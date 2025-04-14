HeyGen gives you everything you need to create a clean, professional loop without using complicated software. Every feature is designed to make the process fast and simple.

• Seamless Infinite Loops: Repeat your clip endlessly or set a custom number of repetitions.

• Timeline Loop Selector: Choose the exact portion you want to repeat with a clear, simple timeline.

• Instant Preview and Fast Export: See your loop as you edit and download it within seconds.

• Multi-Format Support: Works with MP4, MOV, WebM and more.

• All-in-One Editing Tools: Trim, crop, speed up, slow down, mute or add audio directly in the editor.



To add text, captions or titles to your looped video, you can also use HeyGen’s Add Text or image to Video tool. It’s a simple way to enhance your content for social media or presentations.