Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Build onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages your whole team can watch anywhere.
Funzionalità dell’HR Video Maker
Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI
Write or paste your script and get a complete HR video back in minutes. This text-to-video tool handles scenes, narration, and timing, while a simple drag-and-drop editor keeps video creation fast. The script to video workflow needs no filming and nothing to learn first.
Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording
Registra il tuo messaggio una sola volta e ottieni una clip pulita e professionale senza dover rifare le riprese. Speech Cleanup rimuove intercalari, pause lunghe, falsi inizi e ripetizioni, quindi unisce le tue parti migliori con transizioni impercettibili. Risparmi tempo ed eviti il montaggio video manuale, ottenendo un risultato di alta qualità.
Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages
Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.
Modifica e personalizza qualsiasi video HR
Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.
Modelli video in linea con il brand ed esportazione
Mantieni ogni video HR coerente con il tuo logo, i tuoi colori e i tuoi font applicati automaticamente. Trasforma una presentazione in un modulo professionale con la funzione da PPT a video, con piena possibilità di personalizzazione per ogni team. Esporta un MP4 o un pacchetto SCORM da inserire direttamente nel tuo LMS per il tracciamento.
Idee e casi d’uso per video HR
New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.
Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.
Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.
A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.
Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.
Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.
Come funziona un creatore di video per le risorse umane
Crea video HR in quattro semplici passaggi, dal copione a un video rifinito e pronto per essere condiviso con il tuo team.
Scegli un layout e uno stile visivo per il tuo video HR, quindi imposta formato, colori e branding.
Write or paste your onboarding or training script, then adjust tone and pacing for clarity.
Aggiungi sottotitoli, musica e sfondi. La funzione Speech Cleanup rimuove automaticamente le parole di riempimento e le pause.
Render your finished HR video, then download an MP4 or export a SCORM package for your LMS.
An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.
Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.
Carica la tua presentazione e ogni slide diventa una scena con narrazione text-to-speech. Aggiungi testo, animazioni e il tuo logo, quindi genera per trasformare le slide statiche in un video chiaro ed efficace. Ti serve un punto di partenza? Il generatore di script video crea prima una bozza pulita dello script.
Yes. Start from ready-made video templates, then customize colors, fonts, logos, and layouts. Build engaging videos from scratch and use add captions to video, so you create polished videos that enhance your brand and keep every human resources video consistent.
Sì. Crea un solo video HR, poi personalizza un numero illimitato di tutorial, webinar e aggiornamenti partendo dallo stesso copione. Con il clonaggio vocale AI la narrazione rimane coerente e HeyGen localizza in oltre 175 lingue senza i costi della produzione video tradizionale.
Sì. HeyGen offre un piano gratuito senza carta di credito, così i team HR possono provare questo creatore di video AI. Aggiungi movimento per animare il testo e rendere il tuo video più coinvolgente, quindi passa a un piano superiore per accedere alla suite completa di funzionalità, a video più lunghi e all’esportazione SCORM verso la tua piattaforma LMS.
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