Loop Video

Creating a loop video should be simple, fast and reliable. With HeyGen, you can turn any clip into a smooth, seamless loop in seconds without downloading software or learning complicated editing tools. Whether you're making content for social media, presentations or digital displays, HeyGen gives you an easy way to repeat your videos, control timing and export high-quality results that look clean on every platform. It’s built for creators, marketers and anyone who needs a professional loop video without the extra steps.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Loop Video

Looking for seamless video loops?

Create smooth, seamless loop videos without complex editing or software. Upload your clip, set how many times it repeats and export a clean looping video that looks great on every platform. Perfect for social media posts, product demos, background visuals, presentations and more.
Key benefits
• Fast and simple
• Works on any device
• No watermark
• Supports MP4, MOV, WebM and more
• High-quality exports

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Loop Videos

Best Practices for Creating a Seamless Loop Video

A good loop feels natural and clean. Whether you're looping a short clip or a longer sequence, a few straightforward steps help your video look professional.

• Choose a clip with consistent motion or lighting
• Trim the start and end points so the transition feels natural
• Keep loops short and rhythmic for social platforms
• Use the timeline to highlight the best moment
• Match audio timing or keep audio subtle
• Export in the same resolution as your original clip

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AI Video Creation

Effective Loop Video Features Designed to Save You Time

HeyGen gives you everything you need to create a clean, professional loop without using complicated software. Every feature is designed to make the process fast and straightforward.
• Seamless Infinite Loops: Repeat your clip endlessly or set a bespoke number of repetitions.
• Timeline Loop Selector: Choose the exact portion you want to repeat with a clear, simple timeline.
• Instant Preview and Fast Export: See your loop as you edit and download it in seconds.
• Multi-Format Support: Works with MP4, MOV, WebM and more.
• All-in-One Editing Tools: Trim, crop, speed up, slow down, mute or add audio directly in the editor.

To add text, captions or titles to your looped video, you can also use HeyGen’s Add Text or image to Video tool. It’s a straightforward way to improve your content for social media or presentations.

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How it works

Create Seamlessly Looping Videos in 4 Straightforward Steps

Create polished, lip-synced AI video content that loops naturally and keeps your audience watching.

Step 1

Input Text or Upload Audio

Start with a clean audio file or type your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech. This is quite a powerful feature of our AI video generator tools.

Step 2

Select an avatar

Use a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery.

Step 3

Choose an AI Voice or Upload Real Footage

Select from 300+ voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience. This choice improves the quality of your AI-generated video.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Synced Video

HeyGen automatically synchronises lips, voice and facial expressions — export and share your AI videos in seconds.

Loop Video FAQs

How do I loop a video online with HeyGen?

Upload your MP4, MOV, AVI or WebM file, select the portion you want repeated and preview the loop instantly. Once it looks smooth, export an HD looping video with one click. For even cleaner timing, you can refine your clip first using the Online Video Trimmer

Can I loop a video for free?

Yes. HeyGen lets you loop videos online for free with no watermark or software installation. You can repeat your clip multiple times, create infinite loops and export a polished file directly from your browser.

Will looping reduce the video quality?

No. HeyGen preserve your video's original clarity and resolution, ensuring each repeated segment looks seamless and sharp. Even after multiple loops, your exported video remains clean and ready for platforms like TikTok or Instagram.

Can I loop only part of a video?

Yes. You can highlight a specific moment on the timeline and loop only that section for smooth, natural repetition. If you want even more precision, trim unwanted moments beforehand using the Repurpose Video tool

What video formats does HeyGen support for looping?

You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI, WebM and other standard formats. Your final looped export is delivered as an MP4 for universal compatibility across social media, presentations and websites.

Does the Loop Video tool work on mobile devices?

Yes. HeyGen runs entirely in the browser, so you can loop videos on iPhone, Android, tablets, Chromebooks, Windows and Mac without installing anything. The interface stays fast and responsive on all devices.

Are my uploaded videos secure?

Yes. All files are processed privately, encrypted during editing and automatically removed after download. HeyGen never store or share your content for longer than required, ensuring full privacy whilst you work.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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