Ciptakan penempatan produk AI yang natural dan realistis di dalam video menggunakan HeyGen. Masukkan produk ke dalam adegan secara sengaja dan sesuai konteks tanpa perlu syuting ulang atau mengedit frame secara manual, sambil tetap menjaga cerita tetap autentik dan aman bagi brand.
Coba generator gambar ke video gratis kami
Creators integrate sponsor products naturally into videos without interrupting storytelling or viewer experience.
Teams showcase products in realistic environments that match campaign messaging without organizing new shoots.
Brands demonstrate products in use, context, or lifestyle settings that help viewers imagine ownership.
Creators deliver consistent product placement across multiple videos while maintaining creative control and authenticity.
Companies place tools or products into instructional videos without re-recording every update.
Reuse the same base video and adjust product placement for different markets or regions digitally, changing product visibility as needed.
Mengapa HeyGen adalah Pembuat Video Penempatan Produk AI Terbaik
HeyGen brings product placement into the AI video generation era, revolutionizing traditional methods with AI tools. Instead of forced overlays or obvious inserts, it places products in ways that align with scene context, viewer attention, and narrative flow, enhancing product integration.
AI product placement works only when it feels natural. HeyGen focuses on believable positioning so products blend into scenes without breaking immersion.
Lewati negosiasi, pengambilan ulang, dan pengeditan manual. AI menangani penempatan secara digital, memangkas waktu produksi dari hitungan minggu menjadi menit.
From short social clips to longer branded videos, placements adapt to format, framing, and pacing automatically.
Context aware product insertion
HeyGen analyzes the scene environment, camera angle, and visual flow before placing a product, ensuring the best integration. This ensures the product appears where it logically belongs rather than floating unnaturally. The result feels integrated, not promotional.
Brand safe visual alignment
Produk ditempatkan dengan skala, pencahayaan, dan posisi yang terkontrol agar selaras dengan adegan sekitarnya, layaknya foto produk profesional. Pendekatan ini menjaga persepsi merek sekaligus menghindari visual yang berlebihan atau mengganggu. Setiap penempatan dirancang untuk mendukung kredibilitas dan kepercayaan penonton, yang sangat penting bagi keberhasilan gambar produk.
Penempatan berbasis skrip dan adegan
Product placement can be guided by script or scene intent, ensuring seamless integration of product images. Whether a product is meant to be featured, passively visible, or subtly referenced, AI adjusts prominence accordingly, improving product photography. This keeps messaging aligned with campaign goals.
Flexible reuse across campaigns
Once a product is placed, scenes can be reused across multiple videos or variations. This allows teams to scale campaigns without repeating placement work or production setup, thanks to AI tools.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Cara Menggunakan AI Product Placement Video Maker
Buat video penempatan produk berbasis AI melalui alur kerja yang efisien, dirancang untuk kecepatan dan kontrol.
Mulai dengan video yang sudah ada atau buat video baru menggunakan alat video AI dari HeyGen.
Tentukan produk, tujuan penempatan, dan tingkat visibilitas yang Anda inginkan di dalam adegan.
HeyGen inserts the product using scene context, lighting, and perspective for realism.
Pratinjau penempatannya, lakukan penyesuaian jika perlu, lalu ekspor video final.
Penempatan dirancang agar sesuai dengan pencahayaan, skala, dan perspektif adegan sehingga terasa menyatu secara alami dengan lingkungan, mirip dengan fotografi produk yang efektif.
Yes. You can guide whether the product is subtle, secondary, or clearly featured within the scene using AI tools.
Penempatan produk berbasis AI dapat digunakan di berbagai format, termasuk klip media sosial, iklan, video penjelasan, dan konten brand berdurasi lebih panjang.
Ya. Produk atau positioning dapat diubah secara digital tanpa perlu membuat ulang videonya.
Ya. Banyak tim menggunakan penempatan produk berbasis AI untuk sponsor yang mengutamakan keaslian dan kepercayaan penonton, dengan memanfaatkan foto produk AI.
No. The process is guided and does not require manual compositing or advanced editing tools.
Merek, kreator, agensi, dan pemasar yang menginginkan visibilitas produk yang realistis dan dapat diskalakan tanpa kerumitan produksi tradisional akan paling diuntungkan.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.