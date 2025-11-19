Create thumb-stopping Instagram videos that look produced but take minutes to make. With HeyGen’s Instagram video maker, you get mobile-ready templates, music sync, captions, and platform-optimized exports so your videos for Instagram perform across Reels, Stories, and the feed. Start from clips, photos, or text and publish fast using video editing tools.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Turn ideas into Reels with punchy hooks, music sync, and quick edits designed to stop the scroll.
Show features, unboxings, and quick demos in concise videos optimized for discovery and conversion.
Create sequential Stories with countdowns, stickers, and swipe up links to promote events and limited offers.
Break how tos into step by step clips that are easy to follow and perfect for carousel-style learning.
Share authentic moments with light editing, natural captions, and music that preserves the vibe.
Package your best content into short portfolios or intros that attract brands and collaborators.
Why HeyGen is the Best Instagram Video Maker
HeyGen removes the friction from social video production so you can post more often and stay on trend. Pick a template, drop in media or paste a script, then customise pacing, text, and audio to match your brand voice. The result is polished, platform-first creative that is ready to publish.
Designs, aspect ratios, and pacing are tuned for Instagram so your content reads native and keeps viewers watching, especially in Instagram Reels.
Automate edits like trimming, beat sync, and captioning, while still keeping hands-on control over hooks, CTAs, and visuals throughout your video editing process.
Export vertical Reels, square feed posts, and Story sequences with the correct dimensions, durations, and caption files for every upload workflow.
Platform-optimized templates and presets
Each template comes pre-structured with optimised cuts, text placements, and call-to-action moments, helping your birthday videos capture attention, keep viewers watching for longer, and drive engagement without having to start from scratch.
Beat sync and audio tools
Trim, fade, and adjust audio timing in seconds without complex timelines or manual keyframes. Choose from royalty-free tracks or upload your own songs to keep every video personal, polished, and perfectly on beat.
Auto captions and editable subtitles
Edit caption text directly inside the video to match tone, timing, and names without extra tools. Export clean SRT files for precise uploads, accessibility compliance, or easy reuse across multiple platforms and formats.
Resize and reformat with a single click
Convert a single project into vertical, square, or widescreen formats while automatically preserving timing, layout, text positioning, and visual balance, so your video looks polished and purposeful wherever it is shared.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the Instagram Video Creator
HeyGen guides you from idea to publishing an Instagram video in four simple steps, so production remains fast and repeatable.
Upload clips, add photos, or paste a short script or caption. Choose the Instagram format you would like to publish.
Select a template designed for your objective, choose music and captions, and pick a voice-over if you need narration.
Edit the hook, adjust scene lengths, and refine text overlays. Use beat sync to lock cuts to the music for maximum impact.
Render a mobile-optimised MP4 or create multiple aspect ratios at the same time. Download the files or use a hosted link to share directly.
An instagram video maker is an AI video generator that helps you create videos specifically formatted for Instagram, including Reels, Stories, and feed posts, with templates, audio tools, and export settings optimized for the platform.
No. HeyGen is made for creators of all skill levels, including those new to video editing. Templates, AI-assisted tools, and guided editing make it simple to produce polished videos for Instagram without advanced editing knowledge.
HeyGen supports vertical 9:16 for Reels and Stories, square 1:1 for feed posts, and widescreen 16:9. You can convert one project into multiple aspect ratios with a single click.
Yes, using a free Instagram video maker is the easiest way to get started. Use the built-in beat sync to automatically align cuts with the music, trim tracks, loop sections, or upload your own audio files.
Yes. HeyGen automatically generates captions from spoken audio or script text, allows you to edit them inline, and exports subtitle files like SRT for uploading to platforms.
You can download platform-ready videos or use hosted links to share them. Direct publishing depends on your connected accounts and platform integrations.
Short videos often perform best. Aim for 15 to 60 seconds for Instagram Reels and under 60 seconds for feed posts unless you’re using carousel or multi-part content.
Yes. Use HeyGen’s one-click resize and export tools to adapt the same project for different platforms and aspect ratios.
Yes. Invite your teammates to edit, leave comments, and manage projects so content creators, video editors, and marketers can work together smoothly.
HeyGen includes royalty-free music and sound effects for your projects. For licensed music, please upload your own tracks and confirm that you have the necessary usage rights before publishing them in your TikTok or Instagram videos.
Yes. HeyGen exports MP4 files with recommended codecs, resolutions, and durations that are suitable for Instagram uploads.
Yes. HeyGen supports uploads and edits from mobile devices and desktop so you can start a project on your phone and finish it on a larger screen.
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