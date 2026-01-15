Product Launch Videos Release launch content on the day of launch. Product announcement videos that explain what is new, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not months. Use case: Generate a complete launch video package (announcement, demo, FAQ) in time for the product release, rather than weeks later. Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours while expanding into 10+ new languages.

Feature Announcements Every release deserves video. Create feature announcement content that goes out with the product, embedded in release notes, shared on social channels, and distributed to customers. Use case: Produce feature announcement videos for every sprint release, keeping customers informed about continuous improvements.

Sales Enablement Content Equip your sales team with up-to-date, compelling content. Product demos , use case explanations, competitive positioning—content that helps your sales team close deals. Use case: Build a comprehensive sales enablement video library that covers all products, personas, and competitive scenarios. Verified result: Advantive achieved 50% reduction in content creation time, with voice-over production going from days to 2-3 hours.

Product Explainers Help customers understand what your product does and why it matters. Explainer videos for website, onboarding, and customer education. Use case: Create a product explainer for each customer segment, addressing their specific pain points and use cases.

Global Product Launches Launch in every market at the same time. Localise all go-to-market content for international launches without separate production for each region. Use case: Translate the complete launch package into 15 languages for a global product rollout. Verified result: Workday reduced localisation from weeks to minutes, producing content in 10–15 languages per video.