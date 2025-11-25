Make authentic, scroll-stopping UGC ads that feel like real customer posts, without shoots or long production cycles. HeyGen helps brands create testimonial clips, skit ads, product demos, and native-feeling UGC content with realistic talent, natural voiceovers, and platform-ready formats. Test more creatives, scale faster, and keep results authentic.
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Show honest reactions, product demos, and before after stories that increase credibility and lower purchase friction.
Use short, focused clips that demonstrate features in natural contexts, helping viewers understand product value quickly.
Create conversational skits or co-hosted spots that mimic influencer content while using AI actors to stay fully controlled and brand safe.
Produce long form testimonial or discussion clips that sound like organic conversation, ideal for in-stream placements in UGC content.
Generate many variations of the same concept with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals to find the highest performing combinations for your AI ads.
Swap language, accents, and cultural references to test localized creativity at scale, without re-shooting.
Why HeyGen is the Best UGC Ads Generator
HeyGen blends realism and speed so your creative strategy moves at the pace of the market. Generate scripts or upload briefs, pick real-feeling talent or clone a spokesperson, and tune every scene to match platform behavior. You get more ad variants, faster testing, and measurable lift without sacrificing authenticity.
Produce selfie-style, podcast, or review formats with natural imperfections, genuine reactions, and organic pacing so viewers trust the message.
Batch generate variations, swap voices and captions, or localize copy and visuals to test what resonates, while maintaining creative control over script and timing.
Skip booking shoots, travel, and talent contracts to focus on generating AI ads. HeyGen handles casting, voiceovers, captions, and editing so teams can create UGC video campaigns in hours, not weeks.
Realistic talent and avatar options
Choose from a wide range of diverse, believable avatars designed to feel like real creators, not actors reading a script. You can also upload a short clip to clone your own on-camera presence, keeping your brand voice consistent across every UGC ad.
Precise script control and prompt editing
Control every moment of your UGC ad with second-by-second script direction. Adjust phrasing, timing, reactions, pauses, and emphasis so the video feels intentional while still maintaining the casual, authentic tone that UGC performs best with. Make fast edits without reshooting or starting over.
Natural-sounding voiceovers and localized captions
Generate human-like voiceovers in multiple languages and accents to reach global audiences without extra production costs. Automatically add captions for silent scrolling, fine-tune text inline, and export subtitle files to meet platform and accessibility requirements across channels.
Generative media plus licensed stock library
Blend AI-generated B-roll with millions of licensed stock clips and images to create visually rich UGC ads. This combination keeps your content feeling fresh and varied while ensuring everything is copyright-safe and ready for paid media use at scale.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the UGC Ads Generator
Make UGC ads in a few clear steps, with controls that keep the creative feeling real.
Tell HeyGen the product, target audience, desired tone, and platform for generating AI ads. Paste a script, or let AI draft multiple short hooks for you.
Pick a realistic actor, selfie style, or podcast layout. Select voice, captions, and whether you want shaky, handheld, or steady framing.
Create multiple cuts with different hooks, CTAs, and high-quality music for your UGC content. Edit specific lines, swap reactions, or retime scenes for perfect pacing.
Download platform-ready files, or use hosted links for ad platforms and analytics. Iterate quickly based on performance data.
UGC ads mimic real user content, like reviews and short testimonials, to build trust and increase conversions. HeyGen makes these formats quickly using realistic talent and natural delivery.
No. HeyGen can generate UGC style ads from scripts or prompts using AI talent, voiceovers, and stock media. You can also upload existing clips to mix with generated scenes.
Yes. HeyGen provides second-by-second script control so you can direct reactions, dialogue, and pacing while keeping the final feel authentic.
Yes. Choose from many languages, accents, and caption styles. You can produce localized versions quickly without reshooting through the video translator.
Batch generation lets you produce dozens of variations at once, swapping hooks, CTAs, and imagery to accelerate A/B testing for video ads.
Yes. You retain full creative control, and HeyGen enforces content safety and usage guidelines so outputs meet brand standards for high-quality ads.
Yes. Mix uploaded influencer footage or genuine customer clips with generated assets, or clone a spokesperson with permission for consistent series content in ads with AI.
Export MP4 files optimized for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and programmatic placements, and download subtitle files like SRT for captions.
HeyGen helps you create compliant content, but you are responsible for final checks. We recommend reviewing platform policies for specific creative and ad copy requirements.
Use fast generation cycles to create new hooks and visuals, then swap winning elements into new variants. HeyGen’s batch mode makes iteration rapid and data driven.
Yes. Invite teammates, share projects, and leave review notes so creative, marketing, and analytics teams stay aligned on ads using AI.
Your uploads and generated assets are stored securely, access controlled, and processed with privacy best practices.
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