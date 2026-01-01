HR Video Maker to Create Human Resource Videos

Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Create onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages that your entire team can watch from anywhere.

HR video maker creating human resources videos from a script.
14,19,99,561Videos generated
11,67,56,600Avatars generated
1,95,84,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Key Features

Features of the HR Video Maker

Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI

Write or paste your script and get a complete HR video back in minutes. This text-to-video tool manages scenes, narration, and timing, while a simple drag-and-drop editor keeps video creation quick. The script-to-video workflow needs no filming and nothing to learn in advance.

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Employee using an AI HR video maker to turn a script into a video.

Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording

Record your message once and get a clean, polished take without having to record again. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best footage together with seamless transitions. You save time and avoid manual video editing while still getting a high-quality result.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded HR video into a flawless take.

Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages

Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.

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Multinational team watching multilingual HR training videos in 175+ languages.

Edit and Customize Any HR Video

Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.

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Editing and customizing an HR video library interface.

On-Brand Video Templates and Export Options

Keep every HR video consistent, with your logo, colours, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customisation for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.

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On-brand HR video templates ready to export to MP4 or SCORM.

HR video ideas and use cases

Onboarding and Orientation for New Hires

Onboarding and Orientation for New Hires

New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.

Effective HR and Compliance Training

Effective HR and Compliance Training

Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.

Benefits and Open Enrollment Videos

Benefits and Open Enrollment Videos

Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.

Company Culture and Welcome Videos

Company Culture and Welcome Videos

A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.

Internal Communication and Updates

Internal Communication and Updates

Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.

Recruitment and Recruiting Videos

Recruitment and Recruiting Videos

Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.

How it works

How an HR video maker works

Create HR videos in four simple steps that take you from a script to a polished, ready-to-share video for your team.

Step 1

Choose a template

Pick a layout and visual style for your HR video, then set aspect ratio, colors, and branding.

Step 2

Add your script

Write or paste your onboarding or training script, then adjust the tone and pacing for better clarity.

Step 3

Customise and refine

Add captions, music, and backgrounds. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words and pauses.

Step 4

Create and share

Render your completed HR video, then download an MP4 or export a SCORM package for your LMS.

Choosing an HR video template with a layout and visual style.
Adding an HR script to a video and refining tone and pacing.
Customizing captions and cleaning up an HR video automatically.
Generating a finished HR video and exporting an MP4 or SCORM package.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an HR video maker and how does it help HR teams?

An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.

Can I edit an onboarding video when company policies are updated?

Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, with no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you can refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll out updates across every language at once.

How do I turn a presentation into HR videos?

Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to turn static slides into a clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator prepares a polished script first.

Can I customize video templates for human resources teams?

Yes. Start from ready-made video templates, then customise colours, fonts, logos, and layouts. Build engaging videos from scratch and add captions to your videos, so you create polished content that enhances your brand and keeps every human resources video consistent.

Can I create human resources videos for a global team at scale?

Yes. Build one HR video, then tailor unlimited tutorials, webinars, and updates from the same script. With AI voice cloning narration stays consistent, and HeyGen localizes into 175+ languages without the cost of traditional video production.

Is there a free way to try the HR video maker first?

Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required, so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your HR scripts and policies into polished, professional videos with AI.

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