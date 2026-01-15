Designed for Every Internal Communication Need

Executive Communication Keep leadership visible without overloading their calendars. CEO updates, board announcements, strategic direction— executive video that maintains an authentic presence across every communication. Use case: Deliver quarterly CEO updates to a global workforce in 12 languages without scheduling even a single recording session.

Company Announcements Breaking news, organisational changes, policy updates—communicate immediately when timing is critical. No waiting for production availability or leadership schedules. Use case: Announce an acquisition or major company news within hours of approval, reaching every employee at the same time.

Change Management Major initiatives need clear, consistent communication at every level and location. Video explains the "why" better than memos, and localisation ensures no one is left out. Use case: Support digital transformation with videos that explain new systems, processes, and expectations in every employee’s language.

Town Halls and All-Hands Meetings Not everyone can join live. Create on-demand versions of key meetings that employees can watch whenever it suits them—in their own time zone and in their preferred language. Use case: Transform quarterly all-hands meetings into an on-demand video series that is accessible to every shift, location, and language group. Verified approach: Workday produces internal content in 10–15 languages per video, reducing localisation timelines from weeks to just minutes.

Culture and Values Reinforce organisational culture with video that feels personal, not corporate. Welcome messages, values spotlights, recognition announcements—content that builds connection across distributed teams. Use case: Create monthly culture spotlights featuring different leaders and team members without having to coordinate filming schedules.