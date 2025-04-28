Create Professional AI Training Videos

Scale content, save time, and produce professional onboarding, compliance, and educational videos without the hassle of traditional production.

  • Generate professional training videos with AI
  • Localise content for global teams at scale
  • Update materials at any time with ease
Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Introducing the Free AI Training Video Maker

Turn any script or training material into a lifelike AI training video. With our platform, you can create professional videos in just minutes. No cameras, studios, or actors required. Whether it’s for employee onboarding, educational content, or compliance training, producing high-quality training videos has never been easier.

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Step 1

Upload Your Script

Start by uploading your presentation, PDF, or text-based training materials directly into the platform. The AI will instantly process your content, preparing it for video narration and visuals.

Step 2

Choose Your AI Avatar

Select from a wide range of lifelike avatars designed to represent your training content. These avatars are capable of delivering your message in a way that resonates with learners

Step 3

Customise and Personalise

Once your video has been generated, adjust the tone, voice, and movements of your avatar to match your training needs. Customise colours, logos, and even background music for a personalised touch.

Step 4

Generate and share

Click ‘Generate’, and within minutes, your professional, high-quality training video will be ready. Download and share it across any platform, or integrate it directly into your Learning Management System (LMS).

HeyGen AI video creation platform interface, showing a URL-to-video script converter and other video creation tools.

Features and benefits of the AI training video generator

With this AI video generator, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional training videos quickly and easily. Here’s why this platform is a very good choice for AI video creation:

AI Training Videos

Customisable Avatars

Choose from 1,100+ highly realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, making your videos feel authentic and engaging.

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A web browser displays a "Public Avatars" directory on the left with various photorealistic avatar options and a male digital avatar speaking in a video about "Enterprise Deals" on the right.
AI Training Videos

Multilingual Capabilities

Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. Engage learners worldwide and personalise your videos for different cultures and regions.

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AI Training Videos

No Need for Cameras or Studios

Skip the expensive equipment and lengthy filming sessions. Simply upload your script and image, and create your video in minutes, with AI handling all the technical details.

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A screen displaying a woman speaking, with text labels 'Jennifer', 'Script', and 'Custom voice' above.
AI Training Videos

Fast Video Production

Generate high-quality AI training videos in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.

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Frequently Asked Questions about AI Training Video Generator

What is an AI training video generator?

An AI training video generator transforms your scripts, documents, or slides into professional training videos using lifelike avatars and realistic voice synchronisation. It eliminates filming, editing, and manual production work.

How does the AI training video creation process work?

Simply upload your script or training material, choose an avatar, and let the AI generate a complete video with narration, gestures, and captions. You can personalise branding, tone, and visuals in minutes. Need help writing scripts? Try the AI Video Script Generator.

Can I use my own image or voice in the training videos?

Yes. You can upload your own portrait and voice recording to create personalised instructor-style videos. You may also choose from hundreds of AI avatars and natural-sounding AI voice options.

Is this platform suitable for corporate training and onboarding?

Absolutely. Companies use it to build onboarding modules, compliance updates, product walkthroughs, and internal communication videos. For presenter-style videos, you can also explore the AI Spokesperson Tool.

Can I localise training videos for global teams?

Yes. The platform supports more than 175 languages and dialects, including localised accents and lip-synced delivery. This ensures your training content is accessible to learners around the world.

Is it possible to update AI training videos after they have been published?

Definitely. AI tools, regulations, and best practices change rapidly. HeyGen lets you update your AI training content at any time without needing reshoots. This keeps your teams up to date on policies, workflows, and evolving AI guidelines.

How quickly does the system generate AI training videos?

Generation typically takes just a few minutes. Even long training modules can be produced quickly, helping teams update or scale content without delays.

How cost-effective are HeyGen for AI training programmes?

Traditional video production for AI training often requires subject matter experts on camera, dedicated studios, and editing teams. HeyGen reduce these costs by using AI avatars and text-to-video generation whilst still producing professional, branded content that scales across your entire organisation.

Do I need video editing experience to use this tool?

No editing experience is required. The AI handles narration, timing, visuals, and syncing automatically. You can start creating your first training video straightaway through HeyGen Signup.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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