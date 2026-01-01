Real Estate Video Maker: Create Impressive Property Videos

Turn a property description into a polished listing video in minutes. This real estate video maker handles the script, voice-over, and visuals, so you can market homes, share market updates, and build your brand without any filming.

AI real estate video maker creating a stunning property listing video.
14,19,99,561Videos generated
11,67,56,600Avatars generated
1,95,84,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Key Features

Features that make real estate marketing simple and effective

Turn property details into video

Paste a property description, key features, and price. This AI-powered text-to-video workflow manages video creation end to end, setting the pacing and adding visuals, so you can create property videos and publish new listings on the same day.

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AI video generation from real estate property listings.

Bring listing photos to life with animation

Upload your listing photos and turn them into moving video tours with cinematic pans, zooms, and animation. The image-to-video engine adds motion, transitions, and narration automatically, so a quick photo set becomes a polished walkthrough that highlights the property's best angles for potential buyers.

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Virtual property walkthrough created with AI animation.

Clean video editing with Speech Clean-up

Record your take once and let Speech Cleanup handle the video editing for you. It uses AI features like automatic trimming to cut filler words, long pauses, and retakes. Instead of jarring jump cuts, the built-in AI video editor stitches your best clips together with seamless transitions, so you can avoid re-recording.

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AI video editing software for real estate content.

Natural voiceovers in 175+ languages

Add natural-sounding voiceovers to any property video without hiring voice talent or recording audio. The AI voice generator narrates your script in 175+ languages and dialects, so you can personalise listings for local and international buyers in the language they use at home.

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AI video creator interface with multilingual voiceover options for real estate.

Ready-made real estate video templates

Start with a wide range of professionally designed templates to create polished, impressive videos, including Just Listed, Open House, and agent intro layouts created specifically for real estate. Pick a style, add your details, and the AI video generator fills in the structure, so every listing looks consistent and on-brand.

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AI video generator templates for real estate listings.

Real estate video ideas and use cases

Property listing videos and virtual tours

Filming and editing a listing tour takes a videographer, a shoot day, and money. Write the property highlights, highlight key features, and produce polished marketing videos that captivate potential buyers and attract offers the moment a home hits the market.

Agent introductions and personal brand videos

Sellers choose real estate agents they trust, but recording a polished intro is awkward and slow. Turn a short bio into a confident introduction with an AI spokesperson to elevate your personal brand, and personalize it anytime your market area changes.

Weekly neighbourhood market updates

Saying the same market update on camera every week burns time you do not have. Type your latest stats and let the video script generator shape them into weekly video content, keeping your real estate video marketing consistent without extra effort.

Social media reels for property listings

Posting daily on Instagram and TikTok is hard to keep up with. Turn one listing into vertical clips and short video ads with the reel generator, then schedule a steady stream of social ads that powers your video marketing.

Multilingual buyer’s guide videos

International buyers often skip listings they cannot follow. Record a buyer guide once, then use the AI video translator to deliver videos online in 175+ languages with matching lip sync, attracting a wider pool of buyers.

Sales showcases and testimonials

Capturing client testimonials usually means scheduling shoots and chasing busy people. Turn a written success story or sold stats into a polished promo video and social proof ad that helps you win listings and grow your brand.

How it works

How a real estate video maker works

Create a real estate video in four simple steps that take you from a property description to a polished, ready‑to‑share listing video.

Step 1

Choose a template

Pick a real estate layout, set the aspect ratio, and choose a look that suits your listing.

Step 2

Add your script

Paste your property details or talking points, then refine the tone and pacing for better clarity.

Step 3

Customise the video

Add a voiceover, photos, captions, music, and branding, then tweak the scenes until everything looks right.

Step 4

Create and share

HeyGen renders a clean, high-quality video that is ready to post across your listing and social channels.

Real estate video setup with template selection.
AI video creator interface for adding a real estate script.
Customizing a real estate video walkthrough.
AI-generated real estate social ads ready to share.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a real estate video maker and how does it work?

A real estate video maker is an AI-powered platform that turns property details into professional real estate videos. Add your listing facts or a short prompt, and the script-to-video tool manages video creation with scenes, voiceovers, and visuals. Your video is ready in minutes, so you can create professional real estate videos without any filming.

Can I create talking head videos and video tours for MLS listings?

Yes. Create talking head videos where a presenter delivers your script, or build a faceless video with photos and voiceover. You can produce video tours, virtual walkthroughs, and online videos for your MLS listings, so real estate agents can publish without ever setting up a camera.

How can I convert my listing photos into a property video?

Upload your photos, choose a layout, and the slideshow maker arranges them into a moving virtual tour with animation and transitions. Drag shots to reorder them, open the built-in media library to add music and stock media, then export a polished walkthrough.

Will my videos look professional enough for premium luxury listings?

Yes. You can create high-quality videos that render in HD or 4K with cinematic pacing and studio-grade narration. Narrate in your own voice with AI voice cloning, personalise the details for each home, and produce videos in batches to elevate every listing in your portfolio.

How does HeyGen’s real estate video maker compare with VEED.io?

Both offer easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video editing, but this real estate video maker is designed specifically for real estate marketing. Instead of a general editor, you get listing templates, automatic voiceovers, and translation, so you spend less time editing and more time selling homes.

Is the real estate video maker free, and can I create videos online without any watermark?

HeyGen lets you create videos online for free with no credit card required, although free exports include a small watermark. A paid subscription removes the watermark and unlocks the complete set of AI tools, with subscription plans starting at $24 per month for longer videos and voice cloning.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your real estate listings into professional, AI-powered videos.

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