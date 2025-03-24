AI Slideshow Maker for Polished Presentation Videos in Minutes

Convert outlines, slides, or articles into professional slideshow videos with HeyGen. Our AI slideshow maker combines clean slide layouts, realistic voiceovers, and automatic captions so you can publish training, sales, and course content without filming or complex editing. Produce on-brand videos that inform, persuade, and scale.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Sales decks turned into shareable videos

Sales decks turned into shareable videos

Convert pitch decks into short videos that explain value, features, and next steps for prospects to watch on demand.

Training modules and onboarding

Training modules and onboarding

Turn SOPs and training slides into narrated lessons that new hires can watch and rewatch, improving retention and consistency.

Product announcements and feature demonstrations

Product announcements and feature demonstrations

Publish quick feature walk throughs with callouts, screenshots, and voiceover to reduce support questions and speed adoption.

Conference talks and speaker previews

Conference talks and speaker previews

Create promo videos or recorded talks from slide decks to reach attendees before, during, and after events.

Course content and lesson summaries

Course content and lesson summaries

Repurpose lesson slides into concise video modules ideal for LMS platforms, microlearning, and flipped classrooms.

Internal updates and executive messages

Internal updates and executive messages

Share leadership updates as narrated slideshows that feel personal, clear, and easy to distribute across teams.

Why HeyGen are the Best AI Slideshow Maker

HeyGen transform static slides into engaging video presentations that hold attention and communicate clearly. Start with a PPT, an outline, or a blog post, then let AI build scenes, add narration, and apply consistent branding so your message gets through every time.

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Quicker production, consistent quality

Spend minutes on a slide show instead of days. HeyGen automates scene timing, transitions, and captions whilst preserving your core content.

Presenter-led clarity, minimal set-up

Choose a realistic presenter or voiceover that matches your tone, add speaker notes or scripts, and generate a talking slide show ready for sharing.

Reuse and localise at scale

Duplicate projects, translate voiceovers and captions, or swap visuals to create localised versions without rebuilding from scratch.

Import slides, outlines, or URLs

Start from existing PPTX files, Google Slides, written outlines, or even a live blog URL. HeyGen automatically extracts headings, structure, and key points, then maps them into visual scenes ready for narration.

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AI script generation and timing suggestions

Turn slide content into speech-friendly scripts with automatic summarisation and pacing suggestions. The AI recommends scene lengths and transitions so each idea has enough time to land. You can easily edit lines, adjust tone, or paste your own speaker notes for full creative control.

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Realistic presenters and multilingual voice-overs

Choose from natural-looking presenter avatars or generate voiceovers in multiple languages and accents. Speech pacing, emphasis, and pauses are optimised for clarity, making complex topics easier to follow.

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Branded templates, captions, and visual call-outs

Apply brand colours, fonts, logos, and layout styles to keep every slideshow consistent and professional. Add captions, lower thirds, and animated callouts to highlight key points or data. These visual cues guide attention and make information easier to absorb.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Slideshow Maker

Create a finished slideshow video in four straightforward steps, with controls that keep the process quick and predictable.

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Step 1

Upload or paste your content

Import a slide deck, upload a document, or paste a blog URL or outline to start the conversion.

Step 2

Review script and pacing

HeyGen proposes a short script and scene durations, and you can edit lines or speaker notes to match your voice and audience.

Step 3

Choose presenter, visuals, and brand

Pick a presenter or voice, apply your brand kit, and add screenshots, icons, or stock visuals where needed.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render your slideshow video, download platform-ready files, or create localised versions with translated voiceovers and captions.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI slideshow creator?

An AI slideshow maker is an AI video generator that converts slide decks, outlines, or articles into narrated video presentations, combining spoken script, visuals, and captions into a single exportable video.

Do I need PowerPoint or design skills to use this?

No. HeyGen automates layout, timing, and narration. You can upload an existing PPTX, or paste text and let AI create a structured slide show.

Can I use my existing brand assets?

Yes. Apply your logo, colours, fonts, and templates so all generated videos match your brand guidelines.

What input formats are supported?

Common inputs include PPTX, Google Slides, DOCX, PDF, and plain text or URLs. You can also upload images and screenshots for supporting visuals.

Can I edit the AI-generated script before creating the video?

Yes. HeyGen provide editable scripts and scene cards so you can refine wording, emphasis, and calls to action before rendering.

Which languages are available for voice-overs?

HeyGen support many languages for narration and captions. You can create localised versions by switching language settings and regenerating voiceovers by using the video translator feature.

Are captions generated automatically?

Yes. Captions are created automatically from the script and aligned with speech timing, and you can export SRT files for other tools.

Can I include presenter video alongside slides?

Yes. Choose a presenter avatar or upload a short presenter clip to appear alongside slide content for a hybrid talking head and slide show experience.

How long should a slideshow video last?

Most slideshow videos perform best between 1 and 10 minutes, depending on how in-depth the topic is. HeyGen helps you segment longer content into shorter modules.

Can I update a video after it has been published?

Yes. Reopen the project, edit the script or slides, and regenerate a new video. You keep versions so updates are quick and controlled.

What export formats are available?

Export MP4 files optimised for web and social, with vertical or horizontal aspect ratios, and subtitle files such as SRT for accessibility and distribution.

Is my content secure whilst processing?

Yes. Uploaded files, generated scripts, and rendered videos are processed securely, and you retain control over sharing and storage.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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