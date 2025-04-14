Create professional election campaign videos from a written script in minutes. Whether you're running for local office or coordinating a national campaign, the election video maker lets you produce polished, on-message videos without cameras, crews, or editing experience. Write your message, choose your style, and get a broadcast-ready video automatically.
Why Brands Choose HeyGen for Election Video Maker
Rapid Script-to-Video for Campaign Promo Videos
Turn your campaign script into a finished promo video in minutes. Paste your talking points, policy positions, or call-to-action text, and the AI video generator builds a professional political ad video around your words automatically. No storyboarding, no production delays. Your message reaches your target audience the same day you write it, not weeks later after a shoot.
Multilingual Voter Outreach Across Every Channel
Reach every voter in your district, no matter what language they speak at home. The built-in AI video translator converts your original video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and natural voice output. Record once, localize instantly across every channel you need to reach — from Facebook and Instagram to broadcast and digital out-of-home. Campaign teams that once spent months on multilingual production can now cover every language community in an afternoon.
Professional Presenter Without On-Camera Filming
Deliver a polished, credible on-screen presence without booking a camera crew. Choose from 500+ AI human generator stock presenters or build a custom presenter from a single photo using AI photo avatar technology. No green screens, no lighting rigs, no scheduling. Your candidate's message appears on screen with broadcast-grade quality every time, eliminating the need for hiring expensive production talent.
Template-Based Branding for Every Campaign Format
Every campaign channel has different format requirements: television spots, social media clips, town hall recaps, fundraising appeals. Start from a template sized for every placement, from full-length YouTube ads to 15-second mobile reels. Apply your campaign colors, logo, and font once using the drag-and-drop interface, and every video you produce stays on-brand automatically. The script to video tool makes it easy to resize and refine each format without rebuilding from scratch.
Scalable Video Creation Across the Entire Campaign Cycle
A single campaign needs dozens of videos: announcement videos, policy explainers, volunteer recruitment clips, get-out-the-vote messages, and rapid-response content. The text to video engine lets any team member produce broadcast-quality political campaign videos from a script without production expertise. Go from one video a week to one video a day without adding staff or budget.
Use Cases of Election Video Maker
Recording a formal launch video traditionally means booking a professional crew, finding a suitable location, and spending days in post-production. With an election video maker, write your announcement script, choose a professional visual style, and generate a polished launch video in minutes. Campaigns that used to wait two weeks for a finished announcement video now release them the same afternoon the decision is made.
Voters engage more with video than written position papers, but producing policy explainers used to require narrators, motion graphics teams, and expensive editing. Use the AI video explainer to convert dense policy text into clear, watchable video content. Break down housing policy, tax positions, or education platforms in a format that connects with your audience and is easy to share.
Districts with diverse language communities require separate outreach materials for each group. Producing the same message in five languages once meant five separate production budgets. With AI dubbing, a single election video converts into every target language with natural-sounding audio and accurate lip-sync, letting your get-out-the-vote campaign reach every household without rebuilding content from scratch.
After a town hall or debate, campaigns need rapid-turnaround recap content before the news cycle moves on. Use the AI video editor to produce clean, branded video ads from post-event talking points within hours of the event. Add a subtitle generator and engaging graphics to make every recap accessible and scroll-friendly across social media platforms.
Fundraising videos that showcase a real candidate with a compelling, emotional message consistently outperform text-based emails. Use the AI spokesperson to produce persuasive, personalized fundraising appeals at scale without filming each one. Swap messaging for different donor segments, test different calls to action, and publish new fundraising videos as often as your campaign needs them.
Building a ground game means onboarding hundreds of volunteers quickly, often across multiple locations. Use the training video tool to produce consistent canvassing guides, phone banking scripts, and organizer briefings that every volunteer watches before their first shift. Update the content as campaign priorities shift and redistribute the new version the same day, without reshooting anything.
