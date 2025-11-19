Face Talking AI Tool for Realistic Videos

Face talking uses AI to turn a static photo into a realistic speaking video. With HeyGen, you can create face talking videos that look natural, expressive, and human, without needing cameras, shooting, or complicated production workflows.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free image-to-video generator

Start Free Trial
Choose an avatar
Lip sync will be applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Plain black background

Education and training

Face talking videos explain lessons, onboarding steps, and tutorials in a clear and personal way. This improves understanding and keeps learners engaged without live instruction.

Black placeholder background for HeyGen AI video content

Marketing and product communication

Use face talking to introduce features, explain benefits, or deliver announcements with a human presence. This builds trust while keeping messaging consistent.

Black background

Corporate and internal announcements

Teams share policies, updates, and instructions using familiar faces in talking photos. This removes the need for meetings or scheduled recordings.

Black background

Customer onboarding and support

Face talking videos guide users step by step through processes and workflows. This reduces confusion and improves completion rates.

Black placeholder background for HeyGen AI video content

Storytelling and digital archives

Creators animate portraits to narrate stories, biographies, or historical content with emotional impact. This brings static visuals to life.

Black background with no visible content

Multilingual communication

Organizations deliver the same message globally by translating scripts while keeping the same talking face with the video translator.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Tool for Creating Talking Face Videos

Face talking is designed for situations where a human presence enhances clarity, trust, and engagement, making it ideal for AI talking applications. HeyGen makes it simple to create talking videos consistently and efficiently using AI talking technology.

Get started for free
Human communication without shooting videos

Face talking allows you to appear on screen as an AI avatar without having to record yourself. You maintain a visible human connection while avoiding the stress, setup, and time needed for live video recording by using AI avatars.

Quicker updates and iteration

Instead of reshooting videos, face-talking content can be updated simply by editing the text or audio. This makes revisions almost instant and keeps your content consistently up to date.

Consistent delivery across every video

Face talking ensures the same facial appearance, tone, and presentation style across all videos, helping teams maintain a consistent and professional voice.

Convert a photo into a talking face video

Upload a single portrait photo and generate a face-talking video with realistic mouth movement and facial expression with the AI video generator. The AI analyses facial structure to produce smooth, natural speech animation that feels authentic. This removes the need for filming, lighting, or animation skills.

Get Started for Free →
image to video

Text-driven talking face

Create face-talking videos by typing your script instead of recording audio. The AI voice and lip movements remain perfectly synchronised, allowing quick edits without affecting realism. This is ideal for high-volume and frequently updated content.

Start for free →
A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Natural lip-sync and expression control

Face-talking videos feature precise lip synchronisation along with subtle facial movement. This avoids exaggerated animation and creates a believable delivery that keeps viewers focused and at ease. The result feels professional and human, enhancing the effectiveness of the AI talking experience.

Get Started For Free →
Voice cloning

Support for talking faces in multiple languages

Generate talking head videos in multiple languages using the same face. This enables global messaging without recreating visuals, reducing localisation time while maintaining brand consistency.

Get Started for Free →
motion graphics photos to video

Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We are able to do much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Image to Video Generator

Bring your ideal face to life with the face-talking AI in just four simple steps.

Start for free
Step 1

Upload a photograph

Choose a clear, front-facing portrait. The AI prepares the face for realistic animation in an AI avatar.

Step 2

Add text or audio

Type your script or upload audio. Timing, expression, and lip movement are generated automatically.

Step 3

Generate talking face video

HeyGen creates a natural talking face with precise lip sync and realistic facial movements.

Step 4

Export and share

Download your video and use it across websites, social platforms, or internal tools.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is face talking?

Face talking is an AI technology that animates a still photo to create a talking image, as if it is speaking. It generates realistic lip movements and facial expressions that match text or audio input, creating a natural-looking talking video from a single image.

How realistic are face-talking videos?

Face talking videos are designed to look human, not animated. Subtle facial movements and accurate lip synchronisation in talking head videos help maintain trust and prevent the uncanny effect that is often seen in basic animations.

What kind of photo works best for face talking?

Clear, front-facing portrait photos with good lighting give the best results. Photos where your facial features are clearly visible allow the AI to generate smoother and more accurate talking motion.

Can I create face-talking videos using only text?

Yes, face-talking videos can be generated entirely from text using the text to video approach. The AI converts text into speech and synchronises facial movement automatically, removing the need for any voice recording.

Can one face speak in multiple languages?

A single face can be customised to speak multiple languages by changing the script in a personalised talking head video. This helps you maintain a consistent visual identity while adapting content for different regions and audiences.

Do I need video editing or animation skills?

No technical skills are required. Face-talking videos are created through a simple workflow using a photo and script, making the process easy and accessible for anyone.

Can I reuse the same talking avatar face?

Yes, once a face-talking avatar is created, it can be reused across unlimited videos. This enables scalable content creation without having to repeat the setup steps each time.

Who is face talking most suitable for?

Face talking is ideal for educators, marketers, businesses, and creators who need human-like video communication without the hassle of filming or production overhead.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYouTube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background