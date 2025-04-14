HeyGen's free tribute video maker turns your pictures, clips, and music into a finished tribute video in minutes. Add photos and short clips, layer in narration and captions, then share a memorial video to commemorate a loved one with family anywhere.
Features of the Tribute Video Maker
Animate Cherished Photos Into Motion
Static pictures can only say so much. The image to video tool adds gentle, lifelike motion to a favorite portrait, so a still photo of a departed loved one breathes, turns, and looks back at the room during the service or on screen at home.
Elegant Memorial Video Templates
Browse customizable templates built for funerals, celebrations of life, birthdays, or retirements. Select a template, and the layout arranges scenes, timing, and title cards for you. Drag and drop your photos and clips, then customize a beautiful tribute without any design skills.
AI Narration in Your Chosen Voice
Type your eulogy or a short prompt and let the AI voice generator turn your written words into warm, natural narration. Pick a tone that fits the person, then add text on screen and place the voiceover over photos so the story is heard, not only shown.
Set the Mood With Music and Titles
Choose a song from the media library or add your own audio clips, then set title cards in the font that suits the person. Trim the stock audio to length, fade it in and out, and hold each photo long enough to land so viewers have room to reflect and remember.
Captions and Subtitles in Any Language
Personalize on-screen captions with the subtitle generator, adjusting the font so quotes, poems, and spoken words are simple to follow. The editor is easy to use, and captions make the tribute accessible for older relatives and anyone watching with the sound off at a memorial service.
Families once needed video editing software or an editor for a funeral slideshow. Build your own with the slideshow maker, compile photos in order, add music, and have the video ready to play at the service.Explore Tool
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Curate joyful photos, home clips, and video messages from friends into a video tribute that makes people smile and cry, then show it at the reception to commemorate the dearly departed.
Big birthdays and milestones deserve more than a card. Gather photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family into one of the most personal group video gifts, then surprise the guest of honor with a personalized tribute that makes the perfect gift.
When a colleague retires or moves on, creating a tribute captures years of memories in minutes. Collect messages, photos, and inside jokes from the team, then play the send-off at the goodbye gathering.
Anniversaries and weddings call for a look back at the story. Drop photos into the AI video editor, use the editing tools to rearrange scenes into a timeline, add a first-dance song, preview the result, and play the tribute during the toast.Explore Tool
Losing a pet is a real loss that deserves its own tribute. Turn photos and short clips of your companion into a touching tribute video set to gentle music, add an in memoriam title, and keep it as a lasting reminder of the joy they brought.
How tribute video maker works
Make a tribute video online in four steps. This online tribute video maker runs in your browser, so there is no need to download any desktop software.
