Video Localisation Tool for Instant Worldwide Content Delivery

Localise your videos into dozens of languages without re-filming, re-editing, or managing voice actors. HeyGen video localisation uses AI to translate, dub, subtitle, and synchronise videos so your message feels native in every market. Reach global audiences faster while maintaining consistency, clarity, and brand trust at scale.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Global marketing campaigns

Global marketing campaigns

Launch the same campaign in multiple regions without recreating videos from scratch. Localized delivery increases engagement, trust, and conversion across international audiences.

Training and onboarding

Training and onboarding

Ensure employees receive the same information in their native language. Localized training improves comprehension and reduces errors across distributed teams.

Product education and demonstrations

Product education and demonstrations

Explain features clearly to global customers using localized audio and subtitles. This reduces support tickets and improves product adoption.

Internal communication

Internal communication

Deliver leadership messages consistently across regions. Localization keeps tone and intent aligned while removing language barriers.

Customer support and help content

Customer support and help content

Localize tutorials and FAQs so users can self-serve in their preferred language, ensuring the content adheres to localization best practices. This improves satisfaction while reducing support load.

Educational and learning content

Educational and learning content

Expand courses and lessons to new markets without rebuilding content. Localization increases accessibility and learning outcomes.

Why HeyGen is the Best Video Localisation Tool

Video localisation should not slow down growth or exhaust production budgets. HeyGen replaces fragmented translation workflows with an AI-powered system designed for speed, accuracy, and consistency across every language and format, using voiceovers and on-screen text.

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Designed for global scale

HeyGen enables teams to localise a single video or thousands of them without changing existing workflows. Whether you are launching a global campaign or updating training content, localisation remains fast and easy to repeat.

Designed for authenticity

Localised videos retain natural voice tone, pacing, and visual alignment. This ensures viewers feel as if the video was created specifically for them, not mechanically translated.

Optimised for continuous updates

As content evolves, localised versions can be regenerated instantly. This helps avoid outdated messaging across regions while keeping operations efficient.

AI video translation across multiple languages

HeyGen translates spoken content into multiple languages while preserving the original intent and meaning. Language detection and translation are handled automatically to reduce manual effort. This enables teams to expand their reach without hiring translators or managing complicated workflows.

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Natural AI voice dubbing

Localised audio is generated using natural-sounding AI voices with realistic pacing and intonation, providing high-quality voiceovers. The voices are designed to feel human and engaging rather than robotic, which helps build viewer trust and improves understanding across different markets.

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Lip-sync alignment

Translated speech is visually synchronised with the speakers on screen. Mouth movements and timing are adjusted to minimise any visual mismatch, creating a smooth viewing experience that feels natural in each language.

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Multilingual subtitles and captions

HeyGen generates accurate subtitles along with dubbed audio when required. Captions improve accessibility, mobile viewing, and content discoverability. Subtitles can be edited and reused across platforms.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when working with visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Video Localisation Tool

Convert your videos into multiple languages in just four easy steps.

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Step 1

Upload your video

Upload an existing video or generate one using HeyGen. The system automatically detects the spoken language and structure.

Step 2

Select target languages

Choose one or more languages for localisation. Voice, subtitle, and lip sync settings are applied automatically.

Step 3

Generate localised versions

HeyGen translates, dubs, syncs, and captions each version. Review and adjust if required.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download or publish localised videos across marketing, learning, and support channels, following best practices for clear and effective communication.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is video localisation?

Video localisation adapts video content for different languages and regions. It includes translation, dubbing, subtitles, and visual alignment so that the content feels native rather than simply translated.

How is video localisation different from simple translation?

Translation converts text or speech into another language. Localisation adapts tone, delivery, timing, and accessibility so that video matches how audiences in each region naturally watch and engage with it.

Do I need different videos for each language?

No. HeyGen allows you to generate multiple localised versions from a single source video with the video translator. This keeps production centralised and consistent.

How accurate is AI video localisation?

HeyGen uses advanced AI models trained on multilingual speech patterns. Accuracy is high for most professional, educational, and marketing use cases, with editing options available whenever required.

Can I localise videos that have multiple speakers?

Yes. HeyGen supports multi-speaker detection and localisation, making it easier to engage with a new audience. Each speaker is handled accurately for clarity and alignment.

Does localisation improve video performance?

Localised videos increase watch time, understanding, and engagement. Audiences are more likely to trust and act on content delivered in their own language.

Can I update localised videos later?

Yes. When the source content changes, all localised versions can be regenerated instantly. This prevents outdated messaging across regions.

Is video localisation suitable for enterprise use?

Yes. HeyGen supports high-volume localisation, consistent brand delivery, and secure workflows for global teams.

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