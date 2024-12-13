The Würth Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sale of fastening and assembly materials. More than 400 companies operating over 2,800 branch offices and shops form part of this global family business, which hails from the German town of Künzelsau. Würth’s corporate culture is characterized by values like openness, gratitude, respect, curiosity, responsibility, humility, and modesty. These values are the cornerstones of Würth’s success and the basis for all collaboration.

With 88,000 employees spread across more than 80 countries, there are multilingual teams with diverse operational needs. To bridge communication and training gaps, Würth needed a solution that could streamline its communication processes while being cost-effective and efficient. That’s what led Würth to HeyGen.

Communicating with a global workforce

As a family-owned global business, Würth faced the challenge of ensuring consistent and effective communication across its multinational workforce. Executives—including the CEO and the boards—needed to share updates and strategic initiatives in multiple languages to reach employees in regions like APAC, Europe, and the Americas. Existing processes relied on expensive studio-produced voiceovers or imperfect subtitle solutions, which were neither scalable nor cost-effective.

“We had quite a need for a tool like HeyGen because if you are an executive vice president, for instance, in the Asia Pacific region, you would be responsible for our companies in Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia,” said Andreas Henschel, Group Leader in Corporate Communications at Würth.

Compounding these challenges were cost and time inefficiencies. Traditional video production methods, including transcription, translation, and subtitling, were resource-intensive. Creating voiceovers in external studios costs €800 to €1,200 for 10 minutes of audio depending on the required language.

“When voice artists were too expensive for an individual project, we would try to add subtitles for different languages from the English version,” said Andreas. “That was an insufficient solution and it was still quite expensive because people that do not understand English would still struggle with having an English video with just subtitles in their language.”

Implementing HeyGen and expanding use cases