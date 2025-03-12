Make an AI explainer video without filming or design skills. Paste a script, upload a document, or type an idea, then choose an AI avatar and get a narrated, captioned video ready to share in minutes. It works for marketing, training, and education.
Features of AI Explainer Video
This AI explainer video generator makes video creation as simple as writing a document, and the AI video maker helps you create professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas from a script or an existing file.
Start from a script, PDF, or prompt
Paste a video script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a URL, or type a single prompt. The AI video generator turns your existing content into a storyboard and scene text, so you can create videos from text and finish a watchable explainer in minutes.
Natural AI voiceover in any tone
Your script becomes spoken narration in a clear, human-sounding voice. Set the tone for a calm tutorial or an upbeat product pitch, pick from 300+ voiceovers, and build explainer videos with voiceovers that match your pacing, with no recording booth or hired voice actor.
Animated scenes and explainer templates
Pick a layout and the AI video explainer fills it with animation, visuals, and transitions that match each line of your script. Swap any scene, adjust timing, or restyle the whole video to stay on-brand and visually appealing, with no editing software.
Auto captions and on-screen text
Every word in the narration is transcribed into synced captions as the video renders. On-screen titles and key phrases appear at the right moment, and you can make changes to any line, so the explainer stays clear for viewers watching on mute or following along in a second language.
One explainer in 175+ languages
Make the explainer once, then translate the full video into 175+ languages with lip-synced dubbing and cloned voices. The presenter keeps the same face and tone in every market, so a single script produces high-quality videos for a global audience without filming or re-recording.
Agency explainers take weeks and thousands of dollars. Write the angle, run it through script to video, and launch a 60-second product explainer for a landing page or ad the same day.
New users sign up and then get lost in setup. A short explainer walks them through the first key action, cuts support tickets, and turns a confusing onboarding into a clear path to the product's value.
Teachers and content creators turn a lesson plan into a narrated educational video with visuals for each concept. Students watch a clear two-minute explainer instead of reading dense slides or sitting through a long lecture.
L&D teams swap dated slide decks for explainers staff finish. Update the script, regenerate the video, and redeploy the new version the same day, so policy and process training stays current across every location.
Dense manuals and reports go unread. Run them through PDF to video and the platform builds a narrated explainer from the document, so the key steps land in three minutes instead of forty pages.
Global teams need the same explainer in many languages at once. Produce it in English, then dub it into 175+ languages with matched lip sync, reaching every region from a single source video.
How AI explainer video maker works
Go from a written idea to a finished AI explainer video in four simple steps, no filming or editing required.
Paste a script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a link, or type a topic to start.
Pick an avatar and voice, or capture your screen for a clean walkthrough explainer.
حرّر النص، واستبدل المشاهد، وأضف لقطات B-roll والعلامة التجارية، ثم ترجم بنقرة واحدة.
Render in HD or 4K, download as MP4, and publish to any site, social platform, or LMS.
An AI explainer video is a short, AI-generated video that breaks down one idea, product, or process, built by software instead of a film crew. Creating an explainer video with an AI-powered explainer video maker starts from a script, document, or prompt, and AI technology generates the visuals, voiceover, and captions. It runs as an online tool in your browser.
ليس مع مقدّم واقعي بالذكاء الاصطناعي.Avatar V ينشئ أفاتارات واقعية بالذكاء الاصطناعي من مقطع مدته 15 ثانية، ويحافظ على وجه وصوت متّسقين في كل مشهد، ومصنّف رقم 1 من حيث الواقعية على G2. يمكنك إنتاج فيديوهات شرح باستخدام أفاتارات بالذكاء الاصطناعي تبدو كما لو تم تصويرها، لا كرسوم متحركة بسيطة.
قم برفع الملف ليقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بقراءته، واستخلاص النقاط الرئيسية، وبناء لوحة سرد مشهدية مع التعليق الصوتي. يتيح لك سير العمل من النص إلى الفيديو مراجعة نص المسودة، واستبدال العناصر البصرية أو قص المقاطع، ثم إنشاء فيديو خلال بضع دقائق.
تبدأ فيديوهات الشرح القوية بمشكلة المشاهد، وتلتزم بفكرة واحدة، وتستخدم العناصر البصرية لتبسيط الموضوعات المعقدة. لإنشاء فيديوهات شرح جذابة، اكتب سرداً مقنعاً بلغة بسيطة، أضف ترجمات نصية، واختم بخطوة تالية واحدة واضحة. يتولى الذكاء الاصطناعي عملية الإنشاء لتتمكن من التركيز على الرسالة.
تُنتج معظم الأدوات فيديو واحداً بلغة واحدة. HeyGen تنشئ مرة واحدة فيديو تفسيري بمقدّم واقعي، ثم تقوم بدبلجته إلى أكثر من 175 لغة مع مزامنة الشفاه وتحديثه من النص، بحيث يمكنك نشر فيديوهات تفسيرية جذابة لكل سوق دون الحاجة إلى إعادة التصوير.
