Turn a few lines of text into a polished event video in minutes. Promote, invite, or recap any conference, webinar, or party with this event video maker. No cameras, no editing, no stress.
Key features of our AI event video maker
Speech cleanup for faster video editing
Record an event message once and let AI remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Instead of jarring jump cuts, this AI-powered tool stitches your best video clips into one seamless take in the AI video editor, so every speaker sounds polished without re-recording a single line.
Create an event video from a single prompt
Describe your event in one sentence and receive a complete video from the AI video generator. It manages the entire video creation process end to end, writing the script, building the scenes, and adding animation, music, and captions for you. Adjust the pacing, swap shots, and approve the plan before it renders a finished event promo video.
Event video templates and drag-and-drop tools
Start with ready-made video templates for promos, invites, and recaps, then make them your own with a simple drag-and-drop editor. Paste your website URL and HeyGen automatically applies your logo, fonts, and colours for brand consistency in every scene, giving you the same on-brand polish you expect across all your marketing videos, without needing a designer.
Natural AI voiceovers and presenters
Type your script and get a natural-sounding voiceover in seconds with the AI voice generator, or clone your own voice for a personal touch. Add a friendly on-screen presenter to share session details and speaker highlights, so your high-quality event videos feel human without needing to book a studio or camera crew.
Share your event in 175+ languages
Reach every attendee in their own language. Translate any event video into 175+ languages with the video translator, with accurate lip-sync and your speaker’s own voice preserved. Send a single invite that feels natural on any social media platform and in every market, without needing to rebuild or create separate edits for each region.
Event video ideas and use cases
Hiring a crew to film promotional videos takes weeks and a big budget. Write a short script, pick a template, and quickly create a polished promo video that drives registrations across social and email in minutes.
Generic email invites get ignored. Turn your text into a personalized invitation video featuring event details and speakers, then create engaging custom versions at scale so every guest feels invited and turnout climbs.
Editing hours of existing videos into a recap is slow. Drop in your key moments and notes, and instantly produce a video highlight reel and dynamic videos that keep the buzz going long after a successful event ends.
Promoting a virtual event across channels usually means juggling designers and deadlines. Turn your agenda or slide deck into a promo with PPT To video, then resize your video for every platform to fill seats faster.
Static speaker graphics get scrolled past. Turn each lineup reveal into a short, eye-catching facebook video or short-form video for youtube shorts, reels, and TikTok, building anticipation with a steady drumbeat of video content.
Manual follow-ups rarely get sent on time. Turn event photos into personalized thank-you videos with image to video for each segment, then send them directly to social media to nurture leads and turn one event into lasting engagement.
How an event video maker works
Create an event video in four simple steps that take you from a quick idea to a polished, ready-to-share promo, invite, or recap.
Choose an event template and set your format, aspect ratio, and visual style for the video.
Write or paste your event details, and the text turns into clear scenes with natural narration.
Fine-tune visuals, voice, captions, music, and branding until the video aligns with your message and tone.
Render your finished video in minutes, then download it or share it via email, social media, and more.
An event video maker is an online video maker that uses text-to-video technology to turn your script into a finished event video without any filming or editing. You add your event details, and it builds the scenes, voice-over, and visuals for you, so you can publish your videos online within minutes.
You can create and edit videos in a single event video maker, so making videos covers scripting, animation, and final touches without needing to switch tools. Pick customisable video templates, choose one of our event styles, and use a simple drag-and-drop workflow to build a teaser, an explainer, a product video, or slideshows. The intuitive video editor lets you add music to set the mood for your video, create videos of any length, and keep producing impressive videos with AI tools. This online video maker handles videos with AI, from simple clips to full multi-scene stories, and then you can download your video as an MP4 or MOV, ready to share.
Yes. Upload your media, including clips, photos, and key moments, then add a script to connect them. The editor manages the pacing, and you can add captions to the video so every recorded message stays clear. Speech Cleanup then removes filler words and awkward pauses, and stitches your best takes into one seamless cut with natural AI lip sync, so your video production looks as if it was recorded perfectly on the first attempt.
Yes. Translate any event video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and your speaker's voice preserved. Use AI dubbing to send a single invite or recap that feels natural in every market, ideal for global conferences and webinars with participants across regions.
No experience is needed. The workflow is built around text, so you write your script, or paste a link with url to video, then customize your videos with a few clicks. You never start from a blank canvas or build a video from scratch, and planners with no editing background regularly produce professional promos on their first try.
Yes, this free video maker from HeyGen offers a free online video plan with no credit card required, so you can quickly turn a brief into a video with PDF to video and start exploring event videos immediately. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock longer videos, voice cloning, premium presenters, and the complete template library.
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