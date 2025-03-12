AI Explainer Video Maker, No Camera Needed

Make an AI explainer video without filming or design skills. Paste a script, upload a document, or type an idea, then choose an AI avatar and get a narrated, captioned video ready to share in minutes. It works for marketing, training, and education.

Presenter creating an AI explainer video on a laptop with a HeyGen overlay.
١٤٥٬٩٧٣٬٨٦٠فيديوهات تم إنشاؤها
١٢١٬٠٢٩٬٢١٦أفاتار تم إنشاؤها
٢٠٬١٧٧٬١١٠فيديوهات تمت ترجمتها
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ملايين حول العالم يثقون به لإحياء قصصهم.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of AI Explainer Video

This AI explainer video generator makes video creation as simple as writing a document, and the AI video maker helps you create professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas from a script or an existing file.

Start from a script, PDF, or prompt

Paste a video script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a URL, or type a single prompt. The AI video generator turns your existing content into a storyboard and scene text, so you can create videos from text and finish a watchable explainer in minutes.

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A friendly professional at a laptop turns a script, PDF, and prompt into a video storyboard with scene thumbnails.

Natural AI voiceover in any tone

Your script becomes spoken narration in a clear, human-sounding voice. Set the tone for a calm tutorial or an upbeat product pitch, pick from 300+ voiceovers, and build explainer videos with voiceovers that match your pacing, with no recording booth or hired voice actor.

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A person speaking near a studio microphone beside a UI panel showing an audio waveform and voice-tone options.

Animated scenes and explainer templates

Pick a layout and the AI video explainer fills it with animation, visuals, and transitions that match each line of your script. Swap any scene, adjust timing, or restyle the whole video to stay on-brand and visually appealing, with no editing software.

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A creator selects an animated explainer scene layout from a grid of template thumbnails in a clean UI.

Auto captions and on-screen text

Every word in the narration is transcribed into synced captions as the video renders. On-screen titles and key phrases appear at the right moment, and you can make changes to any line, so the explainer stays clear for viewers watching on mute or following along in a second language.

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A presenter in a video frame with synced captions along the bottom and an on-screen title chip, with a caption-edit panel.

One explainer in 175+ languages

Make the explainer once, then translate the full video into 175+ languages with lip-synced dubbing and cloned voices. The presenter keeps the same face and tone in every market, so a single script produces high-quality videos for a global audience without filming or re-recording.

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A smiling presenter beside a language list panel with country flags and a 175+ languages chip.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI explainer video maker

A marketer launches a 60-second product explainer on a landing page with a play button.

Marketing and product explainers

Agency explainers take weeks and thousands of dollars. Write the angle, run it through script to video, and launch a 60-second product explainer for a landing page or ad the same day.

A friendly presenter guides new user onboarding beside a checklist panel with a completed first step.

New customer onboarding videos

New users sign up and then get lost in setup. A short explainer walks them through the first key action, cuts support tickets, and turns a confusing onboarding into a clear path to the product's value.

An educator turns a lesson plan into a narrated video with concept visuals in a lesson panel.

Course and classroom explainers

Teachers and content creators turn a lesson plan into a narrated educational video with visuals for each concept. Students watch a clear two-minute explainer instead of reading dense slides or sitting through a long lecture.

An L&D professional updates a training module with a policy update and a regenerate button.

Employee training and compliance

L&D teams swap dated slide decks for explainers staff finish. Update the script, regenerate the video, and redeploy the new version the same day, so policy and process training stays current across every location.

A person converts a dense manual into a narrated explainer, a PDF page transforming into a video.

Turn manuals and docs into video

Dense manuals and reports go unread. Run them through PDF to video and the platform builds a narrated explainer from the document, so the key steps land in three minutes instead of forty pages.

The same presenter shown in three language version cards with flags for USA, Spain, and Japan.

Global explainers for every market

Global teams need the same explainer in many languages at once. Produce it in English, then dub it into 175+ languages with matched lip sync, reaching every region from a single source video.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI explainer video maker works

Go from a written idea to a finished AI explainer video in four simple steps, no filming or editing required.

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الخطوة 1: أضف المحتوى الخاص بك

Paste a script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a link, or type a topic to start.

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Step 2: Pick a presenter

Pick an avatar and voice, or capture your screen for a clean walkthrough explainer.

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Step 3: Customize the video

حرّر النص، واستبدل المشاهد، وأضف لقطات B-roll والعلامة التجارية، ثم ترجم بنقرة واحدة.

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الخطوة 4: التصدير والمشاركة

Render in HD or 4K, download as MP4, and publish to any site, social platform, or LMS.

الأسئلة الشائعة حول صانع فيديوهات الشرح بالذكاء الاصطناعي (الأسئلة المتكررة)

What is an AI explainer video and how does it work?

