Summary Learn how to clone, tune, and fix your AI voice in HeyGen, from recording tips to voice director, tags, mirroring, and brand glossary.

If your avatar looks great but sounds a bit…meh, this one’s for you.

In this Bootcamp session, the team covered how to create a professional digital twin in HeyGen. This session went one level deeper: how to give that avatar a voice that actually feels like you.

Here’s a breakdown of what Adam Halper and John Wu shared about perfecting your AI voice in HeyGen.

Why your AI voice matters so much

HeyGen avatars are audio driven.

That means the audio you feed the system is what drives:

Your mouth shapes

Your facial micro-expressions

The overall “energy” of the performance

If the voice is flat and monotone, your avatar will look dull and lifeless, no matter how good your video training footage was. If the voice is expressive and well recorded, your avatar suddenly feels natural, confident, and alive.

So if you want high quality visuals, you actually start with a high quality voice clone.

Two ways to clone your voice in HeyGen

HeyGen gives you two main paths:

Voice cloned automatically from your avatar footage A standalone instant voice clone, recorded just for audio

When you upload video to create a digital twin, HeyGen automatically:

Trains the visual model (how you look and move)

And creates a voice clone from that same video

This is often the best option because:

It’s effortless (no extra steps)

The ambient sound matches your environment for example, subtle room tone or gentle background noise can make your avatar feel more grounded in the scene



However, the way you record great video (standing further from the mic, focusing on framing and lighting) is not always the way you get the cleanest audio.

So sometimes you love how you look, but you’re not thrilled with how you sound. That’s where option two comes in.

2. Standalone instant voice clone

If you want a more controlled, voice-first recording, use HeyGen’s instant voice clone.

You’ll get the best results if you:

Use a good mic (or your phone properly)

A decent microphone is ideal

Or use your smartphone with the mic held about 6 inches from your mouth

On iPhone, record in Voice Memos and set audio quality to “lossless” in settings

Record in a quiet space

Avoid loud background noise and echo

Some light ambient noise is okay, but your voice should clearly dominate

Choose the right script

Pick text that matches how you’ll actually use your avatar:

Doing TikTok-style product ads? Record a short ad-style script

Teaching long-form lessons? Record a section of a lecture

Onboarding customers? Use a welcome script or explanation

The closer the training script is to your real use case, the better the style / tone of your final voice.

Include accent markers

If you have a distinctive accent, consciously include words that show it off:

Regional expressions

Words where your vowel or R sounds are unique

You can even paste your script into an LLM and ask it to rewrite with more “accent markers” while keeping your meaning.

Be extra expressive

This is the big one.

Voice cloning tends to flatten tone a bit. If you record neutral, you’ll often get very neutral back. So when you record:

Add more energy than you normally would

Use clear rises and falls in your speech

Smile when appropriate (you can hear it)

Aim for “your most expressive natural self.”

Shaping how your avatar delivers lines in AI Studio

Once you have a good core voice clone, HeyGen gives you several tools in AI Studio to control how your avatar speaks.

Voice Director: Set the overall mood

Voice Director lets you control the scene-level emotion and delivery.

You can:

Choose presets like “excited” or “calm”

Or add a custom instruction like: “Say this sarcastically” “Deliver this like a motivational coach” “Speak gently and reassuringly”



This is perfect when you want to set the tone for the entire scene without micro-managing every word.

For more precise control, HeyGen offers voice tags powered by the ElevenLabs V3 engine.

You can:

Turn on the ElevenLabs V3 engine for a voice

Click enhance and have HeyGen automatically insert tags based on your script

Tweak or add your own tags to control things like: Emphasis Laughing Whispering Speaking more slowly or more intensely



Tags generally last until the next tag, so you can shape entire phrases or single words.

A few tips:

Tags work best when they match the script’s emotion “excited” on a genuinely exciting moment works great “excited” on a sad sentence will confuse the model

Always preview with the play button before generating the full video

If it sounds off, click regenerate for that line until you get a take you like

Voice Mirroring: Your performance, avatar’s voice

Sometimes you know exactly how you want a line to sound.

Voice Mirroring lets you:

Record or upload your own performance

Have the avatar mimic your tone, pacing, and rhythm

But speak in the avatar’s voice

This is especially useful for:

Tagline lines in marketing videos

Emotional phrases where timing really matters

Signature intros or outros you want to nail perfectly

Most users don’t need mirroring for every line, but it’s a powerful “precision tool” when you care about a specific moment.

Common voice problems (and how to fix them)

John walked through three of the most frequent complaints and what to do about them.

1. “The voice doesn’t sound like me”

This usually shows up as:

The accent feels wrong

The pitch feels off (too high / too low)

What to try:

Test different engines (for example, some models handle tricky accents better than others)

Re-record your voice clone: Better mic or closer phone distance Quieter room More expressive delivery

Make sure your script includes strong accent markers

2. “The voice is inconsistent”

Symptoms:

Accent seems to shift mid-script

Speed randomly speeds up or slows down in a way that feels unnatural

What to do:

Regenerate, regenerate, regenerate HeyGen doesn’t charge extra credits for text-to-speech regenerations

Use the regenerate voice option for a line or scene without changing the text

Let the system keep the same script and try again until it stabilizes

Under the hood, HeyGen already does a lot to keep voices consistent across scenes. Regeneration is your main tool if a line goes weird.

3. “It’s pronouncing this word wrong”

This is very common for:

Brand names

Product names

Acronyms

URLs

HeyGen’s brand glossary is built for this.

You can:

Highlight the problem word in your script

Type out how you want it to sound, phonetically

Preview the pronunciation

Save it to your glossary

Once saved:

That pronunciation is applied to every instance of that word in the script

And it persists for future videos too

Fix it once, keep it forever.

Voice Doctor: An easier way to debug

To make all this simpler, HeyGen is rolling out a feature called Voice Doctor.

The idea:

You describe what feels wrong with your audio

Voice Doctor analyzes your setup and gives targeted recommendations

It may suggest: A different engine Re-recording tips Script adjustments Or using tools like brand glossary or Voice Director



Think of it like an in-product “voice coach” baked into AI Studio.

Advanced: Using your ElevenLabs voice in HeyGen

If you already have a professional voice clone on ElevenLabs, you can bring it into HeyGen and use it with your avatars.

At a high level, the workflow is:

Create an API key in your ElevenLabs account with the right permissions In AI Studio, open the voice panel Click new voice → integrate third party voice Paste your API key Select which ElevenLabs voices to import

Once imported, those voices simply appear in your HeyGen voice list, just like any other voice, and can be used with your avatars.

For most creators, the built-in voice cloning is more than enough. But if you’ve already invested heavily in ElevenLabs, this keeps everything connected.

A simple way to get started today

If you’re just getting into AI voices and all of this feels like a lot, here’s the simplest possible path:

Create your avatar in HeyGen Upload good training footage Let HeyGen auto-clone your voice from that video Make a short test video One scene, simple script See how you look and sound If you like the voice, keep going Use Voice Director for scene-level emotion Optionally sprinkle in voice tags on key lines If you don’t like the voice, create a standalone clone Record 30–60 seconds of expressive speech with your phone close to your mouth Upload it via “create new voice → instant voice clone” Assign that voice to your avatar Fix small issues as they appear Brand glossary for stubborn words Regenerate for weird lines Voice Mirroring for critical phrases

Once you’ve done this a couple of times, you’ll have a digital twin that looks like you and sounds like you and that you can scale across as many videos as you want.

Your avatar is the face of your content. Your AI voice is the soul. Getting both right is what makes your HeyGen videos feel truly authentic.