How Reid Hoffman created his digital twin with the magic of HeyGen
When Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn, set out to create a digital twin capable of communicating his ideas across languages and platforms, his team turned to AI video. With HeyGen, Reid AI became a dynamic, multilingual presence, delivering keynotes, sharing insights, and sparking dialogue.
What Reid AI achieves with HeyGen:
20
live events attended
9
languages translated
<1
hour to produce videos
"It still amazes me how fast we went from a few minutes of footage to a digital twin that can speak, respond, and scale Reid’s presence around the world. It’s so early and there’s so much potential. I'm excited to learn what interactive Avatars can do as we keep experimenting."
Ben Relles, Creative Strategist,Reid AI