An AI explainer video is a short, AI-generated video that breaks down one idea, product, or process, built by software instead of a film crew. Creating an explainer video with an AI-powered explainer video maker starts from a script, document, or prompt, and AI technology generates the visuals, voiceover, and captions. It runs as an online tool in your browser.

Will an AI explainer video look generic or like a cartoon robot?

ليس مع مقدّم واقعي بالذكاء الاصطناعي.Avatar V ينشئ أفاتارات واقعية بالذكاء الاصطناعي من مقطع مدته 15 ثانية، ويحافظ على وجه وصوت متّسقين في كل مشهد، ومصنّف رقم 1 من حيث الواقعية على G2. يمكنك إنتاج فيديوهات شرح باستخدام أفاتارات بالذكاء الاصطناعي تبدو كما لو تم تصويرها، لا كرسوم متحركة بسيطة.

How do I turn a PDF or slide deck into an explainer video?

قم برفع الملف ليقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بقراءته، واستخلاص النقاط الرئيسية، وبناء لوحة سرد مشهدية مع التعليق الصوتي. يتيح لك سير العمل من النص إلى الفيديو مراجعة نص المسودة، واستبدال العناصر البصرية أو قص المقاطع، ثم إنشاء فيديو خلال بضع دقائق.

ما الذي يجعل فيديو الشرح فعّالًا؟

تبدأ فيديوهات الشرح القوية بمشكلة المشاهد، وتلتزم بفكرة واحدة، وتستخدم العناصر البصرية لتبسيط الموضوعات المعقدة. لإنشاء فيديوهات شرح جذابة، اكتب سرداً مقنعاً بلغة بسيطة، أضف ترجمات نصية، واختم بخطوة تالية واحدة واضحة. يتولى الذكاء الاصطناعي عملية الإنشاء لتتمكن من التركيز على الرسالة.

لماذا تختار HeyGen بدلًا من أدوات إنشاء فيديوهات الشرح بالذكاء الاصطناعي الأخرى؟

تُنتج معظم الأدوات فيديو واحداً بلغة واحدة. HeyGen تنشئ مرة واحدة فيديو تفسيري بمقدّم واقعي، ثم تقوم بدبلجته إلى أكثر من 175 لغة مع مزامنة الشفاه وتحديثه من النص، بحيث يمكنك نشر فيديوهات تفسيرية جذابة لكل سوق دون الحاجة إلى إعادة التصوير.

هل توفّر مقاطع الشرح بالفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي الوقت وميزانية الإنتاج؟

نعم، غالبًا بشكل ملحوظ. المعلّم Anton Voroniuk ذكر أن الإنتاج أصبح أقل تكلفة بمقدار 40 مرة مع توفير 15.5 ساعة أسبوعيًا بعد الانتقال إلى HeyGen، مما أتاح لفريقه إنشاء الفيديوهات بسرعة أكبر والوصول إلى أكثر من مليون طالب. اطّلع على قصة Anton Voroniuk.

هل تعلّم إنشاء الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي أمر صعب؟

لا. إنشاء الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي على هذه المنصة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي يشبه تحرير مستند، لذلك لا يوجد ما تحتاج إلى تثبيته ولا توجد واجهة تحرير زمنية معقّدة عليك إتقانها. اكتب المحتوى أو الصقه، واختر مقدّمًا بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وستقوم المنصة بتجميع مقاطع فيديو ديناميكية يمكنك تحسينها ببساطة عبر تعديل النص.

هل يمكنني إنشاء فيديو شرح بالذكاء الاصطناعي مجاناً قبل الدفع؟

نعم. تتيح لك الخطة المجانية إنشاء فيديو مجاني، وتجربة الأفاتارات والأصوات، وتصدير ملف MP4 حتى تتمكن من اختبار سير العمل قبل الترقية. تضيف الخطط المدفوعة تصديرًا بجودة HD و4K، وفيديوهات أطول، ومزيدًا من اللغات، وميزات خاصة بالفرق.

ما المدة المناسبة لفيديو الشرح بالذكاء الاصطناعي للحفاظ على انتباه المشاهدين؟

في التسويق، يُفضَّل أن تتراوح مدة الفيديو بين 60 و90 ثانية، لأنها تتوافق مع متوسط مدة مشاهدة معظم المتابعين. يمكن أن تمتد فيديوهات التدريب والشرح التعليمي من ثلاث إلى خمس دقائق عندما يتطلّب الموضوع ذلك. ابدأ بمقدّمة قوية لجذب الانتباه، وركّز على فكرة واحدة في كل فيديو، واحذف أي جزء لا يخدم هذه الفكرة.

