Ship Product Launch Videos on Day One, Not Day Thirty
Feature announcements, product demos, sales enablement, competitive positioning—create go-to-market content that launches with the product, updates whenever the product changes, and reaches every market in their own language.
- No credit card needed
- Update content instantly whenever products change
The Product Marketing Challenge
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Product Marketing Content Gap
Your product is shipping next week. Sales needs enablement. Marketing needs launch videos. Support needs documentation. And you are still waiting for production to finish the demo you had requested last month. Traditional video cannot keep pace with product velocity—by the time the content is ready, the feature has already evolved. You are constantly choosing between shipping on time with no video, or shipping late with outdated content. Meanwhile, your global teams launch with English-only materials because localisation adds another month to the timeline. Product marketing ends up becoming a bottleneck instead of an accelerator.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your product marketing team into a content engine that moves at product speed. Write your messaging—or let AI generate it from your positioning documents—select an AI avatar, and produce professional product videos in minutes. Launch-day content ships on launch day. Feature changed in beta? Update the script and regenerate. Global launch? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Build the complete go-to-market content library—announcements, demos, enablement, competitive—without production dependencies slowing your roadmap.
Everything Product Marketing Teams Need to Launch More Quickly
End-to-end tools, workflows, and insights that remove friction across planning, execution, and launch, so teams can ship faster with fewer handoffs.
Rapid Launch Content
Ship video content on the same day your product ships. Generate product announcements, feature demos, and launch videos in minutes—not in the weeks that traditional production needs. Your go-to-market timeline is no longer held up by video production.
• Generate launch videos within minutes
• No production dependencies
• Ship content along with the product
Instant Content Updates
Products evolve. Your content should as well. When features change, pricing is updated, or messaging shifts, simply update your script and regenerate. No reshoots, no production coordination—content that stays up to date with your product.
• Update scripts and generate again
• No reshoots needed
• Always up-to-date messaging
Sales Enablement Library
Equip your sales team with the content they need to succeed. Product demos, in-depth feature walkthroughs, competitive positioning, objection handling—a complete enablement library that updates as quickly as your product.
• Centralised content library
• Consistent sales messaging
• Update with product changes
Global Launch Support
Launch everywhere at the same time. AI video translation localises your go-to-market content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your EMEA launch does not have to wait for your NA launch to be completed.
• Voice cloning maintains your brand voice
• Lip-sync aligns with facial movements
• One source, worldwide distribution
Feature Announcement Videos
Every feature deserves a proper introduction. Create announcement videos that explain what is new, why it matters, and how to use it—shipped alongside the feature release, embedded in release notes, and distributed across channels.
• Announcement videos for each release
• Embed in release notes
• Multi-channel distribution
Competitive Positioning Content
Equip your team with video content that clearly differentiates you from competitors. Battle cards come alive with video explanations that your sales team can share and your customers can easily understand.
• Competitive comparison video content
• Sales battlecard content
• Customer-facing positioning
From Positioning Document to Launch Video in 3 Steps
Start with Your Message
Paste your positioning document, feature brief, or launch announcement. Or let the AI script generator create a video script from your product description. Start from what product marketing already produces.
Select Your Presenter
Choose an AI avatar that represents your brand, or create a consistent product spokesperson for all product content. Match the voice and visual style to your brand guidelines.
Generate and Distribute
Click generate. In minutes, you will have a professional product video. Translate it for global launches with a single click. Distribute it across your website, social channels, email, sales enablement platforms, and release notes.
Designed for Every Product Marketing Requirement
Product Launch Videos
Release launch content on the day of launch. Product announcement videos that explain what is new, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not months.
Use case: Generate a complete launch video package (announcement, demo, FAQ) in time for the product release, rather than weeks later.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours while expanding into 10+ new languages.
Feature Announcements
Every release deserves video. Create feature announcement content that goes out with the product, embedded in release notes, shared on social channels, and distributed to customers.
Use case: Produce feature announcement videos for every sprint release, keeping customers informed about continuous improvements.
Sales Enablement Content
Equip your sales team with up-to-date, compelling content. Product demos, use case explanations, competitive positioning—content that helps your sales team close deals.
Use case: Build a comprehensive sales enablement video library that covers all products, personas, and competitive scenarios.