نعم، غالبًا بشكل ملحوظ. المعلّم Anton Voroniuk ذكر أن الإنتاج أصبح أقل تكلفة بمقدار 40 مرة مع توفير 15.5 ساعة أسبوعيًا بعد الانتقال إلى HeyGen، مما أتاح لفريقه إنشاء الفيديوهات بسرعة أكبر والوصول إلى أكثر من مليون طالب. اطّلع على قصة Anton Voroniuk.
لا. إنشاء الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي على هذه المنصة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي يشبه تحرير مستند، لذلك لا يوجد ما تحتاج إلى تثبيته ولا توجد واجهة تحرير زمنية معقّدة عليك إتقانها. اكتب المحتوى أو الصقه، واختر مقدّمًا بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وستقوم المنصة بتجميع مقاطع فيديو ديناميكية يمكنك تحسينها ببساطة عبر تعديل النص.
نعم. تتيح لك الخطة المجانية إنشاء فيديو مجاني، وتجربة الأفاتارات والأصوات، وتصدير ملف MP4 حتى تتمكن من اختبار سير العمل قبل الترقية. تضيف الخطط المدفوعة تصديرًا بجودة HD و4K، وفيديوهات أطول، ومزيدًا من اللغات، وميزات خاصة بالفرق.
في التسويق، يُفضَّل أن تتراوح مدة الفيديو بين 60 و90 ثانية، لأنها تتوافق مع متوسط مدة مشاهدة معظم المتابعين. يمكن أن تمتد فيديوهات التدريب والشرح التعليمي من ثلاث إلى خمس دقائق عندما يتطلّب الموضوع ذلك. ابدأ بمقدّمة قوية لجذب الانتباه، وركّز على فكرة واحدة في كل فيديو، واحذف أي جزء لا يخدم هذه الفكرة.
عادةً ما يتراوح سعر فيديو الشرح المخصص الذي تنتجه وكالة بين 3,000 و15,000 دولار ويستغرق أسابيع لإنجازه. أما إنشاؤه باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي فيحوّل ذلك إلى اشتراك شهري ودقائق فقط لكل فيديو، مما يخفض تكلفة الفيديو الواحد بشكل كبير بمجرد إنتاج أكثر من فيديو.
نعم. يتم تحويل التعليق الصوتي إلى تسميات توضيحية متزامنة أثناء إنشاء الفيديو، ومولّد الترجماتيتيح لك تعديل الصياغة والأسلوب والتوقيت. تساعد التسميات التوضيحية في زيادة معدلات إكمال المشاهدة لدى من يشاهدون بدون صوت.
لا حاجة إلى أي تصوير أو تسجيل. كل ما عليك هو كتابة المحتوى أو رفعه، ثم اختيار مقدّم وأداء صوتي، وسيقوم النظام بإنشاء الفيديو والسرد والترجمة النصية. الكاميرا والميكروفون وبرامج المونتاج كلها اختيارية.
نعم. استنساخ الصوت يلتقط صوتك من عينة قصيرة ويستخدمه لرواية أي نص، بحيث يبدو كل فيديو تفسيري وكأنه بصوتك. يمكنك أيضًا الحفاظ على اتساق صوتك المستنسخ عند ترجمة الفيديو إلى لغات أخرى.
نعم. أنشئ فيديو الشرح مرة واحدة، ثم يقوم فيديو الذكاء الاصطناعي بدبلجته إلى أكثر من 175 لغة مع مزامنة مطابقة لحركة الشفاه وصوت مستنسخ. يحتفظ المقدّم بنفس المظهر، بحيث يبدو كل إصدار محليًا بدلاً من أن يكون مجرد ترجمة نصية.
نعم. بما أن الفيديو يتم إنشاؤه من نص، يمكنك تعديل الفيديوهات من خلال تغيير النص، أو استبدال مشهد، أو تغيير الصوت، ثم إعادة إنشاء الفيديو خلال دقائق. لا حاجة لإعادة التصوير، لذا يمكنك إجراء تعديلات سريعة على سعر أو سياسة وتحديث فيديوهات الشرح بسرعة.
يمكنك البدء من نص مكتوب، أو ملف PDF أو عرض شرائح، أو عنوان URL لصفحة ويب، أو موجّه واحد يصف الموضوع. أيًا كان نوع المحتوى المتوفر لديك، يمكنك إنشاء فيديو يحوّله إلى شرح بصوت راوي مع ترجمة نصية، بحيث تعمل انطلاقًا من المحتوى الذي تملكه بالفعل.
استكشف المزيد من الأدوات المدعومة بـالذكاء الاصطناعي
حوّل أي صورة إلى شخصية حية بصوت وحركة فائقَي الواقعية باستخدام Avatar IV.
حوّل أفكارك إلى فيديوهات احترافية بالذكاء الاصطناعي.