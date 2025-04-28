Turn plain text, scripts, or outlines into animated videos using AI video without needing storyboarding or keyframing. HeyGen’s AI animation generator creates scenes, motion, and narration for you, so you can focus on the message instead of the manual work.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Transform complex features into simple animated explainers that show the value in under two minutes.
Announce new features, campaigns, or offers with animated promos that look like they came from a full studio. Use dynamic typography, animated UI mockups, and bold CTAs to drive clicks and sign ups.
Turn tweets, blog snippets, and announcements into vertical animated clips for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts. Add auto captions, stickers, and animated elements to hold attention even with sound off in your AI video.
Replace long PDFs and slide decks with animated modules that people will actually finish. Use avatars to host the training, diagrams to explain processes, and callouts to highlight what matters most.
Turn lesson plans, articles, and notes into bite-sized educational animations. Combine diagrams, timelines, and simple character scenes in your animation video to explain concepts clearly.
Tell brand stories, customer journeys, or founder narratives with animated scenes that feel human. Mix AI avatars with animated backgrounds to create shareable story clips in minutes.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Animation Generator
HeyGen is built for creators, marketers, and teams that need high-quality animation at scale without the usual complexity of video generation. Every feature is designed to be fast, collaborative, and consistently on brand for video generation.
Generate animation that looks like it has been crafted by a professional team, even if you are working solo. Avatars, motion graphics, and layouts are all tuned to feel modern and ready for every platform.
Lock in logos, colours, fonts, and lower thirds so every video looks and feels like your company. Brand kits and templates keep your whole team aligned, even if they are not video experts.
Generate multiple variations of hooks, CTAs, and formats in minutes. Use what performs well, refine what does not, and keep releasing new animations without slowing down.
Text to animated video in a single click
Type what you want to explain, sell, or announce, and let HeyGen create the first version for you. The AI converts your idea into a structured script, scenes, and animated layouts that align with your objective. You receive a complete animated video draft within minutes, ready for you to refine, instead of having to start from a blank canvas.
Animate avatars, icons, and scenes automatically
Choose a realistic talking avatar or a simple character and watch it animate with accurate lip sync and natural gestures. Add icons, shapes, and motion graphics so every point has a clear visual. The engine manages timing and transitions automatically, so your animation looks smooth and professional without any manual keyframing.
Automatic voiceover, captions, and sound design
Generate a natural voiceover in seconds in multiple languages and tones that match your brand. HeyGen adds subtitles and basic sound design for you so every video is ready to publish across platforms. You can adjust speed, emphasis, and pacing with simple controls to keep viewers engaged till the end.
Edit scenes using simple text instructions
Update your animation simply by telling HeyGen what you want to change. Ask it to shorten a section, swap a visual, change the call to action, or adjust the background, and watch it update within seconds. For more precise control, open the timeline editor to fine-tune specific shots while the AI video generation keeps everything perfectly in sync.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Animation Generator
You do not need animation experience or editing skills to get excellent results. HeyGen guides you from idea to export through a simple, step-by-step flow.
Paste an existing script, drop in an article, or write a short text prompt about the video you want to create with AI. HeyGen structures it into a clear narrative with scenes, key moments, and a strong CTA, ideal for content creators.
Pick a talking avatar or simple host, select an animation style, and choose your aspect ratio for web, social, or presentations using an AI video generator. Align fonts, colours, and logo with your brand kit in a single click.
Click generate and let HeyGen build the complete animation with scenes, transitions, voiceover, and captions. The system maps visuals to the script so every line has a clear on-screen moment.
Use simple controls to fine-tune timing, swap visuals, or adjust the tone of the voice. Instantly clone the video into new languages to reach global audiences with the same core animation.
An AI animation generator is a tool that automatically converts text, scripts, or ideas into animated videos. Instead of designing every frame or rigging characters manually, the AI creates the scenes, motion, and voiceover for you.
No, you can create your first animated video even if you have absolutely no editing background. The interface is designed around simple prompts, templates, and guided steps, so it feels more like filling out a form than trying to learn a complicated AI video generator.
You can create product explainers, marketing promos, onboarding and training modules, social shorts, and narrative story clips. Use avatars for talking-head style content or rely on clean motion graphics for simple explainers.
Yes, you can upload logos, fonts, brand colours, screenshots, and product shots directly into HeyGen. These assets can be reused across projects so every animation video remains consistent with your visual identity.
HeyGen supports many languages, accents, and voice styles so you can localise the same animation for different markets using the video translator. You can switch the narration language while keeping visuals and timing aligned.
Yes, every scene is fully editable after generation. You can change visuals, rewrite lines, adjust the timing, or swap the avatar without having to rebuild the entire video.
Videos created in HeyGen are designed for use in marketing, sales, support, and internal communications. You can use them on your website, in campaigns, and in client-facing assets as per the terms of your plan.
Most users go from idea to a ready-to-share animation in minutes instead of days or weeks. Simple promos and social clips often take just one pass, while more complex explainer videos may involve a couple of quick iterations.
Yes, multiple team members can work in the same workspace, share templates, and reuse assets. Reviewers can leave comments and request changes, so you do not have to keep sending files back and forth.
Traditional tools expect you to design, animate, and edit every detail manually. HeyGen uses AI to generate the structure, visuals, and narration for you, so you can move straight to refining and delivering your content.
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