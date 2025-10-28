Comece a criar com HeyGen
Aprenda a criar vídeos profissionais com IA em minutos por meio de tutoriais práticos e simples, diretamente no HeyGen.
Explore the Academy
HeyGen overview
Setup checklist
Welcome to HeyGen Academy. This module—Getting Started with HeyGen—is your starting point for setting up your workspace and preparing your team for success. I’ll walk you through the essentials, from creating your account to inviting teammates and securing your environment.
HeyGen 101
Welcome to HeyGen Academy. This module—Getting Started with HeyGen—is your starting point for setting up your workspace and preparing your team for success. I’ll walk you through the essentials, from creating your account to inviting teammates and securing your environment.
Playbooks
Comece a criar vídeos com IA
Veja como empresas como a sua escalam a criação de conteúdo e impulsionam o crescimento com o vídeo de IA mais inovador.