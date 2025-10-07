HeyGen logo

AI Video Explainer Maker: Create Free Videos Instantly

Turn static text and complicated topics into short explainer videos that people actually understand. With HeyGen, you can create presenter-led explainers that combine voice, visuals, and clear structure, all without cameras or editing timelines. Educate customers, teams, and learners faster using video creation that stays on brand and is easy to update.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Product and feature explainers

Product and feature explainers

Internal training and process guides

Internal training and process guides

Turn internal documentation into explainer videos with AI for onboarding, compliance, and process training. New hires and existing staff can revisit lessons anytime they need. This reduces support load and keeps standards consistent.

Customer education and help center content

Customer education and help center content

Convert help articles and FAQs into explainer videos that show rather than tell. Use screen visuals and friendly narration in your explainer video maker so customers can follow along easily. Better self service resources mean fewer tickets and happier users.

Sales enablement and pitch explainers

Sales enablement and pitch explainers

Help sales teams explain complex offers with quick, shareable explainer clips. Give prospects a simple overview they can rewatch or share with stakeholders. This speeds up understanding inside buying groups.

Course modules and academic explainers

Course modules and academic explainers

Educators and course creators can convert lesson content into structured video explainers. Clear pacing and visuals support different learning styles. Students benefit from bite sized lessons that are easy to review.

Policy, compliance, and change communication

Policy, compliance, and change communication

Explain new policies, security updates, or system changes with calm, structured videos. People see what is changing, why it matters, and what they should do next. This improves adoption and reduces confusion across teams.

Why Choose HeyGen for AI Video Explainer Videos

HeyGen makes it simple to turn dense content into digestible explainer videos in minutes. Start from a document, script, or URL and let AI outline scenes, add narration, and structure your message. You get video explainers that feel professional, while still staying flexible for quick edits and new versions.

Make complex topics simple to understand

Break down long documents, technical guides, or detailed processes into short, focused scenes. On screen text, visuals, and narration work together so viewers grasp the core idea quickly. This improves learning and reduces confusion across your audience.

Create explainers without filming or design

Skip the process of recording voice overs, hiring talent, or learning motion design. HeyGen handles presenters, layouts, and timing for you. You stay focused on what needs to be explained instead of how to build the video.

Scale explainer videos for every audience

Reuse structures across products, teams, and regions while changing content and language. Quickly refresh sections when details change and keep your library of explainers accurate. One workflow supports many different use cases.

Document, script, and URL to explainer video

Start with PDFs, knowledge base articles, or scripts and turn them into video explainers quickly. HeyGen identifies key sections and maps them into scenes with narration and visuals. You can refine the structure to match your preferred flow.

A young woman speaks in a video lesson, with an overlay showing a progress list of "Intro," "Chapter 1," and "Chapter 2" all marked as complete.

AI presenters and natural voiceovers

Choose realistic presenters and voices to narrate your content in many languages using the AI explainer video maker. Friendly, clear delivery in your videos with AI keeps viewers engaged even when topics are complex. You can match tone to training, product education, or marketing needs.

A smiling woman avatar with a 'Voice Tone' menu showing 'Calm' highlighted, and a chat bubble saying 'Calm: Slowly breathe in and out'.

Visual layouts, media, and captions

Combine text, icons, screen highlights, and supporting media into clean layouts. Automatic captions improve accessibility and help viewers follow along in sound off environments. Visual consistency improves trust and recall.

A smiling woman in a lavender blazer with "CC" in the top left and "AI Captions" in the bottom right.

Fast editing and high quality exports

Update scripts, scenes, and pacing in your video creation without starting over from scratch. Once you are ready, export high quality explainer videos suitable for LMS platforms, help centers, websites, and social channels. Your content remains easy to repurpose.

Interface showing SCORM export options, version 1.2, with a smiling man in the background.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Explainer Maker

HeyGen gives you a guided workflow that turns written ideas into clear explainer videos quickly. You do not need editing experience, just a message you want to communicate better.

Step 1

Start with your content source

Upload a document, paste a script, or share a URL with the key information.

Step 2

Choose voice, presenter, and style

Select a voice and presenter that fits your audience and brand tone.

Step 3

Refine scenes and key messages

Review each scene and tweak copy, examples, and emphasis. Add supporting images, icons, or screen captures where helpful.

Step 4

Generate, export, and share

Create the final explainer video and export it for your preferred channels. Embed in help centers, learning portals, internal hubs, or public pages.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video explainer?

An AI video explainer is a short video that uses artificial intelligence to turn text, documents, or prompts into visual explanations. It combines narration, scenes, and on-screen text to simplify ideas so people understand them faster and with less effort.

Do I need design or editing skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is designed so subject matter experts, marketers, and educators can create videos with AI without editing skills. Templates and guided flows handle layout and timing, leaving you to focus on the message.

Can I create explainer videos from existing documents?

Yes. You can upload PDFs, scripts, or other text based content and use them as the foundation for your explainer. HeyGen helps you summarize and structure the material into a sequence of easy-to-follow scenes in your AI explainer video.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for explainers?

Yes. You can generate voiceovers and captions in many languages through the video translator feature. This makes it simple to customize the same explainer video for different regions or audiences without rebuilding visuals from scratch.

Where can I use AI video explainers?

You can use explainer videos in help centers, LMS platforms, sales emails, landing pages, internal portals, and social channels. Any place where people need a clear understanding of a topic can benefit from an explainer.

How long should an explainer video be?

Many explainer videos work best between one and five minutes, depending on topic depth. HeyGen lets you break long topics into smaller modules in your AI explainer video, so viewers can watch what they need when they need it.

Can I update an explainer when information changes?

Yes. You can reopen a project, adjust the script or scenes, and regenerate only what has changed. This keeps your explainer library current without a full rebuild each time something is updated.

Can I include my own visuals and screen recordings?

Yes. You can add product screenshots, diagrams, and screen recordings directly into your explainer. These elements help simplify abstract ideas and make them easier to follow in your explainer video.

Is the output quality suitable for professional training and customer content?

Yes. HeyGen exports high quality videos that work well for professional learning, onboarding, and customer facing experiences. Clean visuals, clear audio, and captions support serious use cases.

Can teams collaborate on creating explainer videos?

Yes. Teams can share access to projects, review scripts, and propose edits. Collaboration keeps the content accurate while still allowing video production to move quickly.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

