Explore Stunning Animated Video Examples for Inspiration
Discover how HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities transform motion graphics into captivating marketing videos that enhance audience engagement.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Animated Video Examples Work
Uncover the magic of creating compelling animated videos with HeyGen in just four easy steps.
Create Your Script
Draft a clear and engaging script tailored to your animated video. Ensure it communicates your message effectively while integrating essential keywords like 'explainer video.' This script will be the blueprint for your project.
Choose a Template
Browse through HeyGen's extensive library of animated templates. Select one that aligns with your video style, whether it's 'whiteboard animation' or 'motion graphics,' to ensure your content stands out.
Add Characters & Voiceover
Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation features to bring your script to life. Customize characters to reflect your brand and choose voiceovers that resonate with your target audience for a personal touch.
Export and Share
Once you're satisfied with your animated video, use HeyGen's export tools to adjust the aspect ratio, ensuring compatibility with various platforms. Finally, share your marketing video across multiple channels to maximize reach.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Showcase Animated Video Examples with HeyGen
Explore how HeyGen revolutionizes animated video creation, enhancing explainer videos and marketing videos with engaging and creative content.
Create High-Performing Ads Quickly
Leverage AI to produce compelling marketing videos in minutes, ensuring high engagement and optimized performance.
Generate Social Media Videos Instantly
Effortlessly create eye-catching social media clips to captivate your audience and boost brand visibility.
Boost Training with Engaging Videos
Enhance learning with impactful videos, making complex concepts simple and memorable for all learners.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance my marketing videos with animated templates?
HeyGen offers a variety of animated templates that make your marketing videos more engaging and visually appealing. By using these templates, marketing teams can seamlessly create creative assets, including characters and motion graphics, enhancing overall audience engagement.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating explainer videos?
HeyGen excels in producing explainer videos with its text-to-video feature, allowing you to transform scripts into animated content. The platform supports 2D and 3D animations and integrates with voiceover generation to ensure your technical concepts are clearly communicated.
Why should I use HeyGen for producing instructional videos?
HeyGen is ideal for instructional video production, offering branding controls like logo and color integration, and a comprehensive media library for stock support. This ensures that your videos remain consistent with your brand's identity while delivering engaging and educational content.
What capabilities does HeyGen offer for creating animated video content?
HeyGen empowers creators with features such as AI avatars, subtitles/captions, and aspect-ratio resizing, enabling the seamless production of animated videos tailored to specific needs. Whether crafting whiteboard animations or incorporating complex motion graphics, HeyGen ensures high-quality results.
