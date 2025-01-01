Tudo começa com o botão Criar, que oferece várias maneiras de começar, cada uma pensada para um fluxo de trabalho diferente.

Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.

Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainers.

AI Studio gives you full creative control. Turn scripts into videos, choose avatars and voices, add scenes, media, and animations, and fine-tune every detail.

Upload PDF or PowerPoint to instantly convert slides into editable scenes, then add avatars, voiceovers, and motion.

Photo to Video lets you animate a single image using Avatar IV for fast, lightweight videos.

Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customizable and reusable.

No matter how you start, every video in HeyGen is editable and reusable.