PDF to Video Converter for Narrated Videos

Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos in minutes with HeyGen’s pdf to video converter. Upload a PDF, pick a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports, no editing skills required.
Turn manuals, SOPs, and course PDFs into narrated lessons with chapter markers and downloadable transcripts.
Convert spec sheets, product guides, and pitch decks into concise videos reps can share with prospects.
Repurpose whitepapers and case studies into short, engaging videos and explainer videos.
Produce consistent, repeatable onboarding videos and company updates from policy documents and handbooks.
Turn long-form reports and research into digestible video summaries that increase reach and time on content by converting PDF documents.
Why choose HeyGen for PDF to video
HeyGen automates the boring parts of turning text to video so teams can scale learning, marketing, and sales enablement. Our tool reads your content, builds a scene-by-scene storyboard, adds natural-sounding narration, and enriches pages with dynamic visuals and motion — all optimised for retention and shareability.
Replace hours of recording and editing with a few clicks. Generate a complete video from a PDF and go straight to distribution.
Narration, on-screen text, and motion make complex content easier to follow and remember than static documents.
Export MP4, subtitle files, and vertical formats optimised for LMS, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and internal comms.
Automatic script and scene generation
HeyGen reads your PDF document, extracts headings and paragraphs, and breaks the content into timed scenes with advanced PDF-to-AI video generator capabilities. Each page of the PDF document becomes a readable, well-paced video slide so your message flows naturally.
Natural-sounding AI narration
Upload an image, add your script, and click generate video. HeyGen handle the rest. Turn photos into striking videos in seconds with high video quality. This is the ideal image-to-video tool for those who need quick video creation at scale.
AI visuals and contextual b-roll
Add relevance and visual interest automatically. HeyGen suggests images, icons, and short clips to illustrate ideas and highlight data points from your document.
Translation and localisation at scale
With video translator, you can translate scripts and generate localised voiceovers and captions for global training or marketing campaigns without re-recording.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the PDF to Video Generator
Bring your PDFs to life and turn them into polished videos in these four simple steps.
Drag a file, paste a URL, or import slides. HeyGen accept multi-page PDF files up to your plan limit.
Select an AI voice, visual theme, aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16, 1:1), and preferred pacing. You can also clone your voice for brand consistency.
Preview the AI-created scene breakdown, swap visuals, edit on-screen text, or refine narration with plain-language prompts.
Render a broadcast-ready MP4, SRT captions, and social-sized versions for your narrated video. Share a link, embed the video, or download and publish.
Documents with clear headings, bullet lists, and logical sections convert best because HeyGen can create distinct scenes from those structural cues, turning a PDF into a video. Slide decks, guides, manuals, reports, and white papers all produce excellent results when you convert PDF to video.
No. Pick from a library of natural AI voices or clone a voice with a short sample for consistent narration in your narrated video. You can also upload your own voiceover if you prefer full control over the narration in your engaging video.
Video length scales with your PDF length and chosen pacing. HeyGen offers controls for narration speed and scene timing so you can compress a long document into a short summary or produce a full-length walk-through.
Yes. Swap suggested images, adjust on-screen copy, change caption styling, or tweak timing. Regenerate any scene after edits without rebuilding the whole project to ensure your engaging video stays fresh.
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and supports translation into many languages with synchronised voiceovers and subtitle timing for localised videos.
Export high-quality MP4s, SRT captions, thumbnail images, and vertical or square variants optimised for social platforms and LMS uploads.
Watermark policy depends on your HeyGen plan. Free trials may include watermarks; paid plans unlock watermark-free exports, higher resolution, and more advanced features.
You retain full ownership of all videos and assets you create. HeyGen do not claim rights to your content. Ensure any third-party media you add is licensed appropriately.
Your uploads are encrypted in transit and at rest. Enterprise plans offer additional controls, private storage, and compliance options for sensitive content.
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