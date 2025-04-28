Turn product pages, images, or a short script into polished product videos without cameras or editing. HeyGen auto-generates scenes, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can produce launch-ready demos, ads, and social clips at scale.
Launching a product usually needs expensive shoots and editing. HeyGen turns your product page into a crisp demo video with clear benefit-led scenes and CTAs so you can launch faster.
Manual explainer videos require scripting and recording. HeyGen converts your how-to script into clear step-by-step videos with synced voiceovers and illustrative visuals.
Product education demands repeatable quality. HeyGen generates consistent, captioned product walkthroughs and onboarding clips that scale across teams and languages.
Why Choose HeyGen for AI product video generator
HeyGen combines automated scene building, realistic narration, and batch generation to replace slow shoots with an efficient text to video workflow. Get consistent, on-brand product videos that convert across channels.
Paste a URL, upload photos, or enter a short script, and HeyGen builds a complete product video in minutes, saving days of production work and agency costs with its video editor capabilities.
HeyGen composes lighting, camera moves, b-roll, and audio mixing automatically so videos look polished and broadcast-ready without a physical shoot.
Create dozens of ad and demo variants, translate scripts with the video translator, and generate localized voiceovers to test messaging across markets quickly.
Link to video creation from product pages
Paste a product or landing page URL, and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and selling points for your video content. The system maps these into structured scenes, generating both short demos and extended explainers without manual editing.
Script to video with human-sounding voiceovers
Enter a script or let HeyGen draft one for you. The platform produces natural voiceovers, lip sync for on-screen presenters when used, and multiple tone options so narration matches your brand voice in your video content.
Batch generation and localization tools
Produce large batches of product videos with unique hooks, CTAs, and images. Use the video translator to regenerate localized voiceovers and captions so campaigns roll out globally in minutes.
How to Use the AI Product Video Generator
Start producing product videos in four simple steps.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or type a short brief. HeyGen analyzes content and extracts features, specs, and visuals to inform scenes in your video generation process.
Choose a visual style, aspect ratio, and target duration. Pick a voice, music mood, and branding options to keep every video consistent.
Review generated drafts, tweak headlines, replace images, or regenerate alternate hooks. Create multiple variants for A B testing without manual edits.
Download MP4s or PNGs optimized for your platforms, or export organized batches ready for ad managers and storefront uploads.
An AI product video generator converts text, images, or product URLs into ready-to-publish videos using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and editing. HeyGen turns briefs into demo videos, ads, and explainers without filming or timeline editing.
Yes, using an ai tool can enhance the experience. HeyGen, an ai video generator, supports short-form vertical ads and longer horizontal demos. Choose duration and format and HeyGen will tailor pacing, captions, and scene structure for the intended placement.
You can paste your own script or let HeyGen, the video maker, generate persuasive, conversion-focused scripts from product details. The platform drafts hooks, CTAs, and scene descriptions optimized for product storytelling.
Use the video translator to translate scripts into target languages. HeyGen regenerates voiceovers, adjusts lip sync when applicable, and updates on-screen text so localized videos feel native.
Yes. Upload logos, fonts, and color palettes into your brand kit. HeyGen enforces brand styling across generated drafts and templates to maintain visual consistency at scale.
