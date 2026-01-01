מחולל קליפים לפודקאסטים עם בינה מלאכותית הופך פרקים ארוכים לקליפים קצרים שאפשר לשתף תוך דקות. העלה את ההקלטה, תן ל‑AI למצוא את הרגעים הכי טובים, וקבל קליפים עם כתוביות שמוכנים לפרסום בכל פלטפורמה.
יוצר קליפים מבוסס AI להמרת פודקאסטים לסרטונים
זיהוי היילייטים לסרטונים קצרים בעזרת AI
Skip hours of scrubbing through a timeline. HeyGen's Video Agent and advanced AI technology analyzes your podcast, reads speech and pacing, and the clip generator identifies the strongest moments of your podcast using AI. You get share-ready clips from parts of your podcast, each a complete video highlight.
Caption and transcription to captivate viewers
רוב הקליפים ברשתות החברתיות מתנגנים על מיוט, ולכן הטקסט על המסך הוא מה שמחזיק את הצופים. תמלול מדויק הופך דיבור לכתוביות מתוזמנות אוטומטית בעורך ה‑AI Studio, ומחולל הכתוביות המובנה מאפשר לך לשנות מחדש פונטים, צבעים ולייאאוט כדי לרתק צופים בכל פלטפורמת סושיאל.
Video editing features for scroll-stopping clips
Stop re-recording a take to fix a few stumbles. With one click, AI-powered Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes, then HeyGen's AI video editor stitches segments with invisible transitions. The result is a high-quality, flawless take with no jump cuts.
Audiogram, reel, and short-form video clips
A widescreen clip dies in a vertical feed. Each clip is auto-reframed into short-form video with a reel generator for instagram reels, shorts for tiktok, and square posts, plus an audiogram for audio or video shows. One upload looks native across major video platforms.
Transform podcast audio into 175+ languages
One podcast can reach far beyond its first audience. Transform any clip into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and voice cloning that keeps your tone, or run audio-only AI dubbing for a faster turnaround. Publish high-quality video content to every market and attract new listeners without re-recording.
Podcast clip ideas and use cases
Editing a long-form episode by hand drains a full day. Repurpose each podcast episode in minutes and turn podcast episodes into engaging podcast clips ready for youtube shorts, keeping a steady posting schedule across every show.
Feeding every channel is relentless. Create social media clips from one interview, post scroll-stopping clips, and create viral clips across social media, then queue them as tiktok video posts to fill your feed.
Long lectures and episodes lose listeners fast. Convert your podcast into bite-sized podcast snippets, transform a recorded session into a short educational video, and give your audience focused clips to revisit anytime.
Buyers rarely watch a full webinar or video podcast. Clip the moment a feature lands, pair it with a product demo video, and share media clips for your podcast across email, ads, and landing pages.
Client requests pile up faster than editors deliver. This clip maker generates polished clips from each recording, lets teams choose from a variety of layouts and brand kits, and plugs them into marketing videos for every account.
Few employees rewatch an hour-long all-hands meeting. Turn your podcast and those episodes into shareable clips, fold them into a training video library, and keep distributed teams aligned in minutes.
How an AI podcast clip generator works
לעבור מהקלטת פודקאסט מלאה לקליפים מלוטשים ומוכנים לפרסום בארבעה צעדים פשוטים, בלי צורך בעריכה ידנית.
להעלות את הפודקאסט המלא בווידאו או באודיו. המערכת תתמלל אותו כדי לבחור קליפים.
ה‑AI סורק את כל הפרק, מנתח את הדיבור והקצב, ומעלה את הרגעים החזקים ביותר כקליפים.
Speech Cleanup מסיר מילות מילוי, השהיות והתחלות שווא, ואז מוסיפים עבורך כתוביות.
ייצוא כל קליפ בפורמט אנכי, ריבועי או רחב, מוכן לפרסום בכל רשת חברתית.
כן. Speech Cleanup מזהה מילות מילוי, פאוזות ארוכות, התחלה מחדש וטייקים חוזרים, ואז משתמש במעברים בלתי נראים כדי לגשר על הפערים בלי מאמץ. יכולות העריכה של הווידאו ב‑HeyGen מאפשרות לך לעבור על כל עריכה, כך שהקליפ הסופי נשמע חלק ונראה כמו טייק אחד נקי.
לא. אפשר ליצור קליפים לפודקאסט מהקלטה קיימת, או להפיק גרסת וידאו בלי פנים עם כתוביות, בי-רול וויז׳ואלים של AI. עם יותר מ־1,100 אווטארים ו-Avatar IV, אפשר ליצור תוכן בלי מצלמה ולהמשיך לפרסם גם בשבועות שבהם בכלל לא מצלמים.
כן. העלה את אודיו הפודקאסט שלך, והמערכת תהפוך כל היילייט לקליפ וידאו או אודיוגרם עם כתוביות ואלמנטים ויזואליים. אפשר להוסיף קריינות עם שיבוט קול ב‑AI שמתאים לקול שלך מתוך יותר מ‑300 אפשרויות, כך שגם תוכנית שמבוססת בעיקר על אודיו מייצרת קובץ וידאו מלוטש.
כן. HeyGen תומכת ביותר מ־175 שפות, כך שאפשר לקחת הקלטה אחת וליצור ממנה גרסאות מקומיות עם סנכרון שפתיים מדויק ב‑AI ושמירה על טון הקול. זו דרך מהירה להרחיב את החשיפה של הפודקאסט שלך ולמשוך מאזינים חדשים ברחבי העולם בלי להקליט מחדש.
רוב אפליקציות הקליפים נעצרות רק בחיתוך. מעבר להיילייטים, אתה מקבל ניקוי דיבור, כתוביות ממותגות, אווטארים ותרגום — הכול בפלטפורמת טקסט‑לווידאו אחת שבה משתמשות OpenAI, Shopify ו‑HubSpot. היא עוזרת לך לייעל את תהליך הפקת הפודקאסט ולהוציא ממנו את המקסימום.
Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card needed, so you can try it free and make a free podcast clip to test the format. Paid plans from $24 per month unlock longer episodes, more clips, and full access to the AI video generator.
כן. אפשר להוסיף לוגו, צבעים, פונטים, פתיח וסיום בעזרת ערכות מיתוג כדי ליצור תוכן מרתק שמתאים לתוכנית שלך. אפשר אפילו להחליף את המראה של המגיש עם AI face swap כדי לשמור על ויז׳ואל אחיד לאורך כל הסדרה, מהקליפ הראשון ועד האחרון.
כן. הכלי עובד עם כל הקלטה ארוכה, כולל וובינרים, ראיונות ושיתופי מסך. הדבק קישור או העלה קובץ, הוסף פתיח ממותג בעזרת תהליך script to video, ואז הפוך את ההקלטה שלך לסרטונים קצרים עם כתוביות לכל ערוץ.
Upload your recording and HeyGen surfaces the highlights, so you can create engaging podcast clips and produce clips for instagram in minutes. Add captions and branding in the AI Studio editor, then publish podcast clips effortlessly without any manual editing.
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להפוך פרקי פודקאסט ארוכים לקליפים קצרים עם כתוביות, מוכנים לרשתות חברתיות, בעזרת AI.