What Workday achieves with HeyGen:
10-15
languages per video
1 day
to create a video
100%
increase in capacity
"The magic moment for me was when I uploaded a video of myself, and a few minutes later, HeyGen spits out a video of me speaking German. I took that video and showed it to my German coworkers, and they asked me, 'Do you speak German?' So, I think that made it just seem like truly magic."
Justin Meisinger, Program Manager,Workday
Who's using HeyGen at Workday
Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
Johanna Stussy, Product Strategist
Ready to make yours?