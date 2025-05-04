Capture your screen, webcam, and audio with HeyGen’s AI screen recorder. Record in perfect sync, clean up background noise, and generate captions automatically. Create high-quality, shareable videos in minutes without any downloads or editing software.
Record smarter, faster, and better
HeyGen’s AI Screen Recorder gives you everything you need to capture, enhance, and share professional-quality videos in one intuitive platform. Whether you’re creating tutorials, product demos, onboarding videos, or team presentations, HeyGen helps you save time, improve productivity, and maintain studio-level quality directly from your browser.
With AI-powered enhancements, multi-source recording, and instant sharing tools, every video you record looks polished and sounds crystal clear.
Automatic Enhancement with AI
Automatically take your recordings from basic to brilliant. HeyGen’s advanced AI cleans up your audio in real time by removing background noise, balancing sound levels, and cutting out filler words. No editing required. You get smooth, professional-quality recordings every time.
You can fine-tune your output with built-in enhancement settings that keep your voice clear and natural, ideal for creators, educators, and professionals.
Seamless Multi-Source Capture
Capture your screen, webcam, and microphone in perfect sync, all at once. Switch between views easily while recording to highlight key visuals or facial expressions.
Before recording, plan your script using the AI video script generator so that your message is clearly structured and you save time.
This flexible setup is ideal for tutorials, product walkthroughs, or remote presentations, giving your videos a personal touch that keeps viewers engaged. The streamlined interface ensures there is no lag or audio delay, even when you switch sources mid-recording.
Record Your Screen in 4 Simple Steps
Effortlessly capture your screen and transform recordings into engaging, professional videos with HeyGen’s AI Screen Recorder.
Launch the HeyGen Screen Recorder directly in your browser. No downloads or installations are required; simply open the tool and you can start recording within seconds.
Select exactly what you want to record: your screen, webcam, or both with audio. You can switch views at any time to keep your audience focused on what matters most.
Once you start a recording, HeyGen’s AI automatically works in the background. It removes background noise, trims long pauses, balances the audio, and even adds captions so that your video looks smooth and professional, without any manual editing.
Once you are finished, preview your recording and export it within seconds. Download your refined video in HD or 4K, or share it instantly through a secure link — ideal for tutorials, presentations, and team updates.
An AI screen recorder captures your screen, webcam, and audio while automatically enhancing your video. HeyGen improves clarity by removing noise, trimming silences, and generating captions so your recordings look professional without any manual editing.
Yes. HeyGen allows simultaneous screen, webcam, and microphone capture with perfect sync. You can switch between layouts while recording, making it ideal for tutorials, demos, and walkthroughs that need both visuals and presenter context.
Absolutely. HeyGen runs entirely online with no installation or setup required. You can start recording straightaway on Windows, Mac, or mobile browsers, and all files are saved securely in the cloud for easy access.
Yes. The in-built AI removes background noise, balances sound levels, trims filler words, and automatically boosts clarity. For even cleaner results, you can further enhance the audio later using the Increase Volume of Video tool
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and transcripts while recording. This makes your videos more accessible, easier to follow, and ready for platforms like YouTube, Reels, and internal training portals.
You can make quick edits using AI features like silence removal, scene detection, trimming, and caption adjustments. For further fine-tuning—such as cutting sections, use the Online Video Trimmer
Yes. You can record, enhance, and export videos for free with the basic version. Upgrading unlocks premium features for teams, longer recordings, and advanced workflows. You can sign up here
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.