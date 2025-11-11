Localise your videos into dozens of languages without re-filming, re-editing, or managing voice actors. HeyGen video localisation uses AI to translate, dub, subtitle, and synchronise videos so your message feels native in every market. Reach global audiences faster while maintaining consistency, clarity, and brand trust at scale.
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Launch the same campaign in multiple regions without recreating videos from scratch. Localized delivery increases engagement, trust, and conversion across international audiences.
Ensure employees receive the same information in their native language. Localized training improves comprehension and reduces errors across distributed teams.
Explain features clearly to global customers using localized audio and subtitles. This reduces support tickets and improves product adoption.
Deliver leadership messages consistently across regions. Localization keeps tone and intent aligned while removing language barriers.
Localize tutorials and FAQs so users can self-serve in their preferred language, ensuring the content adheres to localization best practices. This improves satisfaction while reducing support load.
Expand courses and lessons to new markets without rebuilding content. Localization increases accessibility and learning outcomes.
Why HeyGen is the Best Video Localisation Tool
Video localisation should not slow down growth or exhaust production budgets. HeyGen replaces fragmented translation workflows with an AI-powered system designed for speed, accuracy, and consistency across every language and format, using voiceovers and on-screen text.
HeyGen enables teams to localise a single video or thousands of them without changing existing workflows. Whether you are launching a global campaign or updating training content, localisation remains fast and easy to repeat.
Localised videos retain natural voice tone, pacing, and visual alignment. This ensures viewers feel as if the video was created specifically for them, not mechanically translated.
As content evolves, localised versions can be regenerated instantly. This helps avoid outdated messaging across regions while keeping operations efficient.
AI video translation across multiple languages
HeyGen translates spoken content into multiple languages while preserving the original intent and meaning. Language detection and translation are handled automatically to reduce manual effort. This enables teams to expand their reach without hiring translators or managing complicated workflows.
Natural AI voice dubbing
Localised audio is generated using natural-sounding AI voices with realistic pacing and intonation, providing high-quality voiceovers. The voices are designed to feel human and engaging rather than robotic, which helps build viewer trust and improves understanding across different markets.
Lip-sync alignment
Translated speech is visually synchronised with the speakers on screen. Mouth movements and timing are adjusted to minimise any visual mismatch, creating a smooth viewing experience that feels natural in each language.
Multilingual subtitles and captions
HeyGen generates accurate subtitles along with dubbed audio when required. Captions improve accessibility, mobile viewing, and content discoverability. Subtitles can be edited and reused across platforms.
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How to Use the AI Video Localisation Tool
Convert your videos into multiple languages in just four easy steps.
Upload an existing video or generate one using HeyGen. The system automatically detects the spoken language and structure.
Choose one or more languages for localisation. Voice, subtitle, and lip sync settings are applied automatically.
HeyGen translates, dubs, syncs, and captions each version. Review and adjust if required.
Download or publish localised videos across marketing, learning, and support channels, following best practices for clear and effective communication.
Video localisation adapts video content for different languages and regions. It includes translation, dubbing, subtitles, and visual alignment so that the content feels native rather than simply translated.
Translation converts text or speech into another language. Localisation adapts tone, delivery, timing, and accessibility so that video matches how audiences in each region naturally watch and engage with it.
No. HeyGen allows you to generate multiple localised versions from a single source video with the video translator. This keeps production centralised and consistent.
HeyGen uses advanced AI models trained on multilingual speech patterns. Accuracy is high for most professional, educational, and marketing use cases, with editing options available whenever required.
Yes. HeyGen supports multi-speaker detection and localisation, making it easier to engage with a new audience. Each speaker is handled accurately for clarity and alignment.
Localised videos increase watch time, understanding, and engagement. Audiences are more likely to trust and act on content delivered in their own language.
Yes. When the source content changes, all localised versions can be regenerated instantly. This prevents outdated messaging across regions.
Yes. HeyGen supports high-volume localisation, consistent brand delivery, and secure workflows for global teams.
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