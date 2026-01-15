Get Started for Free

Get Started for Free

Designed for Every Customer Success Requirement

New Customer Onboarding Help customers realise value faster with onboarding videos that do not depend on CSM availability. Welcome sequences, setup guides, and first-win tutorials that scale across your entire customer base. Use case: Create automated onboarding sequences that guide every new customer through the initial setup and the first key actions.

Product Feature Education Every feature launch requires customer education. Tutorial videos that explain new capabilities, demonstrate workflows, and encourage adoption—delivered alongside the feature, not months later. Use case: Generate feature announcement videos for every release, embedded directly in release notes and in-app messages.

Help Centre Content Video answers the questions that text struggles to explain. Turn your most-viewed help articles into visual walkthroughs that reduce confusion and support volume. Use case: Convert the top 20 support ticket topics into video tutorials, helping reduce ticket volume for those issues.

Global Customer Support Your customers speak dozens of languages. Your support content should as well. Localise your entire knowledge base for global customers without separate production for each market. Use case: Translate the complete onboarding library into 10 languages, supporting international customer segments without increasing CS headcount. Verified approach: AI Smart Ventures has trained 10,000+ people across 170+ languages using scalable video content.

Personalised Customer Touchpoints High-touch at scale. Personalised video messages for renewals, QBRs, feature recommendations, and check-ins—without recording individual videos for each customer. Use case: Generate personalised renewal outreach videos that address each customer's specific usage and success metrics. Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x higher engagement with personalised video, producing over 50,000 personalised videos for enterprise clients.