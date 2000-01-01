Background Remover from Video: Unleash Your Creativity

Effortlessly erase video backgrounds with AI-powered tools, eliminating the need for a green screen. Enhance your projects with ease using HeyGen's versatile editing suite.

The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Remove Background from Video

Learn how to effortlessly remove backgrounds from your videos with our user-friendly online editor, no green screen required.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Start by uploading your video file in formats like MP4, MOV, or M4V to our online video editor. Ensure your content is easily accessible and ready for editing.

Step 2

Select Background Remover Tool

Utilize our AI-powered video background remover tool. With just a click, the advanced AI technology will automatically detect and erase the background from your video.

Step 3

Preview and Adjust

Check the results in real-time and make any necessary adjustments using the editor's intuitive controls. You can also experiment with different background settings to enhance the visual appeal of your video.

Step 4

Export and Share

Once satisfied with the edits, export your video with a transparent background. Use smart format switching for easy sharing on your socials or website and showcase your creativity!

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Transform Videos with HeyGen's AI Background Removal

HeyGen's AI-powered tools make background removal from videos seamless, enhancing creativity and content appeal without a green screen.

Icon 1

High-Performing Ad Creation in Minutes

Effortlessly remove video backgrounds for professional ads that captivate audiences and drive engagement.

Icon 2

Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips

Create engaging social media videos with background removal for a fresh, attention-grabbing look.

Icon 3

Elevate Educational Content with AI

Simplify complex topics by removing distracting backgrounds, enhancing focus and learning.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen remove the background from my video?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI-powered tools to automatically remove video backgrounds without the need for a green screen. Simply upload your video, and the platform handles the rest to give you a clean, transparent background.

What video formats are supported for background removal in HeyGen?

HeyGen supports a range of video formats including MP4, MOV, and M4V for seamless video background removal and editing. This flexibility ensures compatibility with most video files.

Why should I choose HeyGen for online video editing?

HeyGen provides an intuitive online video editor complete with thousands of templates, voiceover generation, and branding controls. Our AI-powered tools simplify the editing process, allowing you to focus on creativity without any software installation.

Is a green screen necessary for using HeyGen's Video Background Remover?

No green screen is required with HeyGen's Video Background Remover. Our advanced AI technology automatically erases backgrounds with just one click, making it easy to change video backgrounds or create transparent effects.

Background Remover from Video | No Green Screen | HeyGen