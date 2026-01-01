HeyGen Academyへようこそ。今や動画がすべてと言っても過言ではなく、目立つためには優れたアイデアだけでは足りません。継続的に配信するスピード、コンテンツを魅力的に保つクリエイティビティ、そしてさまざまなオーディエンスに合わせて柔軟に対応できる力が必要です。それも、従来型の制作にかかるコストや複雑さなしで実現しなければなりません。

HeyGen makes that possible. With HeyGen, you can create lifelike avatar videos up to 10x faster than conventional workflows, no studio, camera setup, or expensive talent required. You can scale content across languages, visual styles, and platforms, and even produce personalized videos that feel truly custom, while keeping your production process streamlined and repeatable. The result is professional-quality video creation that’s accessible, flexible, and built for scale.

Whether you’re producing marketing campaigns, training modules, internal communications, or educational content, this course is designed to give you a high-level introduction to what HeyGen can do and how the platform works. By the end, you’ll know how to take an idea and turn it into a polished, professional-looking video in minutes.

このコースでは、プラットフォームの操作方法を学び、HeyGen の AI Studio の使い方に慣れ、あらゆる動画の基盤となる要素――アバター、ボイス、スクリプト、テンプレート、ビジュアル要素――について理解していきます。このコースはあなたの出発点であり、ここから先は、動画を自信を持って作成・編集・共有できるよう、ステップ・バイ・ステップでガイドしていきます。