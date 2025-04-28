Step 1 Upload Your Script Start by uploading your presentation, PDF, or text-based training materials directly into the platform. The AI will instantly process your content, preparing it for video narration and visuals.

Step 2 Choose Your AI Avatar Select from a wide range of lifelike avatars designed to represent your training content. These avatars are capable of delivering your message in a way that resonates with learners

Step 3 Customise and Personalise Once your video has been generated, adjust the tone, voice, and movements of your avatar to match your training needs. Customise colours, logos, and even background music for a personalised touch.