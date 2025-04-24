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Video TranslationOther

How Argentina's President used HeyGen to translate speech at World Economic Forum

INDUSTRY:Other
DEPARTMENT:Localization
LOCATION:🌍 Cologny, Switzerland
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Transcend borders and language barriers.

The World Economic Forum is the international organization for public-private cooperation, providing a global, impartial, and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connections between stakeholders. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, used HeyGen’s Video Translation to translate his speech in real-time from Spanish to multiple languages, including English, French, Mandarin, and Arabic.

With HeyGen, Javier Milei delivered his entire speech, in his own accent without dubbing, to a global audience, transcending geographical borders and language barriers. Unlike dubbing, HeyGen can accurately lip-sync voices and match the speaker’s accent, voice, and tone without lag in over 175 languages.

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