How a Election Video Maker Works
Go from script to campaign-ready election video in four steps, with no filming, no editing software, and no production experience required.
Open the editor and type or paste your campaign message. Add your key policy points, voter call to action, or announcement text. The platform reads your script and prepares the scene structure, timing, and narration automatically.
Pick a presenter, template, and visual format that fits your campaign tone. Select aspect ratio and branding colors to match your campaign identity across every video you produce.
Add your campaign logo, adjust subtitle style, fine-tune the narration voice, and review the scene breakdown. Make changes through the text editor without touching a timeline or export settings.
Render the finished election video and download it for broadcast, social, or email. Localize into additional languages in one click to reach every voter community in your district.
An election video maker is a tool that converts written campaign scripts into finished, broadcast-quality videos without filming or editing. You type your message, choose a visual format and presenter, and the platform builds the video automatically, including narration, scene structure, on-screen text, and branding. The result is a polished video ready for TV, social media, email, or digital ads in minutes rather than days.
Yes. You can create a professional presenter from a single photo using photo avatar technology, which produces a lifelike on-screen speaker that delivers your script without any filming. Alternatively, choose from 500+ stock presenters in the AI avatar library.
Most videos are ready within minutes of submitting your script. For rapid-response content after a debate, news story, or opponent ad, you can go from a written talking point to a finished video in under ten minutes. Campaigns that previously needed two to three days for a produced response can now release the same day.
Yes. The platform outputs studio-grade video quality suitable for TV spots, pre-roll ads, YouTube campaigns, and social media placements. You can control branding, formatting, transitions, and narration quality. The output meets the technical specifications required by major advertising platforms and broadcast channels without any additional post-production work.
One election video can be localized into 175+ languages using the video translator, which preserves the original presenter's delivery while producing accurate narration and lip-sync in each target language. A single get-out-the-vote video can cover Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Arabic, and dozens of other languages from one source file, with no separate production required for each language version.
There is no limit on the number of videos you produce. Campaign messaging changes constantly throughout an election cycle, and every script update takes only minutes to regenerate. Edit the text, re-render, and distribute the updated version. There is no reshooting, no rebooking crew, and no waiting for an editor. Campaigns can publish new video content daily without straining production resources.
Traditional political video production typically costs $5,000 to $25,000 per finished spot and takes one to three weeks per video. An election video maker produces the same broadcast-quality output for a fraction of the cost and delivers in minutes. HeyGen users report up to 70% reduction in production costs. For down-ballot campaigns with limited budgets, this makes professional political ads accessible at a scale that was previously reserved for well-funded operations.
Yes. The AI voice cloning feature lets you clone your own voice from a short audio sample, so every video narration sounds exactly like you without any additional recording sessions. Your voice applies across every video you produce, and updates to scripts automatically use the same cloned voice, keeping your messaging consistent across the entire campaign.
Yes. Use the PDF to video tool to convert policy documents, briefing decks, or printed materials into narrated video content automatically. The PPT To video tool does the same for PowerPoint files. Both tools extract the content, build a scene structure, and produce a finished narrated video with no manual editing required.
Yes. A free plan is available with no credit card required and lets you generate videos and explore the core features at no cost. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock voice cloning, longer video lengths, and full access to the presenter library and multilingual output. Down-ballot and grassroots campaigns can start producing professional video content the same day they sign up, with no upfront commitment.
Yes. You can upload your own footage, images, and audio directly into the editor to build a political ad video that uses real campaign assets alongside AI-generated elements. Add text banners, apply filters, and connect your uploaded visuals with AI narration to produce a high-quality finished video. This is especially handy for campaigns that want to use footage from events or rallies alongside generated content without switching tools or platforms.
You can publish political campaign videos directly to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and any website or email platform that accepts standard video files. The editor includes resize tools so each video exports in the correct format and aspect ratio for every platform automatically. Download the finished file, connect your accounts, and distribute to every channel in a single workflow without reformatting content by hand.
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