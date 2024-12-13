How Ratava transforms B2B video production and stroytelling with HeyGen

Ratava, led by filmmakers Maximus Jenkins and Kaleb Manske, uses HeyGen to replace costly, rigid video shoots with scalable, on-demand avatar content for marketing, sales, and internal comms.

What Ratava achieves with HeyGen:
10x
faster video production
3x
personalized video open rate
15-30
avatars per client
MaximusMaximus

"We made a video for a client where we had him skydiving and jumping out of helicopters. And my first thought when I saw it was definitely wow. You know, I made this for very little money by myself instead of having millions of dollars and a production crew."

Maximus Jenkins, Creative Producer,Ratava

Who's using HeyGen at Ratava

Kaleb Manske, Creative Director

Maximus Jenkins, Creative Producer