Verified result: Advantive achieved 50% reduction in content creation time, with voice-over production going from days to 2-3 hours.
Product Explainers
Help customers understand what your product does and why it matters. Explainer videos for website, onboarding, and customer education.
Use case: Create a product explainer for each customer segment, addressing their specific pain points and use cases.
Global Product Launches
Launch in every market at the same time. Localise all go-to-market content for international launches without separate production for each region.
Use case: Translate the complete launch package into 15 languages for a global product rollout.
Verified result: Workday reduced localisation from weeks to minutes, producing content in 10–15 languages per video.
Competitive Positioning
Win more deals with video content that clearly positions your product against alternatives. Battle cards, comparison content, and competitive messaging that your sales team can actually use.
Use case: Create video battle cards for top 5 competitors, updated quarterly as competitive landscape shifts.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What are product marketing videos all about?
AI video creation uses artificial intelligence to generate professional marketing videos without the usual production requirements. HeyGen combines AI avatars, voice synthesis, and automated editing to turn scripts into polished video content—no cameras, studios, or film crews required. Marketing teams can create product videos, social content, and ad creatives in minutes instead of weeks.
How can I create product launch videos quickly?
Write your launch messaging or paste your positioning document. Select an AI avatar as your presenter, choose your visual style, and generate. Most launch videos are produced in minutes. When the product changes before launch (it always does), update the script and regenerate. No reshoots, no production coordination—content that is ready to ship when the product ships.
Can I update the videos when the product changes?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's key advantages for product marketing. When features evolve, pricing changes, or messaging shifts, you simply update your script and regenerate the video. Your content stays current with your product without needing fresh production cycles. Teams report significantly faster update cycles compared to traditional video.
How can I create sales enablement content using HeyGen?
Build your sales enablement library by creating videos for each product, persona, competitive scenario, and sales stage. Product demos, feature explanations, objection handling, and competitive positioning—all from scripts your product marketing team already creates. When products or messaging change, update and regenerate to keep enablement up to date.
Can I localise product content for international launches?
Yes. Create your product content in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync. Launch in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM at the same time instead of one after another.
How quickly can I create product marketing videos?
Most product videos are generated within minutes. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time. Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours. Moving from traditional production timelines (weeks to months) to same-day delivery means your content can be released along with your product.
Can I create feature announcement videos for each release?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalised versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev using this approach.
How can I maintain brand consistency across all product content?
HeyGen's Brand Kit centralises your visual identity—approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary controls pronunciation of product names, feature terms, and technical vocabulary. Whether creating launch videos, enablement content, or competitive positioning, every video maintains consistent brand standards.
Can multiple people in my PMM team create content?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where product marketers, enablement managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls ensure messaging consistency while enabling your team to create at scale.
What kinds of product marketing content can I create?
HeyGen supports practically every product marketing video format: launch announcements, feature demos, product explainers, sales enablement, competitive positioning, customer case studies, use case videos, integration guides, pricing explainers, and more. If your product marketing team needs video content, HeyGen can create it at the pace your roadmap requires.
How does this compare with traditional video production?
Traditional product video production requires scripting, storyboarding, talent coordination, filming, and editing—typically a minimum of 4–8 weeks. Multiply that by every language you need for global launches. HeyGen produces equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with instant translation into any language. Product marketing teams report being able to ship launch content on time for the first time, with the flexibility to update it as products evolve.
Is my product content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For product marketing teams handling pre-launch information or competitive material, HeyGen offers enterprise-grade security features including SSO integration and centralised access management. We do not train our AI models on your content.
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Customer stories
- Advantive: 50% Faster Content Creation
- Attention-Grabbing Media: Produce Content 3x Faster
- Workday: Localisation in Minutes
- Stratasys: Global Training Rollout
- Coursera: Video Localisation
- HubSpot: AI Video at Scale
- Ogilvy: Personalised Campaigns
- Publicis Groupe: Global Reach
- Miro: Global Content Localisation
Start Creating Product Marketing Videos Today
Stop choosing between shipping on time and shipping with video. Generate professional product content in minutes, update it whenever products change, and launch globally without localisation delays. Join product marketing teams at HubSpot, Miro, and other enterprise companies that have transformed their go-to-market velocity.
- No credit card needed
- Update content instantly
- Cancel at any time