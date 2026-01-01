You can create and edit videos in a single event video maker, so making videos covers scripting, animation, and final touches without needing to switch tools. Pick customisable video templates, choose one of our event styles, and use a simple drag-and-drop workflow to build a teaser, an explainer, a product video, or slideshows. The intuitive video editor lets you add music to set the mood for your video, create videos of any length, and keep producing impressive videos with AI tools. This online video maker handles videos with AI, from simple clips to full multi-scene stories, and then you can download your video as an MP4 or MOV, ready to share.