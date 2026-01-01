Welcome to Your AI Video Jumpstart Guide

Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, your team can produce videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.

This guide is built for agencies ready to elevate their clients’ marketing and content with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to campaign, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen talent.

Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time. Let's get started!

Top Use Cases: How Agencies Are Using HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for teams who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From influencer ads to onboarding flows, here’s how agencies and customers across industries are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.