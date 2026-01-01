HR Video Maker для створення відео для відділу кадрів

Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Build onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages your whole team can watch anywhere.

HR video maker creating human resources videos from a script.
141 933 535Створено відео
116 689 951Створено аватарів
19 574 242Перекладено відео
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Мільйони людей у всьому світі довіряють нам, щоб оживити свої історії.
Ключові можливості

Можливості HR Video Maker

Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI

Напишіть або вставте свій сценарій і за кілька хвилин отримайте готове HR-відео. Цей інструмент перетворення тексту на відео опрацьовує сцени, озвучення та таймінг, а простий редактор із перетягуванням елементів забезпечує швидке створення відео. Робочий процес «від сценарію до відео» не потребує зйомок і попереднього навчання.

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Employee using an AI HR video maker to turn a script into a video.

Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording

Запишіть своє повідомлення один раз і отримайте чистий, відшліфований результат без перезаписів. Speech Cleanup прибирає слова-паразити, довгі паузи, невдалі початки та дублі, а потім поєднує найкращі фрагменти відео непомітними переходами. Ви заощаджуєте час і уникаєте ручного монтажу відео, отримуючи результат високої якості.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded HR video into a flawless take.

Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages

Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.

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Multinational team watching multilingual HR training videos in 175+ languages.

Edit and Customize Any HR Video

Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.

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Editing and customizing an HR video library interface.

Фірмові шаблони відео та експорт

Забезпечуйте єдиний стиль усіх HR-відео з автоматичним застосуванням Вашого логотипа, кольорів і шрифтів. Перетворюйте презентацію на відшліфований навчальний модуль за допомогою PPT у відео з повним налаштуванням для кожної команди. Експортуйте MP4 або SCORM-пакет, який одразу можна додати до Вашої LMS для відстеження.

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On-brand HR video templates ready to export to MP4 or SCORM.

Ідеї HR-відео та варіанти використання

Онбординг і адаптація для нових співробітників

Онбординг і адаптація для нових співробітників

New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.

Ефективне навчання з HR та комплаєнсу

Ефективне навчання з HR та комплаєнсу

Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.

Відео про переваги та відкриту реєстрацію

Відео про переваги та відкриту реєстрацію

Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.

Відео про культуру компанії та вітальні відео

Відео про культуру компанії та вітальні відео

A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.

Внутрішні комунікації та оновлення

Внутрішні комунікації та оновлення

Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.

Відео для рекрутингу та найму персоналу

Відео для рекрутингу та найму персоналу

Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.

Як це працює

Як працює HR-відеоредактор

Створюйте HR-відео у чотири зрозумілі кроки — від сценарію до відшліфованого відео, готового до поширення у Вашій команді.

Крок 1

Виберіть шаблон

Оберіть макет і візуальний стиль для свого HR-відео, а потім задайте співвідношення сторін, кольори та брендинг.

Крок 2

Додайте свій сценарій

Напишіть або вставте свій скрипт онбордингу чи навчання, а потім відкоригуйте тон і темп для більшої зрозумілості.

Крок 3

Налаштуйте та відредагуйте

Додайте субтитри, музику та фони. Функція Speech Cleanup автоматично прибирає слова-паразити та паузи.

Крок 4

Створюйте та діліться

Render your finished HR video, then download an MP4 or export a SCORM package for your LMS.

Choosing an HR video template with a layout and visual style.
Adding an HR script to a video and refining tone and pacing.
Customizing captions and cleaning up an HR video automatically.
Generating a finished HR video and exporting an MP4 or SCORM package.

Поширені запитання (FAQ)

Що таке конструктор HR-відео і як він допомагає HR-командам?

HR-відеоредактор — це інструмент, який перетворює сценарій на готові HR-відео для онбордингу, навчання та рекрутингу. Вставте свій текст, оберіть стиль, і AI-відеогенератор створить сцени, голос і таймінг для ефективного HR-контенту без зйомок.

Чи можу я відредагувати відео онбордингу, коли змінюються політики компанії?

Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.

How do I turn a presentation into human resources videos?

Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to transform static slides into clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator drafts a clean script first.

Чи можу я налаштовувати шаблони відео для команд з управління персоналом?

Yes. Start from ready-made video templates, then customize colors, fonts, logos, and layouts. Build engaging videos from scratch and use add captions to video, so you create polished videos that enhance your brand and keep every human resources video consistent.

Can I create human resources videos for a global team at scale?

Так. Створіть одне HR-відео, а потім адаптуйте з нього необмежену кількість навчальних матеріалів, вебінарів та оновлень за тим самим сценарієм. Завдяки клонуванню голосу зі ШІ озвучка залишається послідовною, а HeyGen локалізує відео більш ніж 175 мовами без витрат на традиційне відеовиробництво.

Чи є безкоштовний спосіб спочатку спробувати конструктор HR-відео?

Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.

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Перетворюйте свої скрипти та політики на професійні HR-відео за допомогою ШІ.

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