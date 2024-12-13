AI Training Video Platform for L&D

Create, localize, and refresh AI training videos instantly. HeyGen’s AI video platform helps L&D teams deliver engaging, scalable, and multilingual training content in 175+ languages.

Generate professional training videos with AILocalize content for global teams at scaleUpdate materials anytime with ease

Totally free. No credit card required.
video thumbnail
Trusted by millions of brands and creators
the word hubspot is written in white on a black background .the word hubspot is written in white on a black background .
open-ai-logo open-ai-logo
a black and white logo for a company called docusigna black and white logo for a company called docusign
the word samsung is written in white letters on a black background .the word samsung is written in white letters on a black background .

Reviews

How to make AI training videos?

Bring static slides, PDFs, and policies to life with natural delivery, multilingual narration, and on-brand design using HeyGen’s AI Training Video platform.

1
Step 1
Upload your content
Drop in a presentation, PDF, or training script. HeyGen instantly prepares your content for narration, visuals, and smooth delivery.
2
Step 2
Add your script or choose a voice
Type, paste, or upload your text. Select from over 1,000 AI voices in multiple tones and accents. You can also clone your own voice for a consistent branded learning experience.
3
Step 3
Customize style and language
Translate videos into 175+ languages with integrated proofreading. Add subtitles, music, brand assets, or custom styling to match your company’s look and feel.
4
Step 4
Generate and share everywhere
Render polished videos in seconds. Export to your LMS, share secure links, or publish internally. Edit any video at any time. No reshoots, no delays.
gif imagegif image

Features built to simplify AI training videos


AI Video Maker

AI-Powered Video Agent

With just a single learning prompt, you can quickly turn any training goal into a polished educational video that comes complete with script, narration, visuals, pacing, captions, and finishing touches. It’s like having a full production team on call, but you can create structured lessons in just minutes without filming or editing.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

AI Video Maker

Editable Training Presentations

Take the training presentations you already have and easily update the text, images, or layouts right inside HeyGen while the original design stays intact. It makes keeping your learning materials up to date fast and simple, so you don’t have to rebuild an entire course every time something changes.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

AI Video Maker

Intelligent Screen Recorder

Show your workflow, demo, or software process once and let AI do the rest by adding clear narration, step-by-step chapters, and captions automatically. What might feel complex to explain becomes easy-to-follow training content that learners can pause, replay, and really absorb at their own pace.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

AI Video Maker

Multilingual Learning Player

You only need to make one training video, and HeyGen takes care of the rest by letting learners pick their preferred language. With AI-driven lip-synced voice and subtitles, the experience feels natural and localized, making global training truly accessible for everyone.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

AI Video Maker

Training Performance Analytics

Once your training videos are out there, you can see exactly how learners are engaging with them. Track viewers, completion rates, and where people tend to drop off by team or region. Those insights help you fine-tune lessons, improve retention, and prove the real impact of your training.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

Why L&D teams choose HeyGen

HeyGen does more than generate videos. It enables training teams to move faster, scale further, and make learning stick.

Engage learners

Replace dull slides and long PDFs with interactive, avatar-led training that improves comprehension and retention.

Go global instantly

Translate into 175+ languages with a single click. Every learner gets accurate, lip-synced training in their own language.

Save time and cost

Cut video production time by 90 percent and reduce translation costs by up to 80 percent. Free your team from reshoots and manual edits.

Update anytime

Refresh content in minutes when policies, products, or processes change. Training stays accurate and up to date.

G2 Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike avatars.

logologo
Rated 4.8 / 5Over 900 Reviews
logologo
Users Most Likely to Recommend
logologo
Fastest Growing Software Companies
logologo
Constantly adding innovative featuresHeyGen's avatars are incredibly lifelike, with natural movements and expressions. I was blown away by the seamless lip-sync. I can input my script and generate a polished video in no time. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Joseph S
logologo
Easy to use and powerfulThe platform is intuitive and the results are amazing. The AI voices and avatars make my workflow much easier.
Maria L
logologo
Great customer supportWhenever I had a question, the support team was quick to respond and very helpful. Highly recommend HeyGen!
Alex T
logologo
Constantly adding innovative featuresHeyGen's avatars are incredibly lifelike, with natural movements and expressions. I was blown away by the seamless lip-sync. I can input my script and generate a polished video in no time. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Joseph S
logologo
Easy to use and powerfulThe platform is intuitive and the results are amazing. The AI voices and avatars make my workflow much easier.
Maria L
logologo
Great customer supportWhenever I had a question, the support team was quick to respond and very helpful. Highly recommend HeyGen!
Alex T
logologo
Read all G2 reviews

Explore ways to use the AI Training Video Generator

Safety and operational training

.

Build clear, professional safety guides or process training in minutes. Share them across teams so everyone knows exactly what to do in critical situations.

FAQ's

Frequently Asked Questions about AI Training Video Generator

Got another question? Email [email protected]

What is an AI training video generator?

A platform that uses AI to turn your scripts, documents, and slides into professional training videos with lifelike avatars, natural voices, and accurate lip-syncing.

Can AI create a training video?

Yes. With an AI video generator like HeyGen, you can turn scripts or slides into polished training videos in minutes. HeyGen handles narration, editing, captions, and translations so your team can focus on strategy while learners get engaging, accessible content.

Which AI avatar platform is best for corporate training videos?

HeyGen is a leading AI avatar platform for corporate training videos. It is known for its highly lifelike, professional avatars and supports over 175+ languages and dialects. The platform also offers voice cloning and custom avatar creation, making it easy for enterprises to maintain consistent branding.

It is widely used for corporate training, onboarding, and internal communications thanks to its intuitive interface and extensive template library

What are the most realistic AI avatars for customer service training videos?

HeyGen provides highly realistic AI avatars, ideal for customer service training. With lifelike visuals, voice cloning, 175+ languages, and custom branding options, it helps companies create professional, engaging training videos with ease.

Can I localize AI training for global teams?

Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate AI-focused training videos into more than 175 languages and dialects. This makes it easy to roll out AI education and compliance content to global teams while ensuring that every learner gets information in their native language.

Is it possible to update AI training videos after they’re published?

Definitely. AI tools, regulations, and best practices change rapidly. HeyGen lets you update your AI training content anytime without needing reshoots. This keeps your teams current on policies, workflows, and evolving AI guidelines.

How does HeyGen improve engagement compared to traditional AI training formats?

AI training concepts can be complex. Avatar-led videos simplify these ideas and deliver them in a more relatable way than static documentation or long webinars. Learners stay engaged longer and retain AI concepts more effectively.

How cost-effective is HeyGen for AI training programs?

Traditional video production for AI training often requires subject matter experts on camera, dedicated studios, and editing teams. HeyGen reduces these costs by using AI avatars and text-to-video generation while still producing professional, branded content that scales across your entire organization.

How secure is the AI training content created with HeyGen?

Security and privacy are top priorities. Your AI training content, scripts, and learner data are protected with enterprise-grade protocols so your sensitive material remains safe and compliant.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo