Turn a script or screen recording into a polished software demo video in minutes. No cameras, no editing software, no retakes. Add narration, captions, and support for 175+ languages, then share it anywhere.
Key features of the software demo video maker
Speech clean-up for a professional demo
Record your demo once. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes, while the AI bridges visual gaps with seamless transitions. Your professional demo looks polished, so you save time in the AI video editor without needing any editing skills.
Record your screen, quickly and easily
Capture your product in action with synced screen, webcam, and microphone. The platform makes it easy to record real workflows that showcase your product and demonstrate how it works, then drop the clip into your product demo video scene in minutes.
AI-powered voice-overs and avatars
Paste your script and get natural, AI-powered voiceovers in seconds. Choose from hundreds of voices or clone your own, or add a lifelike avatar to present. The script-to-video workflow keeps every scene and your clear call to action on message.
Auto captions and video templates
Add engaging visuals, stock media, and captions that are generated automatically as your video renders. Start with demo video templates, then export polished video content created for social media platforms. The subtitle generator makes features and benefits easy to follow.
Localise demos in 175+ languages
Reach users across the globe by translating any software demo into 175+ languages, with accurate lip-sync and your original voice preserved. Launch one walkthrough, then localise your product videos for every market. Built-in AI dubbing replaces slow, traditional video production with just an afternoon’s work.
Software demo video ideas and use cases
Filming a fresh demo for every release eats engineering time. Describe the new product features, handle video creation with the AI video generator, and ship product demos in minutes, not weeks.
Generic recordings feel cold. Turn one script into tailored demos for each target audience, with an AI spokesperson presenting. Every visitor gets a personalized use case presentation at pipeline scale.
Re-recording tutorials whenever the UI changes drains your team. Update the script, regenerate, and your help center stays current in minutes. A tutorial video maker turns each feature into clear video demos.
Complex products confuse new users and raise support tickets. An AI video explainer breaks features into simple steps to walk potential users through your product so they can see its value firsthand.
Scheduling experts for internal walkthroughs slows everyone down. Convert process docs into a clear training video your team watches on demand, so you create professional content and keep content production moving.
Agency-produced launch videos take weeks and stretch budgets. Pick a template, write your pitch, and generate marketing videos for every channel in minutes. Campaign content builds brand awareness and stays on brand.
How a software demo video maker works
Create a software demo video in four steps that take you from a raw idea or recording to a polished, ready‑to‑share walkthrough.
Pick a template or paste a script, or capture your product live with the built-in screen recorder.
Write or paste your walkthrough text. The system organises scenes, pacing, and emphasis.
Add narration, captions, and branding. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and awkward pauses.
Render in HD or 4K, resize for any platform, then download or share your finished demo anywhere.
A software demo video maker, or product demo video maker, turns a script or recording into a finished demo with narration and captions. This AI demo maker uses the platform's text-to-video engine for voice, timing, and editing, so creating a demo takes only a few minutes.
Yes. Record your screen to capture the real interface, then add narration and zoom to show how your product works. Use a green screen presenter or a faceless video, so viewers see both the product and a guide.
After you record, HeyGen's Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes. Instead of jump cuts, the AI stitches your best clips together with seamless transitions, so your demo videos become polished demos that look perfectly recorded every time.
Timeline editors like Clipchamp rely on drag-and-drop tracks and manual cuts. This AI tool is a good tool for building demo product videos, so with a video script generator you create a demo video and make a product demo fast, then add your brand kit by adding your brand in one click.
Demo videos are a powerful sales tool. A great product demo video clearly showcases key features, maintains a strong call to action, and improves conversion. The AI lip sync engine keeps presenters looking natural.
Yes. Go beyond creating a flagship demo video to produce valuable assets for each webpage, publish your content, and embed an interactive product demo or a URL to a video on any page. Study the analytics to see what converts, connect your customer relationship management tool, and ensure your demo videos help your product resonate. Get started with a free trial.
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