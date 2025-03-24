Convert outlines, slides, or articles into professional slideshow videos with HeyGen. Our AI slideshow maker combines clean slide layouts, realistic voiceovers, and automatic captions so you can publish training, sales, and course content without filming or complex editing. Produce on-brand videos that inform, persuade, and scale.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Convert pitch decks into short videos that explain value, features, and next steps for prospects to watch on demand.
Turn SOPs and training slides into narrated lessons that new hires can watch and rewatch, improving retention and consistency.
Publish quick feature walk throughs with callouts, screenshots, and voiceover to reduce support questions and speed adoption.
Create promo videos or recorded talks from slide decks to reach attendees before, during, and after events.
Repurpose lesson slides into concise video modules ideal for LMS platforms, microlearning, and flipped classrooms.
Share leadership updates as narrated slideshows that feel personal, clear, and easy to distribute across teams.
Why HeyGen are the Best AI Slideshow Maker
HeyGen transform static slides into engaging video presentations that hold attention and communicate clearly. Start with a PPT, an outline, or a blog post, then let AI build scenes, add narration, and apply consistent branding so your message gets through every time.
Spend minutes on a slide show instead of days. HeyGen automates scene timing, transitions, and captions whilst preserving your core content.
Choose a realistic presenter or voiceover that matches your tone, add speaker notes or scripts, and generate a talking slide show ready for sharing.
Duplicate projects, translate voiceovers and captions, or swap visuals to create localised versions without rebuilding from scratch.
Import slides, outlines, or URLs
Start from existing PPTX files, Google Slides, written outlines, or even a live blog URL. HeyGen automatically extracts headings, structure, and key points, then maps them into visual scenes ready for narration.
AI script generation and timing suggestions
Turn slide content into speech-friendly scripts with automatic summarisation and pacing suggestions. The AI recommends scene lengths and transitions so each idea has enough time to land. You can easily edit lines, adjust tone, or paste your own speaker notes for full creative control.
Realistic presenters and multilingual voice-overs
Choose from natural-looking presenter avatars or generate voiceovers in multiple languages and accents. Speech pacing, emphasis, and pauses are optimised for clarity, making complex topics easier to follow.
Branded templates, captions, and visual call-outs
Apply brand colours, fonts, logos, and layout styles to keep every slideshow consistent and professional. Add captions, lower thirds, and animated callouts to highlight key points or data. These visual cues guide attention and make information easier to absorb.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Slideshow Maker
Create a finished slideshow video in four straightforward steps, with controls that keep the process quick and predictable.
Import a slide deck, upload a document, or paste a blog URL or outline to start the conversion.
HeyGen proposes a short script and scene durations, and you can edit lines or speaker notes to match your voice and audience.
Pick a presenter or voice, apply your brand kit, and add screenshots, icons, or stock visuals where needed.
Render your slideshow video, download platform-ready files, or create localised versions with translated voiceovers and captions.
An AI slideshow maker is an AI video generator that converts slide decks, outlines, or articles into narrated video presentations, combining spoken script, visuals, and captions into a single exportable video.
No. HeyGen automates layout, timing, and narration. You can upload an existing PPTX, or paste text and let AI create a structured slide show.
Yes. Apply your logo, colours, fonts, and templates so all generated videos match your brand guidelines.
Common inputs include PPTX, Google Slides, DOCX, PDF, and plain text or URLs. You can also upload images and screenshots for supporting visuals.
Yes. HeyGen provide editable scripts and scene cards so you can refine wording, emphasis, and calls to action before rendering.
HeyGen support many languages for narration and captions. You can create localised versions by switching language settings and regenerating voiceovers by using the video translator feature.
Yes. Captions are created automatically from the script and aligned with speech timing, and you can export SRT files for other tools.
Yes. Choose a presenter avatar or upload a short presenter clip to appear alongside slide content for a hybrid talking head and slide show experience.
Most slideshow videos perform best between 1 and 10 minutes, depending on how in-depth the topic is. HeyGen helps you segment longer content into shorter modules.
Yes. Reopen the project, edit the script or slides, and regenerate a new video. You keep versions so updates are quick and controlled.
Export MP4 files optimised for web and social, with vertical or horizontal aspect ratios, and subtitle files such as SRT for accessibility and distribution.
Yes. Uploaded files, generated scripts, and rendered videos are processed securely, and you retain control over sharing and storage.
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