translator tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and create synchronized captions so localized creatives feel native without reshoots.

What formats can I export?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and packaged zip bundles with thumbnails and metadata ready for upload.

How does HeyGen support testing and optimization?

HeyGen organizes creative variants into test sets, suggests audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles for A/B testing so teams can identify top-performing hooks and visuals quickly.

Who owns the content produced with HeyGen?

You retain ownership of the ads you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the appropriate rights.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

