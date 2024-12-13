Watch the magic unfold
Miro
Discover how Miro uses HeyGen to cut video production from weeks to days, localize in 7 languages, and deliver engaging education content to 90M+ users.
Workday
See how Workday’s globalization team uses HeyGen to say yes to more projects, creating high‑quality multilingual videos without sacrificing brand voice.
Ratava
See how Ratava built its business on HeyGen, scaling personalized, multilingual videos for marketing, sales, and events while driving 3x higher engagement.
Reid AI
See how Reid Hoffman leverages HeyGen’s interactive avatars to deliver keynotes, engage audiences, and share insights in 9 languages worldwide.
Miro
5x
increase in video creation
Workday
10-15
languages per video
Reid AI
< 1 day
to produce videos
Ratava
10x
faster video production