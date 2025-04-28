HeyGen logo

AI Product Video Generator for Instant Product Demos

Turn product pages, images, or a short script into polished product videos without cameras or editing. HeyGen auto-generates scenes, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can produce launch-ready demos, ads, and social clips at scale.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Product launch demos

Product launch demos

Launching a product usually needs expensive shoots and editing. HeyGen turns your product page into a crisp demo video with clear benefit-led scenes and CTAs so you can launch faster.


Ecommerce product listings

Ecommerce product listings

Short form social ads

Short form social ads

Explainer and how-to clips

Explainer and how-to clips

Manual explainer videos require scripting and recording. HeyGen converts your how-to script into clear step-by-step videos with synced voiceovers and illustrative visuals.

Retargeting and personalized variants

Retargeting and personalized variants

Training and product education

Training and product education

Product education demands repeatable quality. HeyGen generates consistent, captioned product walkthroughs and onboarding clips that scale across teams and languages.

Why Choose HeyGen for AI product video generator

HeyGen combines automated scene building, realistic narration, and batch generation to replace slow shoots with an efficient text to video workflow. Get consistent, on-brand product videos that convert across channels.

Fast from brief to finished video

Paste a URL, upload photos, or enter a short script, and HeyGen builds a complete product video in minutes, saving days of production work and agency costs with its video editor capabilities.

Production quality without a studio

HeyGen composes lighting, camera moves, b-roll, and audio mixing automatically so videos look polished and broadcast-ready without a physical shoot.

Scale variants and localization

Create dozens of ad and demo variants, translate scripts with the video translator, and generate localized voiceovers to test messaging across markets quickly.

Link to video creation from product pages

Paste a product or landing page URL, and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and selling points for your video content. The system maps these into structured scenes, generating both short demos and extended explainers without manual editing.

image to video

Script to video with human-sounding voiceovers

Enter a script or let HeyGen draft one for you. The platform produces natural voiceovers, lip sync for on-screen presenters when used, and multiple tone options so narration matches your brand voice in your video content.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Batch generation and localization tools

Produce large batches of product videos with unique hooks, CTAs, and images. Use the video translator to regenerate localized voiceovers and captions so campaigns roll out globally in minutes.

Voice cloning

Flexible Styles and Motion Control

Customize video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like “slow pan” or “zoom on subject.” This video generator tool gives you full control with zero learning curve.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Product Video Generator

Start producing product videos in four simple steps.

Step 1

Add your product source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or type a short brief. HeyGen analyzes content and extracts features, specs, and visuals to inform scenes in your video generation process.

Step 2

Select style and length

Choose a visual style, aspect ratio, and target duration. Pick a voice, music mood, and branding options to keep every video consistent.

Step 3

Preview and refine variants of your video content for optimal results.

Review generated drafts, tweak headlines, replace images, or regenerate alternate hooks. Create multiple variants for A B testing without manual edits.

Step 4

Export and deploy your video content created with the ai video generator.

Download MP4s or PNGs optimized for your platforms, or export organized batches ready for ad managers and storefront uploads.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI product video generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI product video generator converts text, images, or product URLs into ready-to-publish videos using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and editing. HeyGen turns briefs into demo videos, ads, and explainers without filming or timeline editing.

Can HeyGen create both short ad clips and longer demo videos?

Yes, using an ai tool can enhance the experience. HeyGen, an ai video generator, supports short-form vertical ads and longer horizontal demos. Choose duration and format and HeyGen will tailor pacing, captions, and scene structure for the intended placement.

Do I need to provide a script or can HeyGen write one?

You can paste your own script or let HeyGen, the video maker, generate persuasive, conversion-focused scripts from product details. The platform drafts hooks, CTAs, and scene descriptions optimized for product storytelling.

How does localization and translation work?

Use the video translator to translate scripts into target languages. HeyGen regenerates voiceovers, adjusts lip sync when applicable, and updates on-screen text so localized videos feel native.


Can HeyGen use my brand assets and guidelines?

Yes. Upload logos, fonts, and color palettes into your brand kit. HeyGen enforces brand styling across generated drafts and templates to maintain visual consistency at scale.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

