Make Photos Sing: Animate Any Picture with AI

Upload a photo or paste an image link to instantly generate a polished singing video. HeyGen animates faces, syncs lips to audio, adds natural expressions, captions, and platform-ready exports, so you can create shareable clips without cameras or manual animation.

12,60,09,384Videos generated
10,01,96,474Avatars generated
1,73,29,210Videos translated
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Viral social clips and memes

Viral social clips and memes

Creators want fast, funny, or nostalgic clips to grow audiences. HeyGen turns photos into singable moments—perfect for memes, trend riffs, and short-form platforms where shareability matters.

Personalised messages and greetings

Personalised messages and greetings

Instead of a static ecard, send a singing portrait for birthdays, anniversaries, or surprises. HeyGen creates heartfelt or humorous clips that feel personal and memorable.

Educational and language learning tools

Educational and language learning tools

Teachers and language creators use singing photos to illustrate pronunciation and cadence. HeyGen’s lip sync and multilingual audio help learners see and hear how phrases are formed.

Brand campaigns and mascots

Brand campaigns and mascots

Marketing teams animate mascots or product characters to perform jingles or taglines. HeyGen helps brands produce short, repeatable clips for campaigns without studio time.

Tribute and legacy animations

Tribute and legacy animations

Bring historic photos or family portraits to life with singing messages and preserved expressions. These emotionally rich clips are ideal for memorials, archives, and family sharing.

Virtual influencers and VTubing

Virtual influencers and VTubing

Turn illustrations or avatars into singing performers for channels and virtual events using our AI photo animator. HeyGen’s expressive animation gives characters a unique voice and stage presence without motion capture.

Why HeyGen Is the Best Tool to Make Your Photos Sing

HeyGen combines advanced facial animation, high-quality voice and lip sync, and platform presets so creators and teams can produce viral singing clips quickly and reliably. Generate dozens of variants, localise audio, and share across social channels.

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Lifelike facial motion

Our system captures subtle blinks, mouth shapes, and head movements so singing photos look natural and emotionally expressive, without the need for frame-by-frame editing.

Simple workflow for everyone

Upload any clear image, choose or upload audio, and HeyGen takes care of face detection, lip sync, and rendering so creators without animation experience can achieve professional results.

Scale, localise, and share

Generate multiple localised versions with the video translator and batch exports, so you can test hooks, languages, and formats across different audiences and platforms.

Image to singing video with intelligent face detection

HeyGen detects facial landmarks and maps audio to realistic mouth shapes and expressions. The image-to-video pipeline reconstructs subtle motion paths and lighting continuity so your output feels vivid and convincing at first glance.

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Accurate lip sync and expressive timing

Our lip sync engine matches audio at the syllable level and adds natural pauses, breaths, and micro-expressions to create an engaging AI singing experience. The result is a singing portrait that maintains rhythm, emotion, and viewer attention while sounding authentic, making your photo come alive.

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Flexible audio options and voice support

Use any uploaded song or voice track, choose from high-quality voice models, or generate singable audio in multiple languages. HeyGen supports multilingual pronunciation, so you can make characters sing in different languages with natural, believable delivery.

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Platform-ready exports and presets

Export MP4 clips optimised for vertical, square, and horizontal placements with caption overlays and safe text placement. Presets ensure your clip meets social platform guidelines and looks great in feed previews or stories.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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How it works

How to Use the Make Photo Sing Tool

Create a singing photo clip in four simple steps from image to video.

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Step 1

Upload your photograph

Choose a clear, front-facing image or paste an image URL. HeyGen automatically detects the face and recommends the best framing for lip-sync.

Step 2

Add or select audio

Upload a song, voice clip, or choose from voice models. Select the language and timing; HeyGen analyses the rhythm and maps phonemes to mouth movement.

Step 3

Preview and adjust

Review the generated draft, refine the wording, add subtitles, or adjust the timing. Create alternate takes or use a different voice for more variety.

Step 4

Export and share

Export MP4 files optimised for Reels, TikTok, or Stories with captions and safe text placement. Batch export multiple versions for A/B testing or multi-language campaigns.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does “make photo sing” mean and how does HeyGen make this happen?

Making a photo sing means animating a static face so that it performs a selected audio track with synchronised lip movements and expressive gestures. HeyGen uses face detection, phoneme mapping, and motion synthesis to create realistic mouth shapes, eye blinks, and subtle head movements that are aligned with the audio for a convincing result.

Which images are best suited for singing portraits?

Front-facing, well-lit headshots with minimal obstruction give the best results. Avoid extreme side angles, major obstructions, or very low-resolution images to ensure your AI photo looks its best. If you only have an off-angle photo, try a clearer crop focused on the face for better lip sync and expression.

Can I use any song or voice recording?

Yes, you can upload songs or voice tracks within the platform’s supported length and format limits. Please be mindful of copyright when using commercial music. HeyGen also offers licensed sounds and voice models for safe commercial use and quick prototyping.

How realistic are the lip sync and facial expressions?

HeyGen’s lip sync works at the phoneme level and adds timing adjustments, breaths, and micro-expressions to enhance realism. The results are highly convincing for short social clips and personalised messages; however, very tight close-ups or cinematic shots may reveal the current limits of the synthesis.

Can I make several people sing in a single photo?

Most tools optimise for one animated face at a time. If a photo contains multiple faces, you can generate separate clips for each face, or upload a grouped image and select which face to animate where this is supported.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and accents?

Yes. The platform supports multilingual audio and pronunciation models, enabling you to make your photo sing in multiple languages. Use the video translator to regenerate audio tracks and captions so that your AI singing clips sound natural in every language.

Are the generated videos suitable for commercial use?

Generated clips created with HeyGen and supplied licensed assets are suitable for commercial use, enabling you to make any picture sing. Please verify the licensing for any third-party audio or imagery you upload to ensure compliance with rights and platform policies when using AI photos.

Can I edit the singing video that is generated?

Yes. Preview drafts and apply edits such as adjusting expression intensity, subtitle text, or alternate audio tracks. Regenerate variations quickly to test different voices, languages, and timing.

How long does generation take, and which file formats are available?

Short clips usually render within a few seconds to a couple of minutes, depending on their length and complexity, allowing you to create online free singing photos quickly. Exports are provided as MP4 files optimised for vertical, square, and horizontal formats, with the option to burn in subtitles.

Is my photo and data protected?

HeyGen encrypts uploads and follows strict privacy controls. You retain ownership of the content you create. Please refer to the platform terms for detailed information on storage, retention, and sharing permissions.

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