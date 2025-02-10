The challenge

A major component of trivago’s marketing strategy is focused on creating targeted TV ads.

Jean’s and João’s teams collaborate closely on these projects from the initial concept through production to the final cut. While they worked with production companies in the past, most of their work is done in-house.

Their teams faced a significant challenge in finding a time- and cost-efficient way to localise ads in 30 markets, all with different languages and dialects.

To achieve this, they needed to find one person who could speak multiple languages and resonate with every single market. This process involved expensive, time-consuming research and a considerable amount of time spent in post-production, editing the finer details of their accents, which further increased overall costs. Even after using voiceover effects, the final output did not effectively convey the message trivago had in mind.

They wanted to retain a single person as the trivago brand face across all languages and needed a platform that would streamline this lengthy process.

After evaluating multiple generative AI platforms, trivago chose HeyGen.

The solution

Using HeyGen’s technology, the trivago team dropped the expensive plan of searching for a single actor who could meet all their niche and unusual requirements. Instead, trivago found a one-stop software solution that offered everything they needed and more.

In the beginning, the teams faced a fixed deadline for commercial delivery that could not be postponed without incurring additional time and financial costs. Confident in HeyGen’s ability to manage the production, trivago decided to utilise the technology for the first time.

The HeyGen team proved to be responsive and efficiently prioritised all necessary changes, successfully working across different time zones and ensuring timely submissions.

Despite numerous mid-production adjustments and an extremely tight timeline, the trivago team took a chance on HeyGen, and the outcome was a success.

The outcomes

“We did tests with other companies and HeyGen was always on top for quality. We were very transparent with their team from the start because we were in a high-risk high-reward situation where we were doing this for the first time and were really trusting with them and it paid off entirely," said João.

After using HeyGen for less than a year, the impacts on both cost and time have been significant.

The technology has cut post-production time in half, saving teams an impressive 3-4 months on average.

Advertisements were successfully localized in 15 locations in three months—an achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without HeyGen.

Utilizing HeyGen’s text-to-speech feature

Text-to-speech enables trivago to quickly localize content for target markets around the world.

In less than a year of using HeyGen, trivago has created TV ads for 30 regions.