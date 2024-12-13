Workday localizes global video content in minutes with HeyGen

Workday revolutionized its localization workflow by using HeyGen to cut translation time from weeks to minutes across more than 50 languages, enabling faster delivery of marketing videos, internal comms, and webinars.

What Workday achieves with HeyGen:
10-15
languages per video
1 day
to create a video
100%
increase in capacity
"The magic moment for me was when I uploaded a video of myself, and a few minutes later, HeyGen spits out a video of me speaking German. I took that video and showed it to my German coworkers, and they asked me, 'Do you speak German?' So, I think that made it just seem like truly magic."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager,Workday

Who's using HeyGen at Workday

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager

Johanna Stussy, Product Strategist

Discover how Workday uses HeyGen

Read Workday's full story