كم تبلغ تكلفة إنشاء فيديو تعريفي اليوم؟

عادةً ما يتراوح سعر فيديو الشرح المخصص الذي تنتجه وكالة بين 3,000 و15,000 دولار ويستغرق أسابيع لإنجازه. أما إنشاؤه باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي فيحوّل ذلك إلى اشتراك شهري ودقائق فقط لكل فيديو، مما يخفض تكلفة الفيديو الواحد بشكل كبير بمجرد إنتاج أكثر من فيديو.

هل يضيف هذا الأداة التسميات التوضيحية والترجمات تلقائياً؟

نعم. يتم تحويل التعليق الصوتي إلى تسميات توضيحية متزامنة أثناء إنشاء الفيديو، ومولّد الترجماتيتيح لك تعديل الصياغة والأسلوب والتوقيت. تساعد التسميات التوضيحية في زيادة معدلات إكمال المشاهدة لدى من يشاهدون بدون صوت.

هل أحتاج إلى تصوير أو تسجيل أي شيء لإنشاء فيديو تفسيري؟

لا حاجة إلى أي تصوير أو تسجيل. كل ما عليك هو كتابة المحتوى أو رفعه، ثم اختيار مقدّم وأداء صوتي، وسيقوم النظام بإنشاء الفيديو والسرد والترجمة النصية. الكاميرا والميكروفون وبرامج المونتاج كلها اختيارية.

هل يمكنني استخدام صوتي المستنسخ في فيديو الشرح؟

نعم. استنساخ الصوت يلتقط صوتك من عينة قصيرة ويستخدمه لرواية أي نص، بحيث يبدو كل فيديو تفسيري وكأنه بصوتك. يمكنك أيضًا الحفاظ على اتساق صوتك المستنسخ عند ترجمة الفيديو إلى لغات أخرى.

هل يمكنني إنشاء نفس فيديو الشرح بعدة لغات؟

نعم. أنشئ فيديو الشرح مرة واحدة، ثم يقوم فيديو الذكاء الاصطناعي بدبلجته إلى أكثر من 175 لغة مع مزامنة مطابقة لحركة الشفاه وصوت مستنسخ. يحتفظ المقدّم بنفس المظهر، بحيث يبدو كل إصدار محليًا بدلاً من أن يكون مجرد ترجمة نصية.

هل يمكنني تعديل فيديو الشرح أو تحديثه بعد إنشائه؟

نعم. بما أن الفيديو يتم إنشاؤه من نص، يمكنك تعديل الفيديوهات من خلال تغيير النص، أو استبدال مشهد، أو تغيير الصوت، ثم إعادة إنشاء الفيديو خلال دقائق. لا حاجة لإعادة التصوير، لذا يمكنك إجراء تعديلات سريعة على سعر أو سياسة وتحديث فيديوهات الشرح بسرعة.

ما هي المدخلات التي يمكنني البدء منها لإنشاء فيديو شرح بالذكاء الاصطناعي؟

يمكنك البدء من نص مكتوب، أو ملف PDF أو عرض شرائح، أو عنوان URL لصفحة ويب، أو موجّه واحد يصف الموضوع. أيًا كان نوع المحتوى المتوفر لديك، يمكنك إنشاء فيديو يحوّله إلى شرح بصوت راوي مع ترجمة نصية، بحيث تعمل انطلاقًا من المحتوى الذي تملكه بالفعل.

استكشف المزيد من الأدوات المدعومة بـالذكاء الاصطناعي

حوّل أي صورة إلى شخصية حية بصوت وحركة فائقَي الواقعية باستخدام Avatar IV.

مولّد فيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعيمترجم الفيديوذكاء اصطناعي لتحويل النص إلى فيديوتحويل الصوت إلى فيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعيمزامنة شفة بالذكاء الاصطناعيتبديل الوجوه بالذكاء الاصطناعيمولّد الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعيإعلانات محتوى من إنشاء المستخدمين بالذكاء الاصطناعيالرابط إلى الفيديومن نص إلى فيديومولّد مقاطع الريلز بالذكاء الاصطناعيمولّد الصور الرمزية بالذكاء الاصطناعيتحويل الصور إلى فيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعياستنساخ الصوتمترجم فيديو يوتيوبأفاتار فيديوصانع فيديوهات يوتيوب بالذكاء الاصطناعيمولّد فيديوهات تيك توك بالذكاء الاصطناعيمولّد تسميات توضيحية بالذكاء الاصطناعيإضافة نص إلى الفيديومولّد الترجمة النصية بالذكاء الاصطناعيمولّد نصوص الفيديوأفاتار تحويل النص إلى كلامإضافة صورة إلى الفيديوضاغط فيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي

ابدأ في الإنشاء باستخدام HeyGen

حوّل أفكارك إلى فيديوهات احترافية بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

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