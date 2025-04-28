Scale content, save time, and produce professional onboarding, compliance, and educational videos without the hassle of traditional production.
Introducing the Free AI Training Video Maker
Turn any script or training material into a lifelike AI training video. With our platform, you can create professional videos in just minutes. No cameras, studios, or actors required. Whether it’s for employee onboarding, educational content, or compliance training, producing high-quality training videos has never been easier.
Start by uploading your presentation, PDF, or text-based training materials directly into the platform. The AI will instantly process your content, preparing it for video narration and visuals.
Select from a wide range of lifelike avatars designed to represent your training content. These avatars are capable of delivering your message in a way that resonates with learners
Once your video has been generated, adjust the tone, voice, and movements of your avatar to match your training needs. Customise colours, logos, and even background music for a personalised touch.
Click ‘Generate’, and within minutes, your professional, high-quality training video will be ready. Download and share it across any platform, or integrate it directly into your Learning Management System (LMS).
Features and benefits of the AI training video generator
With this AI video generator, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional training videos quickly and easily. Here’s why this platform is a very good choice for AI video creation:
Customisable Avatars
Choose from 1,100+ highly realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, making your videos feel authentic and engaging.
Multilingual Capabilities
Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. Engage learners worldwide and personalise your videos for different cultures and regions.
No Need for Cameras or Studios
Skip the expensive equipment and lengthy filming sessions. Simply upload your script and image, and create your video in minutes, with AI handling all the technical details.
Fast Video Production
Generate high-quality AI training videos in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.
An AI training video generator transforms your scripts, documents, or slides into professional training videos using lifelike avatars and realistic voice synchronisation. It eliminates filming, editing, and manual production work.
Simply upload your script or training material, choose an avatar, and let the AI generate a complete video with narration, gestures, and captions. You can personalise branding, tone, and visuals in minutes. Need help writing scripts? Try the AI Video Script Generator.
Yes. You can upload your own portrait and voice recording to create personalised instructor-style videos. You may also choose from hundreds of AI avatars and natural-sounding AI voice options.
Absolutely. Companies use it to build onboarding modules, compliance updates, product walkthroughs, and internal communication videos. For presenter-style videos, you can also explore the AI Spokesperson Tool.
Yes. The platform supports more than 175 languages and dialects, including localised accents and lip-synced delivery. This ensures your training content is accessible to learners around the world.
Definitely. AI tools, regulations, and best practices change rapidly. HeyGen lets you update your AI training content at any time without needing reshoots. This keeps your teams up to date on policies, workflows, and evolving AI guidelines.
Generation typically takes just a few minutes. Even long training modules can be produced quickly, helping teams update or scale content without delays.
Traditional video production for AI training often requires subject matter experts on camera, dedicated studios, and editing teams. HeyGen reduce these costs by using AI avatars and text-to-video generation whilst still producing professional, branded content that scales across your entire organisation.
No editing experience is required. The AI handles narration, timing, visuals, and syncing automatically. You can start creating your first training video straightaway through HeyGen Signup.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.