Add your photos and video clips, or capture a new message with the built-in recorder.
کسی یادگاری یا جشن کے ٹیمپلیٹ کا انتخاب کریں، یا خالی ٹائم لائن سے شروع کریں اور ہر منظر کو ترتیب دیں۔
کسی گانے کو ٹرم کریں، پھر پوری کہانی سنانے کے لیے اس پر بولی گئی نریشن، کیپشنز، تاریخیں اور اقتباسات کی تہہ چڑھائیں۔
حتمی ویڈیو کا پری ویو دیکھیں، اپنی ضرورت کے مطابق MP4 یا MOV فارمیٹ میں ایکسپورٹ کریں، پھر اپنی خراجِ تحسین والی ویڈیو کو آن لائن ویڈیو لنک کے طور پر دنیا میں کہیں بھی موجود خاندان کے ساتھ شیئر کریں۔
ٹریبیوٹ ویڈیو ایک مختصر فلم ہوتی ہے جو کسی شخص کو اس کی تصاویر، ویڈیو کلپس، موسیقی اور الفاظ کے ذریعے خراجِ تحسین پیش کرتی ہے۔ ٹریبیوٹ ویڈیو میکر آپ کو یہ سہولت دیتا ہے کہ آپ اپنی یادیں اپ لوڈ کریں، انہیں کسی ٹیمپلیٹ میں شامل کریں، نریشن اور کیپشنز ڈالیں، اور پھر تیار شدہ ویڈیو ایکسپورٹ کرکے دوسروں کے ساتھ شیئر کریں۔
اپنی 25 سے 40 پسندیدہ تصاویر اور کوئی بھی مختصر کلپس جمع کریں، پھر انہیں اسی ترتیب میں اپ لوڈ کریں جس میں آپ ویڈیو بنانا چاہتے ہیں۔ ایک ٹیمپلیٹ منتخب کریں، گانا اور ناموں اور تاریخوں کے لیے ٹائٹل کارڈز شامل کریں، نیریشن ریکارڈ کریں یا مصنوعی طور پر بنائیں، اور ویڈیو کو سروس کے لیے یا آن لائن شیئر کرنے کے لیے ایکسپورٹ کریں۔ آپ کو ویڈیو ایڈیٹنگ کا تجربہ نہیں چاہیے، آپ ایک دوپہر میں یہ سب مکمل کر سکتے ہیں۔
جنازے یا یادگاری تقریب کے لیے ویڈیو کو تقریباً پانچ سے دس منٹ تک رکھیں تاکہ ناظرین کے پاس غور و فکر کا وقت بھی ہو اور توجہ بھی برقرار رہے۔ سوشل میڈیا یا گروپ چیٹ کے لیے عموماً ایک سے تین منٹ کے قریب ویڈیو زیادہ مؤثر رہتی ہے اور لوگوں کی توجہ بہتر طریقے سے قائم رکھتی ہے۔
اجازت اور صاف آڈیو نمونے کے ساتھ، AI وائس کلوننگ خراجِ عقیدت میں پیغام یا نظم اسی آواز میں پڑھ کر سنا سکتی ہے۔ اسے سوچ سمجھ کر استعمال کریں، اور صرف اسی وقت جب خاندان اس پر متفق ہو کہ یہ مناسب اور باوقار محسوس ہوتا ہے۔
جی ہاں۔ Avatar IV ایک ساکن پورٹریٹ کو ہلکی، زندگی سے بھرپور حرکت میں بدل دیتا ہے، تاکہ ایک ہی قیمتی تصویر اسکرین پر نرمی سے حرکت کر سکے۔ یہ اختتامی شاٹ یا ایسے ٹائٹل امیج کے لیے بہت اچھا کام کرتا ہے جو پورے کمرے کی توجہ اپنی طرف مرکوز رکھے۔
زیادہ تر ٹولز صرف تصاویر کو ملا کر ایک سلائیڈ شو بناتے ہیں۔ HeyGen نہ صرف ساکن تصاویر کو حرکت میں لا کر اینیمیٹ کرتا ہے بلکہ آپ کی منتخب کردہ آواز میں قدرتی انداز کی نریشن بھی شامل کرتا ہے، اور پورے ٹریبیوٹ کو کسی اور زبان میں دوبارہ بنا سکتا ہے تاکہ دنیا میں جہاں بھی رشتہ دار ہوں، وہ اسے اپنی بولی کے مطابق دیکھ سکیں۔ یہی معیار ہر ویڈیو میں برقرار رہتا ہے جو آپ بناتے ہیں۔
جی ہاں۔ AI ویڈیو مترجم آپ کی ٹریبیوٹ ویڈیو کو 175+ زبانوں میں دوبارہ بنا سکتا ہے، ترجمہ شدہ کیپشنز اور آواز کے ساتھ، تاکہ بیرونِ ملک دادا، دادی، نانا، نانی اور رشتہ دار اسے اپنی زبان میں بغیر الگ ایڈیٹ کے دیکھ سکیں۔
You can upload a meaningful song or choose from the built-in music library. If you plan to post the video publicly on social platforms, check that you have the rights to the song, since copyrighted tracks can be muted or blocked on some sites.
جی ہاں، اور وہ بھی اسٹوڈیو کی لاگت کے ایک حصے میں۔ ایجوکیٹر Anton Voroniuk نے بتایا کہ HeyGen استعمال کرتے ہوئے ویڈیو پروڈکشن کی لاگت 40 گنا تک کم ہوئی اور ہر ہفتے تقریباً 15.5 گھنٹے کی بچت ہوئی، جو ظاہر کرتا ہے کہ ایک فرد مکمل کنٹینٹ کریئیشن ٹیم کے بغیر بھی کتنی دور تک جا سکتا ہے۔
Yes, it is free to start, so you can build a tribute video at no upfront cost. Paid plans, from around $24 per month, add longer exports, 4K downloads, and more creative options, which help for a keepsake you want to project or store.
مزید دریافت کریں اے آئی سے چلنے والے ٹولز
Avatar IV کی مدد سے کسی بھی تصویر کو نہایت حقیقی آواز اور حرکات کے ساتھ زندگی بخشیں۔
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.