ワークスペースにメンバーを招待する

HeyGen Academy へようこそ。このモジュール「チームメイトの招待と管理」では、チームメンバーをワークスペースに招待し、すぐに共同作業とコンテンツ制作を始めるための方法を解説します。 チームメイトを追加する準備ができたら、まず自分の個人アカウントではなく、共有ワークスペース内にいることを確認してください。「Manage Workspace（ワークスペース管理）」パネルでは、招待済みのメンバー一覧、その現在のロール、招待を承諾済みか保留中かを確認できます。また HeyGen は、すでに自社のメールドメインで登録している同僚を候補として表示してくれるため、ワンクリックで簡単にワークスペースへ追加できます。チームメイトはメールで直接招待することも、共有用リンクをコピーしてより広く送信することも可能です。 招待を送信するとすぐに、そのユーザーはメンバーリストに「Invite Sent（招待送信済み）」ステータスで表示されます。ワークスペースが「参加リクエスト」方式に設定されている場合は、新しい参加リクエストも同じパネルに表示されます。リクエストを承認すると、そのチームメイトは「Active（有効）」ステータスに移行し、正式にワークスペースに参加してプラン上の 1 席を占有します。 HeyGen では、すべてのメンバーにロール（役割）が割り当てられ、そのロールによってアクセスレベルが決まります。 - Super Admin（スーパー管理者）は、請求、セキュリティ、権限、ワークスペース設定を含むすべてを管理できます。 - Developer（デベロッパー）はコンテンツを作成できるほか、CRM やメールプラットフォームなどとの連携のために HeyGen の API にアクセスできます。 - Creator（クリエイター）は動画、アバター、ボイスの制作に特化しますが、権限や請求の管理は行いません。 - Viewer（ビューアー）は承認者・レビュアーとしてコンテンツにアクセスできますが、編集は行いません。 このロールベースの構造により、創造性とガバナンスのバランスを取りながら、不要な権限を与えずに、チームメイトに必要なツールだけを提供できます。 リクエストベースのアクセスを有効にしている場合、参加リクエストは「通知パネル」と「Members & Workspaces（メンバー & ワークスペース）」タブの 2 か所で確認・対応できます。リクエストを承認すると、そのユーザーは即座にアクティブとなり、メンバーリストに表示されます。拒否した場合は、ワークスペースのセキュリティを維持できます。 メンバーロールに加えて、HeyGen ではワークスペース内でコンテンツをどのように共有するかを細かく制御できます。プロジェクト、フォルダー、または動画単位で権限を調整し、アクセスを制限したり、編集を許可したり、閲覧専用リンクを共有したりできます。共有プロジェクト内であっても、Viewer ロールは常に閲覧専用のままであり、アクセス方針が守られます。 動画を公開すると「Share Page（共有ページ）」が生成され、クリエイターはここでキャプションの追加、権限設定、パスワード保護の適用、サインイン不要の一般公開設定などを行えます。これらのオプションにより、チームはコンテンツの配信方法と公開範囲を柔軟に管理できます。 このモジュールを終えるころには、チームメイトの招待方法、ロールの割り当て方、コンテンツへのアクセス制御の方法を理解できているはずです。これらのステップを踏むことで、組織全体で安全かつスケーラブルなコラボレーションが可能なワークスペースを整備できます。

When you’re ready to add teammates, first make sure you’re inside your shared workspace rather than your personal account. From the Manage Workspace panel, you’ll see everyone who’s been invited, their current roles, and whether they’ve accepted or are still pending. HeyGen also makes suggestions for colleagues who have already signed up with your company email domain, making it easy to bring them in with a single click. You can invite teammates directly by email, or copy a shareable link to send out more broadly.

As soon as an invitation is sent, the user appears in your member list with the status Invite Sent. If your workspace is configured for request-to-join, new requests will also show up in the same panel. Once approved, the teammate moves into Active status, officially joining your workspace and occupying a seat on your plan.

Every member in HeyGen is assigned a role, which determines their level of access:

Super Admins have full control over billing, security, permissions, and workspace settings.

Developers can create content and also access HeyGen’s API for integrations like CRMs or email platforms.

Creators focus on producing videos, avatars, and voices but don’t manage permissions or billing.

Viewers are approvers and reviewers who can access content without making edits.

This role-based structure helps you balance creativity with oversight, ensuring teammates have the tools they need—without giving unnecessary access.

If you’ve enabled request-based access, you can review and act on join requests in two places: the notifications panel and the Members & Workspaces tab. Approving a request immediately makes the user active and visible in your members list; denying it keeps your workspace secure.

Beyond member roles, HeyGen gives you granular control over how content is shared within the workspace. At the project, folder, or video level, you can adjust permissions to restrict access, allow edits, or share view-only links. Even within shared projects, a Viewer role always remains view-only, preserving your access policies.

When a video is published, it generates a Share Page, where creators can add captions, configure permissions, apply password protection, or make the video publicly viewable without requiring sign-in. These options give teams the flexibility to manage how and where content is distributed.

By the end of this module, you’ll understand how to invite teammates, assign roles, and control access to content. With these steps in place, your workspace will be ready for secure, scalable collaboration across your organization.