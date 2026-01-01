AI Sales Pitch Generator: Generate Smarter Pitches

The sales pitch generator turns any script into a polished video pitch in minutes. No camera, no editing. Write your pitch, pick a presenter, and send a finished video to any prospect.

AI sales pitch generator creating a polished video pitch for a prospect.
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מיליונים ברחבי העולם סומכים עלינו כדי להפיח חיים בסיפורים שלהם.
Key Features

Features of the AI sales pitch generator

AI-powered sales pitch generator

Start from a simple input and let the AI tool generate a sales pitch in seconds. Specify your product and target audience, and the script to video engine writes a clear, compelling message you can refine into a finished video within minutes.

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AI-powered sales pitch generator turning a simple input into a sales script.

Deliver impactful sales videos

Record your pitch and let Speech Cleanup remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes. Instead of jarring jump cuts, the AI video editor stitches your best moments into one smooth take that elevates your delivery, so you produce every pitch effortlessly without re-recording.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded sales pitch into a smooth video take.

Customize every sales pitch at scale

Send each prospect a video tuned to them instead of one generic message. With AI face swap you produce customized pitches across different customer segments from a single script, so personalization scales and you keep sales pitches tailored to each buyer.

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Customizing sales pitches at scale across customer segments with AI face swap.

Brand templates for sales teams

Give your sales team a library of on-brand templates and lifelike presenters, no camera required. Pick an AI spokesperson, match your brand voice and colors, and align every pitch with your style so marketers and reps produce a consistent, professional look across all customer touchpoints.

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On-brand sales templates and lifelike presenters for a consistent sales team look.

Multilingual pitches that resonate

Win deals in any market by sending pitches in your buyer's language. The video translator turns one sales video into 175+ languages with natural voice and lip-sync, so your message resonates with local pain points and your sales efforts scale without re-recording.

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Multilingual sales pitch translated into 175+ languages with natural lip-sync.

Sales pitch video ideas and use cases

Improve cold outreach reply rates

Improve cold outreach reply rates

Generic cold emails get ignored. Build a short, personal pitch with an AI video generator that grabs attention and lifts conversion toward your desired outcome, as prospects see a real message instead of text.

Product demos that boost productivity

Product demos that boost productivity

Filming a polished demo takes planning and editing. Describe your product and generate a clear product demo video that streamlines your sales process and walks buyers through key features, so demos move deals forward faster.

Personalized sales follow-up videos

Personalized sales follow-up videos

A text recap after a call is easy to skip. Record a quick AI talking head that addresses their specific needs and reinforces your sales strategy, so prospects stay engaged between meetings.

Sharpen investor sales presentations

Sharpen investor sales presentations

A slide presentation rarely tells the full story. SaaS teams use PPT To video to turn a deck of business ideas into a narrated video that frames the vision, so investors grasp it from anywhere.

Ramp up your sales team quickly

Ramp up your sales team quickly

Reshooting onboarding footage every quarter is costly. Drop your playbook into the editor and produce consistent training video that ramps new reps fast and standardizes your pitch creation process across the team.

Deliver pitches across social channels

Deliver pitches across social channels

Plain text on social rarely sparks conversations. Add specific details and turn your pitch into a scroll-stopping video for LinkedIn with AI social media support, building a pipeline of inbound prospects.

How it works

How an AI sales pitch generator works

Create a winning sales pitch video in four simple steps, from your first idea to a polished pitch ready to send.

Step 1

Outline your pitch

Define your product, audience, and message. The generator uses these details to shape your pitch.

Step 2

Generate the script

Get an AI-written sales script in seconds, then edit the wording and tone to match your brand.

Step 3

Pick your presenter

Choose a presenter and a natural voice to deliver your pitch on camera, no filming required.

Step 4

Export and send

Add your logo and colors, then export a polished pitch video to share with any prospect in minutes.

Outlining a sales pitch by defining product, audience, and message.
Generating an AI-written sales script and editing the tone to match the brand.
Picking an AI presenter and natural voice to deliver the sales pitch.
Exporting a branded sales pitch video to send to any prospect.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI sales pitch generator and how does it work?

מחולל פיץ׳ מכירות עם בינה מלאכותית הוא כלי AI שהופך תסריט או רעיון לסרטון פיץ׳ מוכן. כותבים את המסר, משתמשים ב‑AI כדי לנסח ולשפר אותו, בוחרים מציג, ותהליך ה‑text to video של HeyGen מייצא סרטון מלוטש תוך דקות.

How do I create customized sales pitches at scale?

להתחיל מסקריפט אחד ולתת ל-AI שלנו להחליף שמות, הצעות ונתוני לקוחות כדי ליצור פיצ׳ים מותאמים אישית למאות קונים. לבנות מציג משלך עם שיבוט AI והתאמה אישית מלאה שמכווננת כל וידאו להעדפות של כל קונה.

Will an AI-generated sales pitch sound persuasive enough to sell?

Yes. The generator uses AI-powered insights to analyze your script and build a data-driven pitch you control. Trim the jargon, improve readability, sync delivery with AI lip Sync, and make any adjustment before you export.

למה לבחור במחולל מצגות מכירה עם בינה מלאכותית במקום לצלם את המצגות בעצמך?

צילום אומר לתאם לוחות זמנים, ציוד, טייקים חוזרים ועריכה. עם HeyGen פשוט כותבים תסריט, מקבלים פיץ׳ מלוטש תוך דקות ויוצרים סרטון בלי להופיע בו ובלי מצלמה. אפשר לשלוח מסרי מכירה שונים לכל רשימה, וצוותים משתמשים בזה כדי לשפר את המכירות במהירות.

איך בינה מלאכותית עוזרת לכתוב הצעות מכירה טובות יותר שממירות?

ה‑AI עושה את העבודה הכבדה כדי שאתה תוכל לבנות פיצ׳ים משכנעים מהר יותר. להתחיל מטמפלייט שניתן להתאים אישית, לכוונן את הניסוח לקהל היעד שלך, וג׳נרטור הסקריפטים לוידאו נותן לנציגים דראפט מוכן לצילום בתוך דקות.

האם יש מחולל חינמי של פיץ׳ מכירות עם AI שאפשר להתחיל ממנו?

כן. אפשר ליצור סרטוני פיץ׳ בלי להזין כרטיס אשראי, ואז להתרחב כשמוכנים. התוכניות בתשלום מתחילות מכ־$29 לחודש ופותחות גישה לשיבוט קול AI, סרטונים ארוכים יותר, שליטה במיתוג, וכל ספריית האווטארים והטמפלייטים המלאה.

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