Scale Customer Onboarding Without Expanding Your Team
Product tutorials, feature walkthroughs, onboarding guides—create customer education content that reduces support tickets and drives adoption, without shooting a single video or waiting for product teams.
- No credit card needed
- Supports more than 175 languages
The Customer Education Challenge
See how customer education teams turn complex products into clear, scalable content that speeds up adoption and drives growth.
The Customer Education Bottleneck
Your product keeps evolving. New features go live every week. But your help documents are outdated, your onboarding videos still show last year’s UI, and customers keep asking the same questions that your content should already answer. Traditional video production simply cannot keep up—by the time you coordinate with product, schedule a recording, and finish editing the footage, the interface has changed again. In the meantime, your support team is flooded with tickets that better self-service content could have avoided. And your global customers? They are left with English-only resources, or no resources at all.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen transforms your customer success team into a content engine that moves at the pace of your product. Write a script—or let AI generate one from your help docs—select an AI avatar, and create professional tutorial videos within minutes. Product UI changed? Update the script, regenerate, and your content remains up to date. Global customer base? Translate into 175+ languages instantly so that every customer can learn in their own language. Build a self-service library that scales support, drives adoption, and reduces the tickets that keep your team reactive instead of strategic.
Everything Customer Success Teams Need to Educate at Scale
Fast Tutorial Creation
Keep pace with your product roadmap. Generate product tutorials and feature walkthroughs in minutes, not the weeks that traditional production takes. When the UI changes, update your script and regenerate—content that stays current without reshoots.
• Generate tutorials within minutes
• Update instantly when products change
• No production dependencies
Help Documentation Videos
Transform text-heavy help docs into engaging video content. Explainer videos that show customers exactly how to complete tasks—reducing confusion, support tickets, and time-to-value.
• Convert help articles into video
• Visual walkthroughs work better than text
• Embed directly in your knowledge base
Multilingual Customer Education
Serve every customer in their own language. AI video translation localises your onboarding content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your Japanese customers enjoy the same high-quality experience as your English-speaking users.
• Voice cloning keeps your original tone and style intact
• Lip-sync aligns with facial movements
• One source, worldwide customer base
Personalised Customer Outreach
Turn one video into thousands of personalised versions. Dynamic variables let you customise names, company details, and specific recommendations for personalised customer communications that drive engagement and renewals.
• Dynamic personalisation fields
• Batch generation at scale
• Individual customer targeting
Consistent Brand Experience
Secure your visual identity across all customer-facing content. Brand Kit ensures every tutorial, every onboarding video, every help resource looks and sounds as if it has come from your company—not from a random collection of screen recordings.
• Centralised brand assets
• Consistent presenter and voice
• Professional polish at scale
Self-Service Content Library
Build the resource library your customers actually use. Create video content that answers questions before they turn into support tickets, explains features before they need calls, and drives adoption before customers churn.
• Reduce the volume of support tickets
• Accelerate time to value
• Scale 1:1 knowledge transfer
Turn Help Docs into Customer Videos in 3 Simple Steps
Start with Your Knowledge
Paste your help article, upload product documentation, or let the AI script generator create a tutorial script from your feature description. Start with what your team already knows.
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI avatar that represents your brand, or create a consistent customer support spokesperson for all customer content. Match the voice and style to your customer communication standards.
Generate and Deploy
Click generate. In minutes, you will have a professional customer education video. Translate it into any language your customers speak. Embed it in your help centre, knowledge base, onboarding sequences, or customer communications.
Designed for Every Customer Success Requirement
New Customer Onboarding
Help customers realise value faster with onboarding videos that do not depend on CSM availability. Welcome sequences, setup guides, and first-win tutorials that scale across your entire customer base.
Use case: Create automated onboarding sequences that guide every new customer through the initial setup and the first key actions.
Product Feature Education
Every feature launch requires customer education. Tutorial videos that explain new capabilities, demonstrate workflows, and encourage adoption—delivered alongside the feature, not months later.
Use case: Generate feature announcement videos for every release, embedded directly in release notes and in-app messages.
Help Centre Content
Video answers the questions that text struggles to explain. Turn your most-viewed help articles into visual walkthroughs that reduce confusion and support volume.
Use case: Convert the top 20 support ticket topics into video tutorials, helping reduce ticket volume for those issues.
