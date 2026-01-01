Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Build onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages your whole team can watch anywhere.
Можливості HR Video Maker
Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI
Напишіть або вставте свій сценарій і за кілька хвилин отримайте готове HR-відео. Цей інструмент перетворення тексту на відео опрацьовує сцени, озвучення та таймінг, а простий редактор із перетягуванням елементів забезпечує швидке створення відео. Робочий процес «від сценарію до відео» не потребує зйомок і попереднього навчання.
Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording
Запишіть своє повідомлення один раз і отримайте чистий, відшліфований результат без перезаписів. Speech Cleanup прибирає слова-паразити, довгі паузи, невдалі початки та дублі, а потім поєднує найкращі фрагменти відео непомітними переходами. Ви заощаджуєте час і уникаєте ручного монтажу відео, отримуючи результат високої якості.
Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages
Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.
Edit and Customize Any HR Video
Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.
Фірмові шаблони відео та експорт
Забезпечуйте єдиний стиль усіх HR-відео з автоматичним застосуванням Вашого логотипа, кольорів і шрифтів. Перетворюйте презентацію на відшліфований навчальний модуль за допомогою PPT у відео з повним налаштуванням для кожної команди. Експортуйте MP4 або SCORM-пакет, який одразу можна додати до Вашої LMS для відстеження.
Ідеї HR-відео та варіанти використання
New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.
Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.
Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.
A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.
Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.
Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.
Як працює HR-відеоредактор
Створюйте HR-відео у чотири зрозумілі кроки — від сценарію до відшліфованого відео, готового до поширення у Вашій команді.
Оберіть макет і візуальний стиль для свого HR-відео, а потім задайте співвідношення сторін, кольори та брендинг.
Напишіть або вставте свій скрипт онбордингу чи навчання, а потім відкоригуйте тон і темп для більшої зрозумілості.
Додайте субтитри, музику та фони. Функція Speech Cleanup автоматично прибирає слова-паразити та паузи.
Render your finished HR video, then download an MP4 or export a SCORM package for your LMS.
HR-відеоредактор — це інструмент, який перетворює сценарій на готові HR-відео для онбордингу, навчання та рекрутингу. Вставте свій текст, оберіть стиль, і AI-відеогенератор створить сцени, голос і таймінг для ефективного HR-контенту без зйомок.
Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.
Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to transform static slides into clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator drafts a clean script first.
Yes. Start from ready-made video templates, then customize colors, fonts, logos, and layouts. Build engaging videos from scratch and use add captions to video, so you create polished videos that enhance your brand and keep every human resources video consistent.
Так. Створіть одне HR-відео, а потім адаптуйте з нього необмежену кількість навчальних матеріалів, вебінарів та оновлень за тим самим сценарієм. Завдяки клонуванню голосу зі ШІ озвучка залишається послідовною, а HeyGen локалізує відео більш ніж 175 мовами без витрат на традиційне відеовиробництво.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.
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Перетворюйте свої скрипти та політики на професійні HR-відео за допомогою ШІ.