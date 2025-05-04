Share video

Share your videos quickly and easily with HeyGen’s Share Video Tool. Upload, optimise, and deliver HD or 4K videos without dealing with file size limits, formatting issues, or quality loss. Ideal for marketers, educators, creators, and teams who want smooth playback and professional-looking results on every device.

Video Sharing Tool
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Share video

Why Share Your Videos with HeyGen

HeyGen gives you a fast and reliable way to share videos without worrying about file size, playback errors, or platform restrictions. It’s built for creators, marketers, educators, and teams who want consistent, high-quality results.

• Share Across Any Platform: Post your videos on social media, websites, or messaging apps. • Everything stays compatible.
• Keep Your Quality Intact: Share HD or 4K videos without losing clarity.
• Smarter, Faster Uploads: Reduces file sizes automatically so videos upload quickly and play smoothly.
• Built for Any Use Case: Perfect for marketing videos, tutorials, training content, and more.
• AI Optimisation Included: Fixes formatting, adjusts quality, and makes your video ready to share straightaway.

If you need to shrink large videos first, try the Free Video Size Compressor for fast and reliable results.

Get Started For Free →
Video generation interface overlaying a speaker's video, with resolution options 720p, 1080p, and 4K visible, and 4K highlighted.
Share video

Best Practices for Sharing Videos

Want more people to watch your videos? Follow these tried-and-tested tips:

• Choose the right platform
Share your video where your audience spends the most time.

• Keep File Sizes Reasonable
Compression helps videos load quickly without sacrificing quality.

If you need to record your screen or create a tutorial before sharing, the HeyGen Screen Recorder is an easy way to capture clean footage.
• Use an Engaging Thumbnail
A strong thumbnail increases clicks and watch time.
• Add a Clear Call to Action
Tell your viewer what to do next, whether it’s clicking, subscribing, or visiting a link.
• Stick to Compatible Formats
MP4 is the safest option for clean, error-free playback.

Promote on Multiple Channels
Sharing your video in more places naturally boosts reach.

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Two vertical screens, one a video player and the other a social media feed, both showing the same woman speaking.
Share video

Boosting Engagement Through Video Sharing

• Share on Any Platform: Publish your video on social media, websites, LMS tools, or send a share link. Your content stays compatible everywhere.
• High-Quality Playback: Your HD and 4K videos keep their clarity and colour so your audience see them the way you created them.
• Smart Video Optimisation: HeyGen reduces file size and adjusts formatting automatically for faster uploads and smoother playback.
• AI-Assisted Distribution: AI handles thumbnails, formatting, and performance adjustments so your videos look great on every platform.
• Secure Cloud Sharing: Send private links and control access. Ideal for teams sharing training material or internal communications.
• Performance Insights: Track engagement to see how viewers interact with your shared video.

Get started for free →
A 'Share your video' pop-up with sharing options and a pink pointer highlighting 'Copy link,' overlaid on a video of a bearded man.
How it works

Showcase Your Video in 4 Simple Steps

Deliver polished, impactful videos with our customisable video player, ready to publish and share in no time.

Step 1

Create Your Video

Drag and drop your file or import it from your device or cloud storage.

Step 2

Automatically Optimise

HeyGen compresses and formats your video for smooth playback without losing quality.

Step 3

Choose Where to Share

Select your platforms or copy a shareable link. Your video is ready to publish with clean, high-quality playback on any device.

Step 4

Track engagement

See views and interactions to understand how your video is performing.

Share Video FAQs

How do I share a video online with HeyGen?

You upload your video, let HeyGen optimise it for smooth playback, then share using a direct link or platform-ready file. The tool prepares your content automatically, making distribution fast and reliable. If you need to reduce file size first, use the Free Video Size Compressor.

Can I share large video files with HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen automatically compresses large files so they upload faster and play smoothly without requiring manual settings. Your HD or 4K quality still stays intact after optimisation, making it ideal for long videos, lessons, and demos.


Which video formats work best for sharing?

MP4 offers the most consistent playback across devices, but HeyGen accepts all major formats and converts them as needed. This ensures your content displays correctly on social platforms, websites, and mobile screens.


Will my video lose quality when I share it?

No. HeyGen preserves HD and 4K clarity whilst reducing file size to improve speed and compatibility. Your colours, sharpness, and detail remain consistent so viewers experience your video the way you intended.


Is this tool suitable for marketing, business, or training videos?

Yes. HeyGen works well for tutorials, adverts, product demos, onboarding content, and internal communication. You can also record new footage using the text to video before sharing it.

Can I use HeyGen on both desktop and mobile?

Yes. The Share Video Tool runs in any browser on desktop, tablet, or mobile. You can upload, optimise, and share videos from any device without installing software.

Are shared videos secure on HeyGen?

Yes. You can create private links, control access, and share videos securely from your cloud dashboard. This makes the tool ideal for internal training, business communication, and private client content.

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Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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