Global Customer Support
Your customers speak dozens of languages. Your support content should as well. Localise your entire knowledge base for global customers without separate production for each market.
Use case: Translate the complete onboarding library into 10 languages, supporting international customer segments without increasing CS headcount.
Verified approach: AI Smart Ventures has trained 10,000+ people across 170+ languages using scalable video content.
Personalised Customer Touchpoints
High-touch at scale. Personalised video messages for renewals, QBRs, feature recommendations, and check-ins—without recording individual videos for each customer.
Use case: Generate personalised renewal outreach videos that address each customer's specific usage and success metrics.
Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x higher engagement with personalised video, producing over 50,000 personalised videos for enterprise clients.
Customer Success Enablement
Equip your CS team with consistent messaging and talk tracks. Training content that ensures every CSM provides the same high-quality guidance, regardless of experience level.
Use case: Build a CSM enablement library covering objection handling, feature positioning, and expansion conversations.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and for good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What are customer onboarding videos?
Customer onboarding videos are educational content that helps new customers get started with your product. They include welcome messages, set-up tutorials, feature walkthroughs, and best-practice guides. HeyGen enables customer success teams to create professional onboarding videos using AI avatars and voice synthesis—without cameras, studios, or production delays—so you can scale customer education in line with customer growth.
How can I create product tutorials without using screen recording?
Write your tutorial script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your feature description. Select an AI avatar as your presenter, add any visual elements or callouts, and generate your video. For product interface demos, you can incorporate screenshots or screen captures alongside your avatar presenter. The result is polished tutorial content without the manual screen recording and editing process.
Can I update videos when our product UI changes?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's key advantages for customer success teams. When your product interface changes, simply update your script to reflect the new UI and regenerate the video. No reshoots, no coordination with production teams. Your customer education content stays up to date with your product roadmap, rather than lagging months behind.
How does multilingual customer support function?
Create your customer content once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match). Your Japanese, German, and Spanish customers all receive the same high-quality onboarding experience.
Can I personalise videos for individual customers?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for customer names, company names, usage data, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalised versions for onboarding, renewal outreach, QBRs, or success milestones. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos using this approach, achieving 3x higher engagement.
How can I embed videos in our help centre or knowledge base?
HeyGen exports standard MP4 video files and provides embed codes that work with any help centre platform—Zendesk, Intercom, HelpScout, Confluence, Notion, or your custom knowledge base. Upload videos directly or embed via link. Your customer education content stays where customers already look for help.
Will video content really help reduce support tickets?
Video explanations consistently outperform text for complex product guidance. Customers retain more, complete tasks faster, and raise fewer follow-up queries. The key is keeping content up to date—which HeyGen enables by making updates instantaneous rather than requiring full re-recordings. Teams report a meaningful reduction in support tickets for topics covered by video tutorials.
How can I maintain consistent quality across all customer content?
HeyGen's Brand Kit centralises your visual identity—approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Choose a consistent presenter avatar and voice for all customer-facing content. Whether creating onboarding sequences, feature tutorials, or help documentation, every video automatically maintains professional brand standards.
Can multiple people in my CS team create content?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where customer success managers, enablement specialists, and support operations teams can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls ensure consistency while enabling your team to create at scale.
How quickly can I create customer education videos?
Most tutorial and onboarding videos are generated within minutes. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time, with voice-over production coming down from several days to just 2–3 hours. Moving from traditional production timelines of weeks to same-day delivery means your customer content can be released alongside product launches.
What kinds of customer success content can I create?
HeyGen supports almost every customer-facing video format: onboarding sequences, feature tutorials, product walkthroughs, help documentation, release announcements, personalised outreach, QBR summaries, renewal communications, success milestone celebrations, and customer training courses. If you can write the script, HeyGen can produce the video — in any language.
Is my customer content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For customer success teams handling sensitive product information or customer data in personalised videos, HeyGen offers enterprise-grade security features including SSO integration and centralised access management.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Success Stories
Start Creating Customer Education Videos Today
Stop choosing between your existing content and your team's capacity. Create professional customer videos in minutes, translate them instantly for global customers, and keep education up to date as quickly as your product evolves. Join customer success teams at HubSpot, Miro, and Coursera who have transformed the way they scale customer education.
- No credit card needed
- Support for 175+ languages
- Cancel at any time