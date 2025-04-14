Creating a loop video should be simple, fast and reliable. With HeyGen, you can turn any clip into a smooth, seamless loop in seconds without downloading software or learning complicated editing tools. Whether you’re making content for social media, presentations or digital displays, HeyGen gives you an easy way to repeat your videos, control timing and export high-quality results that look clean on every platform. It’s designed for creators, marketers and anyone who needs a professional loop video without the extra steps.
Looking for seamless video loops?
Create smooth, seamless loop videos without complicated editing or software. Upload your clip, set how many times it repeats, and export a clean looping video that looks great on every platform. Ideal for social media posts, product demos, background visuals, presentations, and more.
Key benefits
• Fast and simple
• Works on any device
• No watermark
• Supports MP4, MOV, WebM, and more
• High-quality exports
Best Practices for Creating a Seamless Loop Video
A great loop feels natural and clean. Whether you are looping a short clip or a longer sequence, a few simple steps help your video look professional.
• Choose a clip with consistent motion or lighting
• Trim the start and end points so that the transition feels natural
• Keep loops short and rhythmic for social platforms
• Use the timeline to highlight the best moment
• Match audio timing or keep the audio subtle
• Export in the same resolution as your original clip
Powerful loop video features designed to save you time
HeyGen gives you everything you need to create a clean, professional loop without using complicated software. Every feature is designed to make the process fast and simple.
• Seamless Infinite Loops: Repeat your clip endlessly or set a custom number of repetitions.
• Timeline Loop Selector: Choose the exact portion you want to repeat with a clear, simple timeline.
• Instant Preview and Fast Export: See your loop as you edit and download it within seconds.
• Multi-Format Support: Works with MP4, MOV, WebM and more.
• All-in-One Editing Tools: Trim, crop, speed up, slow down, mute or add audio directly in the editor.
To add text, captions or titles to your looped video, you can also use HeyGen’s Add Text or image to Video tool. It’s a simple way to enhance your content for social media or presentations.
Create Seamlessly Looping Videos in 4 Simple Steps
Create flawless, lip-synced AI videos that loop naturally and keep your audience engaged.
Start with a clean audio file or type out your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech. This is a powerful feature of our AI video generator tools.
Use a talking AI avatar or sync lip movements over real human footage for lifelike delivery.
Choose from 300+ voices in 175+ languages to suit your tone and target audience. This selection improves the quality of your AI-generated video.
HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export and share your AI videos within seconds.
Upload your MP4, MOV, AVI or WebM file, select the portion you want to repeat and preview the loop instantly. Once it looks smooth, export an HD looping video with a single click. For even more precise timing, you can refine your clip first using the Online Video Trimmer
Yes. HeyGen lets you loop videos online for free with no watermark or software installation. You can repeat your clip multiple times, create infinite loops, and export a polished file directly from your browser.
No. HeyGen preserves your video’s original clarity and resolution, ensuring each repeated segment looks seamless and sharp. Even after multiple loops, your exported video remains clean and ready for platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.
Yes. You can highlight a specific moment on the timeline and loop only that section for smooth, natural repetition. If you want even more precision, trim any unwanted moments beforehand using theRepurpose Videotool
You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI, WebM and other standard formats. Your final looped export is delivered as an MP4 for broad compatibility across social media, presentations and websites.
Yes. HeyGen runs entirely in the browser, so you can loop videos on iPhone, Android, tablets, Chromebooks, Windows and Mac without installing anything. The interface remains fast and responsive on all devices.
Yes. All files are processed privately, encrypted during editing, and automatically deleted after download. HeyGen never stores or shares your content for longer than necessary, helping ensure complete privacy while you work.
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